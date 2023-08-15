Feeling a little blue fellas? Well, maybe if you hauled your 'neo-traditionalist' carcasses into the kitchen to cook more meals or accompanied the little lady to craft fairs, your 'mental health' issues would clear up.
Did you know that not giving your partner the right drawers in the dresser — rather than life’s heavy pressures — is the likely root of your abject misery?
Your “masculine style” could be the problem in the relationship. And if you aren’t fixated on gender equality and equity that needs to be fixed.
That’s basically the conclusion of a study led by John Oliffe, the Canada Research Chair in Men’s Health Promotion, and a professor of nursing at the University of British Columbia.
The study, exploring connections between men’s mental health and masculinity, was based on Zoom interviews with 92 straight and cisgender men aged from 19 to 43 from 14 countries. It concluded that men “navigate their intimate partner relationships depending on their masculine style.”
The men interviewed were boxed into three distinct categories.
Neo-traditionalists (24%) follow traditional gender roles and 'prize' being the providers and protectors. (Would these be the toxic males the woke crowd babbles and frets about?)
Egalitarian (50%) men seek a more equal partnership, with emphasis on mutuality and measurable give and take.
Progressive men (26%) work on building gender equity in the partnership through regular, purposeful conversations “by checking their own privilege.”
“We set out to understand how different types of masculinities shape men’s relationships and their mental health. What we found was that these masculine types were associated with different benefits as well as challenges,” said Oliffe.
And you guessed it — men who actively promoted gender equity and equality had the best mental well-being.
Neanderthals who “challenged” these ideals allegedly faced isolation and criticism that impacted their mental health, claimed Oliffe.
Define challenged? Ostracized by whom? Doesn’t matter. The neo-traditionalist way of thinking must be eradicated!
“To promote meaningful change, we need to address the structures that influence men’s behaviours.”
Aha! The agenda is exposed.
Men bad. Men flawed. Masculinity must be crushed.
Men must be manipulated into behaving in ways that meet the approval of pontificating professors and rabid Rambo-fems who think they get to judge how people should behave in their relationships.
And the best way to reach the endgame, which is to weaken society, is to brainwash males while they’re young.
“While men are becoming more involved in promoting gender equity, little is known about how younger men work to build partnerships in their private lives,” said Oliffe.
“With this research, we hope we have helped map that uncharted space and point a way forward for healthier relationships that promote the health of men, their partners and families.”
One can only fervently hope that space is left unchartered.
The only thing this research does is feed the destructive Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) doctrine being shoved down our throats. Odd how these researchers, recipients of endless wads of funding cash, seem to arrive at the same woke conclusions.
We’ll never see a research study about the men and women who choose traditional roles having happy, healthy relationships. There’s no cash for that because it doesn’t fit the woke agenda.
Oliffe’s study was funded by the federal government’s New Frontiers in Research. How many of your tax dollars were funneled into this drivel was not disclosed.
Here are some examples of the bang you got for your bucks.
Under the heading ‘Split down the middle,’ one egalitarian participant boasted about making the sacrifice of giving his partner her choice of dresser drawers.
“It’s a pretty big deal because girls usually have so many more clothes … for me to let her have that very boyish right side of the dresser, that’s pretty awesome.”
Yup. Pretty awesome.
Give that man a participation ribbon and a pat on the back for his huge, selfless contribution to the relationship.
Are we to assume his little lady is just too helpless and weak to ask for the “boyish right side?”
Under the heading ‘Crafting Happiness’ another hero bragged about stepping up and accompanying his partner to a crafts event.
“I was never into arts and crafts growing up, I never really understood the appeal of it, but she was super into it her entire life. She saw this on Instagram and was like ‘Okay we don’t live too far from this place, we should go; and because I really didn’t have anything else to do, I was like ‘Okay sure, let’s do it’ and part of it was just something that I thought would make her happy and was something that she enjoyed.”
Said ‘Philip,’ identified as an unwashed neo-traditionalist: “The man is the head of the family … he is responsible for the relationship being equitable.”
And Justin, the acceptable progressive, said: “It requires work to be a person who has an equitable relationship. It requires self-reflection, reflection on our society, reflection on what you want as a person, what your partner wants as a person, and it requires a lot of emotional introspection to develop a relationship that is equitable, safety where vulnerability is treasured, where intimacy is built in.”
Wow. ‘Justin’ was a perfect find to fit narrative of this study. What a stroke of luck.
Seriously, was chasing these points of view worthwhile in any way?
The research team launched an online photo exhibition called Men Building Intimate Partner Relationships. It features 120 photographs submitted by the study participants.
All sorts of past studies were cited to bolster this hit job on men.
That includes one 2009 study that concluded “men’s limited empathy and emotional restraint also have been linked to traditional masculine norms synonymous with strong stoic protector and provider roles.”
Got it! Good providers and protectors have no empathy. Ludicrous.
The participants were given fake names to “protect their privacy.” Nope, no idea of who they are, where they’re from, or how they were chosen to participate.
Also, no idea how many men approached to participate in this silly study rightly told the research team to buzz off.
What is described in this article is all you need to know to conclude that post secondary education should receive no public funding.
I just spent a couple days in Toronto and it was disgusting the amount of beta males that you see there. Now studies like this want to produce more.
As if sperm counts and testosterone counts aren't down enough. Why not just castrate kids so that there's no real men.. . Oh wait a sec they're already doing that.
Seriously though, this has got to stop somewhere. Who is going to hunt, fish and farm if all the "toxic men" are gone. Won't be able to grow soy anymore..
What a lot of blather in this study; trying very hard to justify the money they received for this tripe. It appears both biological sexes are under attack. Anyone noticed what is happening in women's sports lately?
Not sure if my relationship is out of the normal, but my wife and I go almost everywhere together, f she needs to go to a craft store, I go, we fish together(she doesn’t really fish, just enjoys the outdoors) we camp together, we go to Bass Pro shop together, she draws the line at hunting, but does enjoy a day at the range, I cook and she doesn’t mind it at all, couldn’t see myself living my life without her, I hope she feels the same😉.
Hello FreeAlberta. That sounds lovely for both you and your wife. It also sounds like you enjoy each other's company. That may be different from what the article describes as "progressive men". Do you do the following: "Progressive men (26%) work on building gender equity in the partnership through regular, purposeful conversations 'by checking their own privilege.'" Do you have regular, purposeful conversations with your wife about your own privilege as a man?
Haha, Mila, I assure you there is no “woke” in this house, neither my wife nor I.
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Rubbish study. I do not believe that "progressive men" (men "who actively promoted gender equity and equality") "had the best mental well-being". This is some sort of gaslighting/psyop research paper that is attempting to foist on men a trope. (Same formula as was used during the pandemic: 95% of the public received their covid jab...Are you doing your part to save grandma?) Men have an innate nature. And progressivism is diametrically opposed to that innate nature. Otherwise, why the "war" against masculinity? How can anyone who is not able to express himself as noble, strong, protective be happy. That's like asking a beaver to be content in the desert.
