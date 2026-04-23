Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Straight white males need not apply

A controversial university posting ignites outrage, with accusations that diversity rules have crossed into outright discrimination.
Memorial University
Memorial UniversityImage courtesy of Memorial University
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Jason Kenney
Dei
Memorial University
Opinion
Opinion Column
discriminated against white males
DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion)

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