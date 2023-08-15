SAS

Neo-traditionalist males, by a UBC definition... The Special Air Service (SAS) in North Africa during the Second World War: a close-up of a heavily armed patrol of 'L' Detachment SAS in their Jeeps, just back from a three month assignment. Not really the craft show crowd, writes Linda Slobodian.

 Keating (Capt) No 1 Army Film & Photographic Unit.

Feeling a little blue fellas? Well, maybe if you hauled your 'neo-traditionalist' carcasses into the kitchen to cook more meals or accompanied the little lady to craft fairs, your 'mental health' issues would clear up.

Did you know that not giving your partner the right drawers in the dresser — rather than life’s heavy pressures — is the likely root of your abject misery?

Dr John Oliffe

Dr. John Oliffe
Dressing table

Can you guess which masculinity style — neo-traditional, egalitarian, or progressive — fits this photo? Photo produced by participant in UBC study on masculinity.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

What is described in this article is all you need to know to conclude that post secondary education should receive no public funding.

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

I just spent a couple days in Toronto and it was disgusting the amount of beta males that you see there. Now studies like this want to produce more.

As if sperm counts and testosterone counts aren't down enough. Why not just castrate kids so that there's no real men.. . Oh wait a sec they're already doing that.

Seriously though, this has got to stop somewhere. Who is going to hunt, fish and farm if all the "toxic men" are gone. Won't be able to grow soy anymore..

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

What a lot of blather in this study; trying very hard to justify the money they received for this tripe. It appears both biological sexes are under attack. Anyone noticed what is happening in women's sports lately?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Not sure if my relationship is out of the normal, but my wife and I go almost everywhere together, f she needs to go to a craft store, I go, we fish together(she doesn’t really fish, just enjoys the outdoors) we camp together, we go to Bass Pro shop together, she draws the line at hunting, but does enjoy a day at the range, I cook and she doesn’t mind it at all, couldn’t see myself living my life without her, I hope she feels the same😉.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Hello FreeAlberta. That sounds lovely for both you and your wife. It also sounds like you enjoy each other's company. That may be different from what the article describes as "progressive men". Do you do the following: "Progressive men (26%) work on building gender equity in the partnership through regular, purposeful conversations 'by checking their own privilege.'" Do you have regular, purposeful conversations with your wife about your own privilege as a man?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, Mila, I assure you there is no “woke” in this house, neither my wife nor I.

Report Add Reply
Leonidas
Leonidas

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report
Leonidas
Leonidas

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Rubbish study. I do not believe that "progressive men" (men "who actively promoted gender equity and equality") "had the best mental well-being". This is some sort of gaslighting/psyop research paper that is attempting to foist on men a trope. (Same formula as was used during the pandemic: 95% of the public received their covid jab...Are you doing your part to save grandma?) Men have an innate nature. And progressivism is diametrically opposed to that innate nature. Otherwise, why the "war" against masculinity? How can anyone who is not able to express himself as noble, strong, protective be happy. That's like asking a beaver to be content in the desert.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.