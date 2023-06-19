Although the US Pledge of Allegiance wording has been tweaked over the years, “justice for all” has remained constant.
Considering last week’s indictment of former president Donald Trump, another tweak is in order — justice needn’t apply to ‘formidable political opponents you want to knock off the ballot.’
Trump critics mocked and attacked his claims — supported by some who despise him — that he’s a victim of a politicized witch hunt by law enforcement agencies and the judicial system that ramped up efforts to derail his 2024 presidential campaign.
But Trump was targeted for something upon which others, including President Joe Biden, were given a pass.
In a Miami courtroom, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts — 31 under the Espionage Act — for alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered in an over-the-top Hollywood-style FBI raid last year at his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. The creeps even rifled through Melania’s underwear drawers.
He's accused of improperly retaining national defence information, sharing it with some who don’t have security clearances and resisting efforts to retrieve documents. He's the first former US president to face federal criminal charges carrying penalties so severe that if convicted he’d die in prison. His enemies who fear and loathe him have boldly adopted tactics used by dictators to eliminate a political opponent.
Trump is leading the GOP pack of presidential hopefuls by a longshot. He’s the biggest threat to Biden whose popularity is steadily spiralling downward — and whose own freedom may be in jeopardy. Trump called the indictment “election interference on a grand scale” and a diversion from more alleged proof that just surfaced about the Biden family profiting obscenely from international influence peddling schemes.
“Under the Presidential Records Act, which is civil, not criminal, I had every right to have these documents,” said Trump.
“The Espionage Act has been used to go after traders and spies. It has nothing to do with a former president legally keeping his own documents.”
“The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s weaponized Department of Injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country.”
Trump called the Justice department a “sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out.”
A two-tiered US justice system exists.
Hillary Clinton who lost her presidential bid to Trump in 2016 cackled, then roared with deep-throated laughter, on the heels of Trump’s felony charges. Biden smirked and chuckled when asked to comment.
Why is this significant?
Clinton when secretary of state, and Biden as senator and vice-president, also mishandled classified documents.
Neither had the authority to possess or declassify them. That right is reserved for presidents. Former president Bill Clinton stashed volatile top secret documents in a sock drawer. A judge ruled that was OK.
James Comey, former FBI director and Trump foe, scolded Clinton but didn’t recommend criminal charges when she stored classified documents on a secret unsecured server — that was hacked — in her home. Clinton defied a Congressional subpoena. Her government devices were destroyed with a hammer. The server was wiped clean with a BleachBit program. About 33,000 emails disappeared.
Classified files, some marked top secret, were recently found in Biden’s Delaware home, on his garage floor, and at his former Biden Penn Centre private office.
And 1,850 boxes of documents from his Senate days are at the University of Delaware. The University and Biden refuse to let anyone peek inside those boxes.
That could soon change, although no thanks to justice officials. Delaware’s Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday for the release of Biden records from 1973-2009 in a lawsuit filed by the Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch in 2020.
So, Biden is trying to jail his political opponent for something he’s guilty of.
The timing of Trump’s indictment is suspicious.
While Trump was court-bound, bombshell revelations surfaced of audio recordings linking Biden and his son Hunter Biden to a Ukraine bribery scheme.
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley alleged 17 audio recordings reveal a “criminal bribery scheme” in which $10 million — $5 million apiece — was paid to father and son by Ukrainian businessman Mykola Zlochevsky. The oligarch recorded conversations, two with Joe Biden and 15 with Hunter Biden, as “insurance.”
An FBI document details the Bidens were paid bribes in 2015-16 as a reward for pushing out Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin who was investigating corruption in the Zlochevsky-owned gas company Burisma.
The FBI came under fire for redacting the details of the recordings, concealing it from the House Oversight Committee that obtained the information from a whistleblower.
Biden senior bragged about his role in firing the prosecutor. Crack smoking, prostitute-chasing Hunter Biden was paid $80,000 a month to sit on the Burisma board of directors, despite having no expertise.
There are also questionable Biden family dealings with Russia, China, Mexico, and Kazakhstan, according to records, photos, and witness statements.
The head of what many call “the Biden crime family” increasingly faces allegations of a long history of influence peddling and other crimes supported by documents, information on Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop, bank records, and whistleblowers.
There is proof of foreign payments deposited into bank accounts of numerous Biden family members.
Oversight Committee Chair Kentucky’s James Comer said he’ll soon obtain more bank records showing the Biden family accepted millions from foreign nationals.
“We have more bank records coming in, going to exceed $10 million, this week. And I think we will get between $20 and $30 million,” he told FOX News Thursday.
But the guy fighting to Make America Great Again who donated his monthly president’s salary to charity is the security threat!
