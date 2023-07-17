GG attends Icelandic summit

Her Excellency Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, right, attends the Plenary Panel at the Arctic Circle Assembly on Gender Equality and Diversity in Arctic Leadership, during the 2022 Arctic Circle Assembly, October 14, 2022.

 www.gg.ca

More than $18 million squandered on a Frankfurt Book Fair would have helped many struggling Canadians in many ways. But, that’s the bill taxpayers footed for the four-day event in 2021, in which Canada was the “guest of honour,” according to a newly disclosed federal audit revealed by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Governor General Mary Simon was Canada’s biggest guest of honour at the book fair, leading an entourage of 32 that racked up an additional $801,408 while indulging in the finest foods and hotels.

Mary Simon Icelandic dinner

Watched by Prime Minister Trudeau (left,) Her Excellency Mary Simon welcomes an Icelandic delegation in Ottawa during their May 2023 visit, a reciprocal tour after her own controversial visit to Reykjavik in October 2022.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

Ich habe viele Deutsche Buchern

zu Hause (I have lots of German books at home).

Meine Deutsche Buchern sind frei fuer alle (my German books are free for everyone).

See, that would not have cost Canadian taxpayers a cent.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.