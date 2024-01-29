SLOBODIAN: Surely they don't really want civil war?

Despite warnings the US could be on the brink of civil war, President Joe Biden forges ahead with his “lawless” policies allowing an invasion of illegal immigrants crossing the US/Mexico border.It's madness. There’s something incomprehensibly sinister — and inhumane for both Americans and illegals — about the border crisis fuelled by the Biden administration.Yet the Democrats furiously fight to keep the southern border wide open while targetting Americans attempting to stop the insanity.A standoff continues between the Texas National Guard and US Border Patrol officers at Eagle Pass. The 30,000-member community on the Rio Grande river separating Texas from Mexico has been devastated by the cost and crime of a constant flow of illegals.In an escalating feud, Texas is blocking Border Patrol officers access to the area to set up surveillance. They can no longer enter to cut down razor wire to let illegals in.A record 300,000 arrived in December. These would be Border Patrol officers angry about being forced to stop patrolling to apprehend dangerous invaders — terrorists and gang members — and curb the flow of illegal drugs. Instead, they’ve been changing diapers, processing illegals and cutting razor wire to make it easier for illegals to enter.But Washington said it’ll remove barriers if Texas refuses.The invasion threatens national security as waves of able-bodied men from 170 countries — many state terrorism sponsors hostile to the US — stroll across the border chatting on cell phones.At least 736 known or suspected terrorists were caught at the northern and southern borders in 2023. The key word is caught.Former CIA, FBI and border agents have raised alarms about the “imminent” danger posed by hostile illegals from China, Russia, the Middle East and elsewhere slipping in undetected.The invasion, finally being challenged in a meaningful way by Texas, has many speculating that fed up Americans won’t hesitate to take up arms to take their country back.The standoff at Eagle’s Pass isn’t just between Texas and the federal government. Texas isn’t standing alone.So far, 25 Red states backed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s January 11 emergency declaration to block border patrol agents from Eagle Pass.About a dozen states pledged to send National Guard troops to Texas. Some already have.A massive multi-state peaceful convoy of ‘Take Our Border Back’ truckers is headed to illegal crossing hotspots in Texas, Arizona and California with the intent of “shedding a light” on the crisis.Convoy organizers are calling for state and federal officials to secure the border, deport all illegal immigrants and stop human and drug trafficking “before irreversible serious consequences befall our nation.”The state/federal dispute heated up after Abbott defied last week’s Supreme Court ruling siding with the Biden administration’s claim that it has ultimate control over US borders.The administration asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether Texas had authority to erect physical barriers to keep illegals out.Texas sued the administration last October claiming border patrol agents prevented Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety officers from keeping the border secure by cutting portions of the wire to help illegals cross.In a 5-4 decision the court ruled federal agents could cut through wire but didn’t rule that Texas couldn’t erect barriers again.Abbott immediately ordered state law enforcement agencies to erect more razor wire, reasoning Texas has the authority to defend itself against the “invasion” and Biden’s “unlawful” border policies.“Texas has a right, as a state, to stop criminals from coming into our state,” Abbott told Fox News when asked if he would order Texas agents to physically block federal officers from Eagle Pass.This is just another step in Abbott’s border security effort Operation Lone Star launched in 2021 that included installing razor wire, a floating barrier in the Rio Grande and thousands of additional National Guard soldiers and state troopers to patrol the 2,000-kilometre Texas/Mexico border.He signed a law to take effect in March allowing state and local law officials to make mass arrests of immigrants entering between entry ports. It’s facing a legal challenge.Former president Donald Trump praised Abbott for not allowing removal of barriers.He urged other states to send their National Guards to help “protect the Safety, Security and Sovereignty of Texas.” “When I’m president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them reinforcements,” Trump told supporters at a Las Vegas rally Thursday.“Instead of fighting border states, I will use every resource tool and authority of the US president to defend the United States of America from this horrible invasion that is taking place right now.”A few serving and former Democrat politicians urged Biden to federalize the Texas National Guard. That would force soldiers to choose between loyalty to state or country.Biden hasn’t indicated he’d do that. Yet.Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Newsmax he didn’t dismiss the possibility of the reserve soldiers being put in a “tough situation.”“This is a powder keg-worth of tension,” said Stitt.Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins posted on Twitter ("X"): “My thoughts are that the feds are staging a civil war and Texas should stand their ground.”.That sounds preposterous. Why would the Democrats want a civil war?Well, presumably Higgins and people like him think the Democrats will do anything to hang onto power. And certainly, their prospects do look grim.In an election year, rumblings about civil war could work in the Democrats' favour as a desperately-needed diversion from failed Bidenomics that caused costs soaring 15%, little job creation, escalating crime, raised taxes and a GDP growth of 2% in the last quarter.There appears to be no hope to salvage Biden’s tanked popularity, particularly waning among formerly dependable Black and Hispanic voters. Their communities are hardest hit by the drain illegals place on healthcare, education, housing and social programs.Angry Americans across the political spectrum resent Biden’s preoccupation with pouring billions of tax dollars — he’s pressing for another $60 billion — into Ukraine’s border security.Trump, on track to be the Republican 2024 nominee despite futile attempts to portray him as unstable, is surging in the polls.The fierce defender of border security — who as president built about 740 kilometres of border wall despite constant opposition — is resonating with voters who list immigration as their top concern.Even Blue states — that proudly declared they were sanctuary havens until Texas and Florida started bussing and flying illegals in — are fed up.Americans go through rigorous screening at airports, yet illegals can board with no ID. Health care for illegals is breaking budgets and causing long waits for US citizens. Schools are overloaded.In 2023 there were a reported 112,000 fatal fentanyl overdoses.Mexican cartels make billions moving illegals, fentanyl and unaccompanied minors — at least 85,000 have disappeared upon entering the US — across the border.Migrants are raped, beaten, robbed and trafficked. Instead of going after vicious cartels, Biden goes after Texas trying to halt the invasion to keep illegals and Americans safer.So far, twelve million known illegals and a conservatively estimated two million ‘gotaways’ entered the US since Biden became president in 2021.The administration lies to US citizens about the gravity of the problem.Biden’s creepy homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regularly tells media the border is secure.Republicans in Congress want him impeached for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”“Throughout his tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security,” reads the articles of impeachment.“In large part because of his unlawful conduct, millions of aliens have illegally entered the United States on an annual basis with many unlawfully remaining in the United States.”“His refusal to obey the law is not only an offence against the separation of powers in the Constitution of the United States, it also threatens our national security.”There’ll be a lot of reckoning like that to get justice for Americans if the Republicans regain power.That terrifies the Democrats.