SLOBODIAN: Mulvaney has had enough as a woman

So, the Olympics go on, but with desperate Paris organizers trying to peddle row upon row of empty seats at bargain-basement prices. That $1.5-billion satanic opening ceremony with the debauched Last Supper drag tableau and some pervert displaying his privates to titillate equally perverted voyeurs, is costing them. The Olympics and Paris flaunted decency that ripped across a line — spiritually and morally — and took a hit.Meanwhile, transgender Dylan Mulvaney recently shared a TikTok video at the Soho Theatre in London pushing himself back into the spotlight as a man.He gave himself a makeover. That Audrey Hepburn-like coiffed hair, pearls and elbow-length gloves are so passe. Mulvaney now sports a cowboy hat, fake goatee, sleeveless red buffalo shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots sans stiletto heels. He’s performing dirt cheap in venues across the pond with tickets going for 10 pounds (C$17.90.) He’s a Texas Hold 'Em dancing comedian now.But Anheuser-Busch still doesn’t have anything to laugh about. The backlash to the April 2023 woke Bud Light promotion featuring Mulvaney cost the company a reported $29 billion. The once top-selling beer lags third behind Mexican import Modelo Especial and Michelob Light. First-quarter 2024 sales in the US fell another 9.1%. The company said sales to retailers were down 13.7%, mostly due to “volume decline of Bud Light.”Over in the US, mainstream media is trying to rebrand and scrub clean presidential candidate cackling Kamala Harris’ morally repugnant record as a lawmaker and politician. She’s being presented as a moderate, an accomplished politician, the only choice to lead and save America at this pivotal moment in history.The attempted coverup is so shamelessly blatant the satirical Babylon Bee awarded CNN a Pulitzer for outstanding achievements in deleting old Harris stories.“They are in there smashing servers and literally lighting their own work on fire in a glorious blaze. You can search their site and never know Kamala ever held political office before July 2024,” said the Bee.What is there to hide? Lots and lots. Harris is reportedly expected to expand the Biden administration’s child gender transition advocacy — mutilation of innocents! — if elected president, gushed Advocates for Trans Equality.Harris served as California’s district attorney, state attorney general, then US senator.She made sure every imprisoned transgender got taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries.The pro-abortion, anti-cop, anti-gun, anti-fossil fuel industry, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and imprison blacks zealot Harris is now having a hard time trying to woo the black vote.She promoted fundraisers to bail out Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters that burned down US cities and caused $2 billion in damage. The border czar let millions pour in. Some moderate.Media are covering for her, and social media is having a heyday punching holes into the coverup. Cannot wait for Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump to rip into her record on the debate stage with his brutally frank, no-holds barred brilliance,So, aside from publicity whores like deeply disturbed influencer Mulvaney who corrupt minds then conveniently adapt to chase more money, what do the Olympic organizers, Anheuser-Busch, and Harris have in common?When the backlashes hit, these destructive cowards plead innocence, feign righteousness, boldly lie, and try to cover up their dirty deeds.Nobody bought that piece of filth ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly’s claim that his attack on Jesus was really an effort to send a message of “love and inclusion.”Love, eh? That $1.5 billion spent on a satanic attack would have gone a long way to provide the world’s suffering children with food, clean water, and medicine. Perhaps Jolly’s definition of love is to pollute the minds of impressionable children by normalizing this perversion.Just like so many others do everyday on a smaller scale. One person’s comment on X that he thought he was watching a school board meeting when watching the Olympic ceremonies isn’t all that far-fetched. That could be any school board meeting near you.Anheuser-Busch will have to try to cling to the third-place bronze. It’ll never get the gold again.And the real Harris will come back to bite the cackling polished ‘presidential’ version.People are disgusted, fed up, fighting back. Waking up.It shows in plummeting Olympic ticket sales and hashtag campaigns #BoycottOlympics and #BoycottParis2024.In protest, Ridgeland, Mississippi-based telecommunications company C Spire removed its Olympic advertising that was being broadcast by NBC and associated networks.Rumors that Samsung Electronics pulled its $1 billion Olympics advertising campaign proved to be just rumours.Just like Pope Francis, who remained quiet as a church mouse, the mega-corporation was silent. Bishops and Vatican spokesmen condemned the assault on Christianity, but the leader of the world’s Catholic flock was perhaps too timid to offend the depraved. Oh, but in his Sunday Gospel of the Day post, the pope mentioned the Last Supper of Jesus Christ before His betrayal and crucifixion. What a warrior that Francis is!But back to Samsung and all those who have millions and millions to throw into Olympic advertising. A good bulk of their obscenely healthy profits come from people who were appalled and disgusted by Jolly, the Paris officials who OK’d the satanic theme, and the minions who carried it out.The appalled and disgusted are the same people who feed Disney’s bottom line by buying their children themed clothing and merchandize. The same people who let their children watch the sexualized cartoons and movies loaded with witchcraft and occultic symbolism and pervert the two genders into an alphabet deception.In Canada, this includes the same people who let their kids watch the CBC’s Drag Kids and other woke programing. CBC’s annual budget is $1.4 billion, just a little shy of the $1.5 billion allocated for the Olympic ceremonies.Western Standard readers made many insightful comments (as they always do, with both good and bad appreciated) on the Olympic ceremony column I wrote.Jasper425 nailed it by essentially pointing out what decency is up against: “What’s more disturbing is a culture that sees nothing wrong with this.”That culture is pervasive and hysterically determined to shove this madness down our throats and into our lives. And point a finger at us like we are the ones with the problem.So, what to do?It’s hard to disagree with another reader Mookster: “We must no longer be silent, and we must take a stand against the madness and the sickos, we outnumber them in masses and we must bring back some sense of sanity and morality.”Yes, to that Mookster.The other option is to be timid like Pope Francis while these dark, misguided creatures pretending to be beacons of love and light, steamroll over our lives — whether it’s in offices, schools, legislatures, or Parliament. What we watch, what we buy, what we accept is simply a matter of choice. We’re not helpless.Ask Anheuser-Busch.