Trump, who survived two impeachments and Robert Mueller’s fruitless investigation into the Russia hoax, won’t go away. His rallies get bigger. He promises to hold “villains” responsible for the nation in “decline” accountable.
“I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of America, Joe Biden, and go after the Biden crime family,” said Trump.
Precedent has just been set. Biden may suffer the fate of the trap laid for Trump.
Trump is being hammered with almost 20 lawsuits swirling around alleged financial wrongdoings, his role in the January 2021 protest at the Capital, and allegations that he raped a woman in a New York department store sometime in the 1990s.
Biden’s daughter Ashley wrote in a diary that he often jumped into the shower with her. But no big deal.
State Attorney General Letitia James — who campaigned on destroying Trump — launched a $250-million civil fraud case designed to ban him from doing business in New York.
Trump needs many lawyers. But his enemies are interfering with his ability to retain legal counsel.
“There are disturbing suggestions that among the reasons lawyers are declining the case is because they fear legal and career reprisals,” wrote constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz for Gatestone Institute Thursday.
“There is a nefarious group that calls itself the 65 Project that has as its goal to intimidate lawyers into not representing Trump or anyone associated with him. They have threatened to file bar charges against any such lawyers,” added the author of the best-seller Get Trump.
“The threats to the lawyers are greater than any time since McCarthyism.”
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said the “prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela.”
“It is commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted, and put into jail.”
Twitter CEO Elon Musk weighed in.
“There does seem to be a far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust,” tweeted Musk.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz called the indictment “shameful and disgraceful.”
“In over two centuries of our nation's history, no new president has ever launched the entire machinery of justice on a vendetta to persecute, attack, investigate, indict, & jail the former president,” he tweeted.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s chief GOP nomination rival, said there has long been “an uneven application of law depending on political affiliation.”
“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary and Hunter?” asked DeSantis.
Talk show host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said Trump’s indictment proves the US is a police state. “It’s not coming, next week, it’s not going to be here next year. The police state is here now.”
“This is, you know, probably act seven in a play of election interference by the Democrats. They just want Trump off the ballot because they know he’s most likely going to win.”
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is negotiating with the Oversight Committee about spilling the beans on Biden’s foreign business dealings when he was vice-president. With the walls potentially closing in on the Bidens, the solution is to make the Trump ‘threat’ go way.
The media is happy to help.
The mainstream media, protecting Biden, ignored the recording revelations.
Instead, they chortled about Trump being prison-bound and happily did the math. If convicted, the charges add up to a 100-year sentence.
Some pundits were angry that no mug shot was taken of Trump to display 24/7.
During his address to the Southern Carolina GOP convention last Saturday, a fired-up Trump said he’ll show no mercy to the “villains” responsible for a nation in “decline” when — not if — he’s elected president in 2024.
Trump vowed to “demolish” the Deep State, “expel warmongers” from government, “drive out” globalists, “cast out” communists, “expose RINOs” (Republican in name only,) and “roll out” the fake news media.
“They're not coming after me. They're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way,” Trump said.
He'd re-enter the Oval Office with a better handle on where the skeletons are hidden.
Still, the damage is done. The rot is here and established: If the new normal in American politics is that after losing office a past-president is persecuted, the country that celebrates the freedom and liberty of its republic, has passed over into imperial decline and no good man or woman will ever seek to serve the people again — only themselves. The Biden administration is setting the pattern, now.
When you compare the diaper soiling criminal moron Biden and the psychotic pedophile Trudeau with Putin it certainly appears that Russia won the Cold War by a country mile
How lucky the Russians are to have Putin
Who can believe anything that the permanent political class in the US claims to be true?? "russians hacked the election", "the covid virus came from a bad batch of bat-soup", "that isn't Hunter Biden's laptop", "the vax is 95% effective", "putin blew up his own pipeline".....when all is said and done, we will likely find out that those boxes were full of Kim Jong Un selfies......
“In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.” In the land of the corrupt, the unimpeachable man is a threat. Trump knows the system (remember he was their darling at one point), can’t be bought, and has the resources to fight them. They should be scared.
Biden=Zelenski=CIA=WEF=SOROS=IMF=FBI=EU COMMISSION =TRUDEAU and his cabinet.........., equals unparalleled graft, stupidity, arrogance and corruption.
If I were an American, Trump wouldn't have been my first choice for American president in 2016, and he wouldn't be my first choice for president in 2024.
However, Trump was/is the only real viable candidate who is moderatly sane, and as far as I can tell, isn't tainted
by the Biden/Zelenski/FBI...... corruption so clearly on display by everyone else.
Thank you Linda for this article that clearly exposes the rot in the Whitehouse not that we don’t also have it here. It is imperative that Trump is exonerated from these bogus charges or USA is headed down the serious road to anarchy and good possibility of civil war.
