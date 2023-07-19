Beagles

Lori Cohen, executive director of the Beagle Alliance, and Comet, just rescued from medical laboratory experiments he endured the entire three years of his life. 

 Lori Cohen

Four of ten beagles, saved from being euthanized after a medical research lab was done experimenting on them, arrived in Manitoba on Monday. (The other six are in California.)

When crate doors were opened the traumatized Beagles, all three-year-old boys, sat motionless and stared — too afraid to be coaxed out by treats.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(1) comment

Marv
Marv

What they do to these dogs is horrific. I think a eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth sentence would be in order for these scientist.

