SLOBODIAN: Stop coddling violent teens — Red Deer’s brutal assault demands real punishment

Charge them. Let the anxiety over the consequences they might face make them shake with uncontrollable fear. Make their punishment swift and severe. Shame and humiliate them because that’s exactly what more than one Red Deer delinquent deserves. The teens who swarmed a Red Deer female teen must be shown the same degree of mercy — which appears to have been none — that they extended to her while she was being brutally assaulted by another female teen Monday afternoon. Teens watched. They videoed. They didn’t intervene.The girl who launched the vicious assault — repeatedly banging her victim’s head against the ground, delivering a hail of closed-fisted blows and hard kicks to the head — in a shocking display of uncontrolled rage is clearly guilty. This is not a mere allegation. A video proves it.No doubt, she’ll express remorse when it’s time to face a judge. Whether it’s genuine or not is irrelevant. Her defenders are likely busy devising some sad story to elicit sympathy for why she did what she did. Why just doesn’t matter. What she did to another girl who didn’t fight back was intentional, prolonged, wicked, and criminal.But if anyone there cheered and encouraged the attack, they’re guilty too. If it was planned — which is an unlikely unknown at this point — and they were in on it, they’re guilty. The law says so. They’re parties to this heinous offence. What transpired before and after a video of the assault in a field in Red Deer’s Lancaster Meadows was posted is also unknown. But all two minutes and 22 seconds of it are gut-wrenching..WATCH: Red Deer girl swarmed and severely beaten as onlookers watched.No doubt, she’ll express remorse when it’s time to face a judge. Whether it’s genuine or not is irrelevant. Her defenders are likely busy devising some sad story to elicit sympathy for why she did what she did. Why just doesn’t matter. What she did to another girl who didn’t fight back was intentional, prolonged, wicked, and criminal.But if anyone there cheered and encouraged the attack, they’re guilty too. If it was planned — which is an unlikely unknown at this point — and they were in on it, they’re guilty. The law says so. They’re parties to this heinous offence. What transpired before and after a video of the assault in a field in Red Deer’s Lancaster Meadows was posted is also unknown. But all two minutes and 22 seconds of it are gut-wrenching..There is no sound, so it’s unclear if anyone told the violent bully to stop. What’s clear is that no one had the decency or courage to step in to make her stop. A few teens, including the victim, are seen sitting on the ground. It’s suspicious that someone just happened to be videoing them when the attacker kicked her target in the head, then got on top of her and grabbed her head with both hands.The teens beside them merely jumped up and moved back. The priority of one male was to grab his things to get them out of the way.The attacker banged her victim’s head on the ground not once, not twice — at least 10 times. Then she levelled eight punches to the head with her fists. The victim didn’t fight back. She’s tried in vain to shield her head from the blows.More punches to the head. .A male teen casually walked by, as did others a bit later.A thoroughly disgusting male teen in a gray hoodie moved closer to better position himself to video the ‘big event’ while standing near the girl as she’s being beaten. Even more punches. The crazed teen put a knee to the neck of the teen she pinned down. Several more punches to the head with her fist. More kicks to her head, then to the torso, then to her head again.The attacker finally quit.The victim, bloodied and bruised while on her knees, was then taken hold of at the back of her neck by a blue-haired girl (?) who shoved her head to the ground. Earlier, she got a kick in while repeatedly getting enthusiastically and menacingly close to the action.Red Deer RCMP responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the assault.According to the RCMP, the injured teen was brought to the Collicut Centre, a recreational facility, before emergency crews arrived..She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.An investigation is underway. RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage related to the assault to come forward.Section 21 of the Criminal Code states that all participants in a criminal act can be held equally responsible, regardless of their role. Responsibility isn’t limited to individuals who actually commit the crime. This doesn’t apply to mere observers. Abetting a Crime (Section 21(1)(c)) includes verbal encouragement, cheering on violence, providing emotional or psychological support during the act, being aware of what the principal offender was doing or about to do, and playing an active role in helping carry out the offence.This law applies to both adults and minors, although consequences for minors aged 12 to 17 are different.Research shows that the majority, as high as 70% of youth aged 12 to 17, are victims of bullying. The effects are damaging and lingering, yet the bullying doesn’t stop..Teens are old enough to know the difference between kindness and cruelty, or right and wrong. But too few are held accountable in any meaningful way in this society that prefers to gently coddle them. The assault on this Red Deer teenager escalated bullying to a criminal level.So, a stern talking to and a warning to behave better in the future to anyone who played a role in it will not suffice. Letting them off easy because they’re minors would be an unacceptable travesty. And it would victimize this girl again.Meanwhile, this isn’t the only Red Deer teen who has been a victim of violence recently.In April, one girl was stabbed, and another was hit on the head with an object, requiring them both to be hospitalized. A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon..Earlier this month, three Red Deer teenagers — two boys aged 14 and 15 and a 15-year-old girl — were charged with aggravated assault after a 15-year-old girl sustained serious undisclosed injuries.RCMP responded to several 911 calls reporting gunshots and a female screaming.The 15-year-old male was also charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.The three cases cited here involve minors and serious grown-up crimes. In the first case, it’s up to the police to determine who should face charges. Then, in all cases, it’s up to the courts to determine who is guilty and who isn’t.What’s at stake if teens don’t face harsh consequences? The fearful who witness vicious assaults on their peers get the message that being cowardly is OK. Youth bullies will likely become bigger, adult bullies. And teens who commit crimes, knowing they might get the gentle treatment, will continue to leave a trail of victims behind them to deal with the hell and torment they endure at their hands.