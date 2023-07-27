Kelvin Goertzen

After an investigation of the body responsible for investigating complainst of mistreatment of people in care by Manitoba's auditor general, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen closed the Protection for People in Care Office, and reallocated its functions to a body reporting to the legislature.

The sadistic abuse of a Manitoba senior with severe dementia continued after a health-care aide hit the personal care home resident in the face with a transfer lift remote control.

The aide then lowered the transfer lift onto the helpless senior “pressing the metal onto the victim’s body while the victim screamed.” The victim suffered facial lacerations and bruising and swelling to the abdomen and shoulders.

Many elder-abuse complaints are laid. Few are investigated.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is sickening to read. My first question is, why do the abusers get to investigate themselves? The police should have been brought in, this is assault, and assault causing bodily harm, and these wretched creeps should be charged with criminal charges, and the complete administration board fired, f this was my loved one, I would be suing the ever loving Azzz off this this seniors home, the people in charge and the the criminals who abused my loved one, then I would sue the government and the minister in charge of seniors.

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

agreed

