SLOBODIAN: Spiteful and intentional, Government of Canada mocks Easter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau coldly, willfully ignored 20 million Canadian Christians — half the population — on Good Friday, one of their holiest days.Veterans Affairs posted a message on Twitter ("X") that can only be described as passive-aggressive hostility towards Christians, fallen soldiers lying in graves marked with Crosses and the living it is obliged to serve and honour.The department wished current Canadian Forces members, veterans, RCMP and their families a “happy March holiday season.” .The responsibility for this disdainful mockery of Christians falls squarely on the shoulders of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, a former social worker who obviously is not qualified to — or worthy of — serving as veterans affairs minister and associate minister of national defence.At Easter, Christians worldwide look to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ with love and gratitude. By His sacrifice, all who stumble, sin and repent are reunited with God.The Son of God left heaven to become the Son of man, was savagely crucified — whipped, scourged, beaten and nailed to a Cross — on Good Friday. He died and was laid in a tomb. He rose. And that is what is Christians joyfully celebrate Easter Sunday. .But worldwide, between 200 million to 300 million Christians are persecuted for their faith in numerous countries. In 2023, 13 a day were brutally murdered and nearly 15,000 churches and Christian properties — including schools and hospitals — were attacked.Open Doors estimates it at an even higher number with one in seven, or more than 365 million Christians facing persecution for their faith.Christians in Canada are under tremendous attack too. More than 100 churches have been vandalized and burned. Prayer is pushed out of the military. Pastors were jailed during COVID-19.Don’t forget that Trudeau said it was “understandable” when Christian churches were torched in Canada. So Christians shouldn’t be surprised when he snubs them at Easter.Yet he never fails to fire out supportive, sympathetic messages when other faiths celebrate sacred holidays.“This Ramadan comes at an anxious time for the Muslim and Arab community. When I joined them for their Iftar in Vancouver, I heard their worries firsthand — about family and friends in Gaza and about feeling vulnerable here at home — and I let them know they’re supported,” he tweeted. “Diwali reminds us that truth, light and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating!” he posted when the Hindu holiday was celebrated.Meanwhile, in the US, President Joe Biden made a mockery of Easter after designating Easter Sunday Transgender Day of Visibility at the White House.He was scorched on social media by Christian leaders, politicians and commentators.“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” a statement released by the White House read. “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.” “NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”The timing of this travesty was not accidental.“This is a direct assault on Christianity. It’s evident the left is determined to undermine our religion and traditions," tweeted Tennessee Republican Diana Harshbarger. "This isn’t just blatant disregard, it’s intentional."Former president Donald Trump’s campaign demanded Biden issue an apology for his “blasphemous” and “years-long assault on the Christian faith.”“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics ad Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” wrote Katherine Leavitt, national press secretary in a statement.Don’t think Trudeau’s negligence in honouring Easter wasn’t intentional. It was.So was NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s silence.But Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre respectfully reached out to half the nation and captured the essence of the core of Christianity. “A solemn Good Friday to all Christians commemorating the death of Jesus Christ” and quoted from John 3:16 “for God so loved the world that He gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him may not perish but may have eternal life,” Poilievre tweeted.Christians likely initially will be angered by the Liberal/NDP snub. Then it will turn to genuine pity. Especially because of Jesus' enormous sacrifice and the unimaginable and mental and physical anguish He suffered in a love we cannot fully comprehend — for everyone.Even the mockers.