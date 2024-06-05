SLOBODIAN: The Colleen Klein I knew

Gracious doesn’t begin to describe Colleen Klein, who has died at the age of 83. She was the wife of former Alberta premier and Calgary mayor Ralph Klein. But that’s not all she will be remembered for. Countless hearts will be deeply saddened at the loss. Mine is one of them.I hadn’t spoken to Colleen in a few years. Situations change, people go their own ways. Time slips away so fast. Somehow that call you keep meaning to make just to say, “Hello, how are you?” is put off for too long.But the Colleen I was fortunate to know and spend some time with in years gone by was a remarkable woman.And of this, I am certain. Among the saddened hearts will be ordinary Albertans, people whose lives she impacted, hands she gently touched, or were on the receiving end of that radiant smile or encouraging words.It would be impossible to measure how many people benefited from Colleen’s compassion through her work for children, women, indigenous people and those needing a hand to get back on their feet again. She knew the human condition is frail, that even though people made bad choices, they deserve another chance. Colleen devoted energy and empathy to helping drug addicts.She was soft-spoken and petite but took on her charitable causes and advocacy like she was 10-feet tall.Her compassion, especially for hurting children, was great.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed her condolences and acknowledged that in a statement posted on “X.” “She was by herself an estimable individual who cared deeply about children and about Albertans,” wrote Smith.Colleen was a beautiful woman. She was born with a large port wine birthmark across her face that was camouflaged with makeup.Once when discussing her commitment to make life better for children, she opened up about the horrific bullying she endured as a little girl because of that birthmark. There wasn’t a trace of self-pity. Rather, it was her honest answer to my question about what motivated her to care so much about vulnerable little ones.On one hand, Colleen was a gentle soul who exuded remarkable inner strength.On the other, she was a self-professed “she bear” if someone dared treat any member of her family unjustly.She was fiercely loyal to those she called friend. She once spoke of premier Klein being betrayed by an MLA they both trusted. I can’t say for sure, but my guess is that politician never made it back on Colleen’s Christmas card list.Unlike many political wives, she didn’t put on airs. When visiting the Klein’s ordinary Calgary bungalow or their condo near the Alberta Legislature, one was made to feel at home.During one phone conversation Colleen mentioned that she had just finished doing housework and was in the process of rubbing paw balm on their dog Gigi. She loved that little dog.That was her gentle side.Activist — now Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault — is lucky he didn’t get a taste of her feisty fighter side.In 2002, he trespassed and climbed onto the roof of the Klein’s Calgary home to protest the premier’s opposition to the Kyoto Accords.The ruckus he made by symbolically installing solar panels frightened Collen who was home alone and didn’t know what was going on. She armed herself with a broom. I believe she’d have taken no prisoners.Ralph Klein, who served as premier from 1992 to 2006 after winning four majority governments, died in 2013.They were married in 1972.Gary Mar, who served as minister during held several portfolios when Klein was premier, offered condolences. He was right when he said they were devoted to each other.“She was a remarkable individual who was a great partner and a real contributor to the success of Premier Ralph Klein.”Their daughter Theresa Klein announced on social media that Colleen died peacefully after months of failing health.“Today we said goodbye and will now celebrate the 83 years of life [of] my mother Colleen Klein,” read the post. “She is now with her soulmate, completing her circle of life,” she posted on Instagram.A later statement by Theresa on behalf of the family said Colleen would be “dearly missed but never forgotten.”“Though she is no longer with us, Colleen's essence will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.”Yes. Cherished memories of a truly gracious soul.