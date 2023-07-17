More than $18 million squandered on a Frankfurt Book Fair would have helped many struggling Canadians in many ways. But, that’s the bill taxpayers footed for the four-day event in 2021, in which Canada was the “guest of honour,” according to a newly disclosed federal audit revealed by Blacklock’s Reporter.
Governor General Mary Simon was Canada’s biggest guest of honour at the book fair, leading an entourage of 32 that racked up an additional $801,408 while indulging in the finest foods and hotels.
If asked, struggling Canadians would have passed on the ‘privilege’ of that honour. But Canadians are never asked about these things, are they?
Just shut up. Pay your taxes. Frantically search for items on sale at the grocery store. Drive less.
Don’t dare question what benefit you got from paying for a $3.3 million pavilion as part of the $18 million the Canadian Department of Heritage dished out, according to the Audit of Frankfurt Book Fair Controls.
Don’t ask how Simon’s attendance helped you.
Meanwhile, so what if your children need shoes?
Be sure to admire Simon’s $1,064 boots, a $680 top, and $590 dress pants —a few items you have bought Simon because you’re saddled with paying her $130,000 clothing allowance (even non-work-related apparel) while she trots hither and yon representing an office with a $35 million annual budget.
That’s on top of Simon’s $351,600 salary in 2023 —including a $48,800 raise since she took office in July 2021. What Simon did to deserve this hefty raise is a mystery.
Even after she leaves office, Simon is entitled to $350,000 annually — $150,000 in pension and up to $200,000 in expenses.
But she’s whooping it up on your bill in the meantime.
Simon made three brief speeches at the book fair.
Canadians paid millions for Simon to tell delegates “Our story is not just about ‘him’ or ‘her.’ It’s also about ‘they’ or ‘them.’ You can’t make this stuff up.
This book fair fiasco is a case of intersectional wasteful spending. But a hefty price tag is attached to anything with which Simon is associated.
Simon gets an F for promises made and promises kept.
In her speech at her swearing-in ceremony Simon, who serves as a representative of King Charles III, said she was “fully committed to setting and maintaining the highest possible standard of work and ethics in all aspects of my duties.”
She promised to “never forget the selfless work of Canadians.” She said she was “honoured to be “taking on the role” as commander-in-chief of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).
She talked about the need for humility.
It turns out that was just a lot of empty noise.
Talk’s cheap — especially if the words are penned by someone else who was paid a ridiculous $8,000 to write that speech. It was part of the $171,8000 taxpayers paid — $3,904 per attendee — for that ceremony, and was an omen of spending to come.
Simon and her pals have since lived the high life, indulging in the finest of everything in pointless decadent trip after pointless decadent trip.
It cost taxpayers $90,615 for Simon to visit her home in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Que (Fort Severight) for one day.
In March 2022, Simon trotted off to the Middle East for a week, which cost taxpayers $1.3 million. The in-flight catering tab — with $850 just for lime garnishes and flowers on their trays — was close to $94,000.
When confronted about the catering bill, the governor general’s office shamefully blamed the Department of National Defence for planning the menu. Like Simon’s gang had no part in approving it. That’s not how things work.
It was just revealed by the Canadian Taxpayers Association through an Access to Information request that Simon’s four-day $298,000 trip to Iceland to participate in the Arctic Circle Assembly in October 2022 included a $71,000 bill for an “Icelimo Luxury Travel” expense.
Her five-star hotel was an eight-minute walk from the Harpa Conference Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland's capital city. She gave a 15-minute speech and participated in a panel discussion.
Receipts on the various trips show someone in the Simon entourage indulged in a $271 salad. Another receipt showed one person chowed down on a $602 beef Wellington entrée, then enjoyed a $238 dessert. It goes on.
Simon doesn’t manage details of these obscenely expensive ventures. But she’s right in there with the trough-feeders she brings along gnawing on beef Wellington, French crepes, and caramelized peaches while guzzling fine Chardonnay, Merlot and Pinot Noir wines.
There’s no indication that she’s done the honourable thing and ordered more frugal spending.
Simon was celebrated as the first indigenous governor general.
Hope floated when she said she was honoured to be commander-in-chief of the beleaguered CAF.
While knocking back ever-flowing fine wines does she, or anyone, in those needlessly large entourages ever have visions flashing through their heads of little ones on reserves waiting for mom to boil water to drink?
The $18-million book fair tab would have gone a long way toward bringing clean drinking water to 28 Canadian reserves living under long-term advisories.
So would have the $800,000 Simon spent. While feasting at 40,000 feet, does Simon ever pause to think of the troops she’s so honoured to represent standing in line at food banks?
But back to the German book fair.
“As guest of honour Canada assumed significant financial and operational obligations including presenting content and artists, creating an onsite pavilion and hosting dignitaries among others,” wrote auditors.
As a condition of being guest of honour, Canada was obliged to issue sole-source contracts to Frankfurt “preferred suppliers,” ie local vendors providing onsite services such as catering. What does that even mean? Did German vendors profit off the backs of Canadian taxpayers?
Frankfurt organizers select a different guest of honour every year.
Slovenia will be 2023’s “guest of honour.” It’ll be interesting to see if Slovenia also gets hit with an $18-million bill for the same privilege.
Or did Canada get gouged, or zealously overspend taxpayer money? And for what?
“Culture and literature have helped to sustain us through these challenging times,” said Simon at the time. “Many people have discovered and found comfort and connection in a new world of words.”
Yeah, well people who can only dream of beef Wellington may find more comfort in being able to afford to put basic food on the table.
Ich habe viele Deutsche Buchern
zu Hause (I have lots of German books at home).
Meine Deutsche Buchern sind frei fuer alle (my German books are free for everyone).
See, that would not have cost Canadian taxpayers a cent.
