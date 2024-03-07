SLOBODIAN: The Democrats could still dump Biden

It looks like the November 5 election will be a faceoff between former US president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. But, anything could happen in eight months.For Democrats who admit behind closed doors that Biden and multiple investigations into his allegedly treasonous “crime family” activity is a serious liability, a cognitive test could be the weapon used to oust him and usher in someone else before the August Democratic National Convention.On the other side, deep state players and RINO Republicans who fear and loathe Trump who has been saddled with 91 felony charges in four questionable lawsuits, pine for him to be tossed behind bars.The former is a more likely scenario. In the meantime, campaigning is in full swing.The White House signalled Biden will use Thursday night’s State of the Union address to boast about his accomplishments. Fair question — why did the networks book so much airtime?Hopefully, Biden will remember what country he’s talking about and this time the teleprompter will keep that wandering mind on point. Fingers crossed. If not, it doesn’t matter. Left-wing media will hail Biden as a visionary with a crisp mind, a unifier — Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein, and Mother Teresa all rolled into one. Only better.Naturally, Trump plans to crash Biden’s big event.“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.“I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!).”“It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”Biden will try to convince that he’s the right guy to lead the world’s dominant, albeit rapidly diminishing, power since he took office in 2020 for another term.You doubt his ability?Why just this week, the Bidenomics genius scolded snack companies and said he was “stunned” to learn that Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster gets smaller cookies because of shrinkflation and there are a “helluva lot fewer” chips in bags.The president of the United States actually responded to the Muppet’s post on X: ‘Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller.’ This followed a video before the Super Bowl in which Biden declared “what makes me most angry is that ice-cream cartons have actually shrunk in size but not in price.” That pretty much sums up his fight for the middle class.What makes Americans angry is inflation because of his handling of the economy, second only to the invasion of millions of illegals now gently referred to by the Democrats as “newcomers.”Biden, trailing Trump in the polls in swing states, and among blacks, Hispanics and young Americans is going to have a tough sell impressing voters turning on him.A gripping post on X by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) — ‘The state of our union under President Biden: three years of decline’ — says it all.Americans had to learn the hard way.Looking at the chaos and hardship around them, they believe Trump when he says: “So we're going to win this election because we have no choice. If we lose the election, we're not going to have a country left.”When Trump, whose resolve and resilience in the face of impeachments, costly lawsuits, having his family dragged through mud, stands strong and promises “We’re going to make America great again, greater than before,” they believe that too.Over and over they lament: “It wasn’t like this four years ago.”After Trump’s blowout win in 15 of 16 states on March 5 Super Tuesday, he needs only 190 more delegates to reach the required 1,215 out of 2,429 to win the nomination which he could do by March 12.Biden needs 1,968 out of 3,900 delegates. He needs 441 more, which he could get by March 19.Nikki Haley, backed by the old guard RINOs including the Bushes, and democrat billionaires, dropped out after Super Tuesday after losing in her home South Carolina state where she served as governor. She only won Vermont and Washington D.C.Liz Cheney, the despised, disgraced former Wyoming Republican congresswoman who sat on the kangaroo House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capital — a rabid Trump foe — picked up the baton the day after Super Tuesday and launched a political action committee (PAC) to stop Trump’s re-election bid.Good luck with that. Americans hunger for Trump’s promises of energy independence because “we’re going to drill, baby drill,” unity, a crackdown on crime and no more war.“We've watched our country take a great beating over the last three years and nobody thought a thing like this would be possible,” Trump said on Super Tuesday.He pointed to inflation “a country buster” destroying the middle class under Bidenomics.And to open borders bringing “violent crime” to American streets that “are going to destroy our country.”“Today it was announced that 325,000 people were flown in from parts unknown. Migrants were flown in on airplanes, not going through borders,” he said, noting that he had built 571 miles of wall.The Democrats think dumb Americans don’t notice the people they sneak in who are raping, mugging and even killing.“It's sad to see what's happening to our cities. Our cities are being overrun with migrant crime and that's Biden migrant crime,” said Trump.“The things that are happening now are unthinkable and they're unthinkable at the border. We have millions of people. Invading our country. This is an invasion.”“The number today could be 15 million people. And they're coming from rough places in dangerous places. And we had that shut down.”But Biden and his cronies stare into the news cameras and lie and say the border is under control.Trump ends his rallies with Sam and Dave’s 1980s song Hold on I’m coming.”Back at you, said an impassioned unidentified woman on social media.“We know when you were in office, you put Americans first… Trump, we got your back. So, hold on Trump, 'cause we're coming, we're coming. We just need you to hold on Trump ‘cause we’re coming.”“I feel like you got the world on your shoulders. They're trying to take all your business, trying to break you spiritually, mentally, and financially. But hold on Trump 'cause we're coming, you have more support than you probably could ever imagine.”“We’re gonna be there, rain, sleet or snow to make sure you become the next president of the United States of America.”She happens to be black, one of the group of Americans Biden’s Democrats took for granted. Big mistake.