SLOBODIAN: Straight white males need not apply

Offensive, biased hiring policies permeate Canada’s governmental and educational institutions. Whites make up 70% of the 40.4 million population. Therefore, qualified white males — particularly those exclusively attracted to females — must be denied employment opportunities to make room for minorities. Or so goes the repugnant logic that punishes Canadians for their skin colour.The federal Equity Employment Act and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) are ludicrously depicted as measures to guarantee fair treatment for all. They’re used as weapons. They’re a façade for systematic racism, sometimes laced with spite and hatred, targeting and impacting both male and female white Canadians.It’s an infuriatingly blatant attack.Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland, recently announced five job openings for tenured professors. None are available to white heterosexual males. “This competition is open only to applicants who identify as members of one or more employment equity groups, including women; 2SLGBTQIA+ people; Indigenous peoples; racialized persons; and persons with disabilities as per approval granted by the Human Rights Commission pursuant to Section 8 of the Human Rights Act,” it stated.Memorial accepts funding from white taxpayers through provincial grants and federal contributions. White students pay tuition fees. It accepts donations from alumni, community members, and organizations, even if they’re white.But these academic hypocrites draw the line at giving whiteys who don’t claim a spot in the ridiculous MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym a chance to compete for jobs.Sadly, Memorial was founded to honour Newfoundland’s First World War dead, then rededicated to honour its Second World War dead. The vast majority of these war heroes were white..Independent journalist Chris Brunet revealed Memorial’s job eligibility criteria in an April 20 X post, generating comment from former Alberta premier Jason Kenney.“1% of the male population of Newfoundland was killed in the Great War,” wrote Kenney.“Memorial University was given its name to be a living, permanent memorial to their sacrifice.”“None of those men, or those who served with them, would now be eligible to teach at the university named in honour of their sacrifice.”“DEI has gone too far for too long.”“(BTW, I wonder if the same discriminatory hiring practices apply to janitorial, food services, and facility maintenance jobs. Or does the unjust treatment only apply to “elite” tenure track positions?),” wrote the guy who boozed it up with so-called fellow ‘elites’ on the Sky Palace patio while Albertans suffered his harsh COVID-19 lockdowns.Kenney’s absolutely right about Memorial’s DEI stance. Yet, there’s hypocrisy attached to his criticism. .Kenney resorted to DEI to suit his political purposes. He stuck it to a white guy in order to anoint a non-white female political candidate following the merger of the Wildrose Party and the Progressive Conservative Party to establish the UCP. Former Chestermere-Rocky View Wildrose MLA Leela Aheer checked two DEI boxes — non-white and female.Kenney privately called her a “ditz” and “moron,” according to an impeccable source.But he appointed Aheer as the candidate for the 2019 election in the new Chestermere-Strathmore constituency. Boundaries in Calgary area constituencies were redrawn in 2017.Just like that, Kenney decreed former Wildrose Strathmore-Brooks MLA (conflict of interest alert), now Western Standard publisher Derek Fildrebrandt, couldn’t run for the nomination.“I thought about running as an independent in the next election when I was informed I would not be allowed to run in my own constituency because it would look bad if, in Kenney's own words, ‘a blond, bearded redneck, were to defeat one of our only women in our caucus,’” Fildebrandt told the CBC in July 2018.Kenney never disputed saying that.It got messy. Fildebrandt was banned from the caucus of the party he helped form and sat as an Independent. .It got messy with Aheer, too.Kenney appointed the left-leaning MLA as deputy leader. In 2021, she was shuffled out of the cabinet. A few months later, DEI darling Aheer demanded that Kenney resign after a whistleblower claimed sexual harassment prevailed in his government.Kenney resigned in October 2022 after the membership gave him 51.4% support. He lay low for a time. But he’s back on social media and chasing interviews to pound hard on issues that are poison to Conservatives, white and non-white alike. Kenney can read a room. He knows Conservatives — white and non-white — are spitting mad, fed up with DEI. The question is, when did Kenney walk to the light on DEI? After the Aheer debacle?Or, subsequent to his apparent decision to establish himself as the one who should become Conservative opposition leader, should a vacancy present itself with the removal of Pierre Poilievre?.SLOBODIAN: Can Jason Kenney lead the fight against Alberta independence — or is it just Kenney’s attempted political comeback?.Kenney, who is Kenney’s biggest promoter, appears to be whitewashing his previous blunders on issues he knows are triggering Conservatives.The COVID-19 mandate tyrant who trampled on rights and freedoms pontificates about Constitutional rights. .His brutally enforced COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have led to death and injury. He recently reposted radiologist Ian Weissman’s comment on X: “Pancreatic cancer mRNA vaccine shows lasting results in an early trial …”Wrote Kenney: “Wonderful to see evidence that mRNA vaccines may be the basis of curing one of the deadliest forms of cancer!”“In these times, we have no shortage of things to be anxious and angry about. But huge advances in medical science, like mRNA technology, are things to celebrate!”See, mRNA’s great! More whitewashing?Mass migration — a huge issue for Canadians — is a favourite topic for Kenney, who served as immigration minister in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government.“When I was Immigration Minister, I launched an initiative to end automatic citizenship through birth on soil,” he recently wrote on X.Kenney took steps to lower immigration spending by limiting healthcare benefits for refugees. Additionally, he suspended the family reunification program for two years..But he was criticized for flooding Canada with temporary foreign workers and students, taking jobs away from Canadians.He has blasted the Liberal government’s immigration quotas, but doesn’t mention that during his tenure from 2008 to 2013, he admitted 1.2 million permanent residents to Canada. While Kenney’s immigration numbers weren’t as bad as the Trudeau government’s, they were still insanely high enough to cause alarm.Kenney presents himself as a loyalist to “my leader” and “my friend” Poilievre. He praised Poilievre as “perhaps the most effective opposition leader in modern Canadian history…” And said, “he has the confidence of the Conservative Party and has won the right to contest the next election.”“I have been critical (constructively, I hope) about some aspects of his leadership, including the admittedly difficult problem of how to deal with the destabilizing threats and uncertainty emanating from Donald Trump,” he wrote.See. Poilievre’s not taking on Trump like, say, Kenney would.“But I am encouraged to see Mr. Poilievre modifying his approach to address lessons learned from the last election, e.g. his recent trips abroad, and a broader approach to communications.”.See, Poilievre’s getting there. He’s improving.Kenney used social media to offer Poilievre pointers to work on. Poilievre must “demonstrate the maturity and discipline expected of a government in waiting.” He must “focus on offering constructive ideas that address Canada’s deep challenges, as opposed to a perennially angry clickbait oppositional approach.”He must “have the courage to lead responsibly on difficult issues…”Now, how is anyone supposed to interpret that? Poilievre’s not mature and disciplined? He leads the opposition only with angry clickbait? He needs more courage? Exactly. Although armchair critics with big aspirations are special, DEI might not be the only thing that has gone too far for too long.