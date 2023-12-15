SLOBODIAN: Seriously... this guy wants four more years

Anyone hoping for a Christmas present from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — admitting he failed Canada on multiple fronts and with regret will move on — gets a lump of coal.No way he’ll bid au revoir. Canada, especially the middle class he’s worked so darn hard for and “promised to grow” eight years ago, needs him!Trudeau has really, very important things left to do between flowery speeches and expensive vacations.Why, all his progress, everything he accomplished — ??? — would be in peril if he selfishly took a hike.If re-elected, he’ll stay the course and “double down” on his progressive agenda.That’s enough to make struggling, fed up, pushed around Canadians — in a nation he reduced to a shadow of its former hope-filled, freedom-loving self — weep, beg for mercy and get deliverance by voting him out.A noble leader admits mistakes then changes course. A narcissist, ignoring tanked popularity and getting hollered at everywhere he goes, stubbornly presses on with failed polices bowing to a dark globalist agenda deeply wounding Canada.No humility or contrition from Trudeau. No evidence he grasps, or sincerely cares, about the wreckage his government caused.“We got elected in 2015 on a promise to grow the middle class and support those working hard to join it. We've made a lot of progress. We built a lot of things that are doing exactly that,” Trudeau told the Canadian Press in a year-end interview.Sure, he knows things are a tad tough. It’s not his fault. World events are to blame for stalling the imaginary “progress” he’s made building the middle class that faces being wiped out. A Marxist’s dream.“Because of what's happening in the world right now, it's more precarious than it's ever been. Global factors from inflation to changing disrupted supply chains, to conflicts, to energy and food prices, all these challenges, shifting geopolitical realities, means that Canadians are facing more challenges than ever before.”“And therefore, we need to do even more. We need to double down on this.”Doing even ‘more’ than what? Where’s the evidence of ‘some?'It’s his duty to keep promises he made to first-time voters, turning on him in the polls, that in return for their support “we would make the world a better place.”“Well, those young people are now in their late 20s, those people who voted for me for the very first time and they’re having trouble affording a home. They’re being pushed out of the centre of our biggest cities,” he said, taking no responsibility for the housing crisis his government caused.He noted his “clear” promise in 2015 that “every generation would do better” because that’s “the story of immigrant families” even when “under threat.”“And the things that get us out of it are going to be all the things that we've been working on since 2015 and they're more important now than ever before.”But back to the terrible times in the world, heaving under “stress” only a visionary such as Trudeau can relieve.If you don’t think the way he does, if you can’t embrace the wonder of his mission, the legend he is in his own mind, then there’s something wrong with you.“You can’t believe all the things that I believe and not want to be there to do this fight. Because it is so, so centred around everything that I’ve been fighting for since day one,” he said.He said success is about building a strong economy and communities, creating economic growth, trade deals and foreign investment to connect with the world, reconciliation, and “big projects” in energy, mines, and forestry while creating partnerships to create good jobs.Creating partnerships? Trudeau should chat with Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault. He sorely needs to learn “partnership” skills while dealing with Premier Danielle Smith and the Alberta government. And Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. And everybody else. But Guilbeault’s snotty arrogance is often the Liberal way.Liberals care about the middle class. It’s what they say, not what they do.On Thursday Guilbeault reversed a cabinet commitment and reneged on the promise to maintain the current carbon tax cap at $170 per tonne, which is equivalent to 40¢ per litre of gasoline, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.“It is a decision that hasn’t been made,” said Guilbeault, testifying at the Commons Environment committee.Cabinet would need to raise the cap to $261 per tonne or 62¢ per litre of gasoline to meet its climate targets, according to the report Beyond Paris: Reducing Canada’s GHG Emissions By 2030.Is getting to $261 part of the plan to “double down?” You bet!Mad about the carbon tax? Quit whining. Lower the heat. Drive less. Don’t be selfish.Be proud that your tax dollars are shovelled into dubious international projects such as the $5.3 billion Canada committed to international climate finance.The Philippines gets an undisclosed chunk to support “promoting biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience with consideration for gender equality.”“The Philippines and the United Nations Development Programme have a commitment from Canada on climate finance,” reads a press release issued from Manila on December 9.That $5.3 billion is a pittance of what Canada commits to other countries using tax dollars. Don’t doubt Trudeau would carry on doubling down on that.Meanwhile, the Commons heard yesterday that $50 billion in subsidies contracts, shrouded in secrecy, to foreign electric auto battery manufacturers in BC, Ontario and Quebec didn’t include job guarantees for Canadians, said Blacklock’s Reporter.Does Trudeau’s plan to include more projects denying jobs “double down” to the middle class in favour of foreigners?Struggling to meet mortgage payments or rent? If only you were afforded the break politicians got yesterday.A senate committee endorsed a 38% hike allowing an extra $10,150 in living expenses for legislators staying in hotels while in Ottawa on business, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.“Senators actually are struggling,” said a $169,000-a-year appointee.Excellent plan. Take care of those struggling senators first.This is a snapshot of Trudeau’s priorities. The scandals, secret contracts, wasteful spending on programs to redesign Canada and ideological funding of programs abroad while he’s been prime minster would fill volumes.Gosh, if he’s thrown out of office someone (we hope) might seriously investigate his trail of scandals and spending.But believe him. He’ll get around to the dwindling middle class. Just give him another term.Trudeau’s ‘compassionate’ talk defies reality. But it’s worked like a charm for him before. And here we are.