SLOBODIAN: The emptiness of words

The persecution Jews have been experiencing in Canada is building, a heightened assault that is sinister, organized and fuelled by deception.But don’t worry, it’s all good now.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the grandmaster of creating division by race, religion and skin colour, told Canadians to be nice to Jews experiencing this alarming onslaught of hatred and violence.In typical fashion, he lectured us. He told Canadians it’s their duty to condemn antisemitism from the haters flooding streets screeching “death to Jews,” while threatening more unrest.Trudeau’s right, of course. Speak up!But the pious speech he gave to reporters about the “terrible rise in antisemitism” Wednesday is but a string of words that’ll fix nothing. And, noticeably absent was any mention of who the perpetrators are. Well, he can’t offend the radical Muslim ‘religious’ leaders getting those crowds all worked up.“Attacks on synagogues, hateful demonstrations that targeted Jewish businesses, community centres, Jewish daycares — this is unacceptable,” he said.'Unacceptable' eh? Unacceptable is a word to condemn poor table manners at a posh dinner. For swarming Jewish daycares and restaurants, taking shots at synagogues and harassing people at community centres, how about 'these things are the vile and outrageous actions of a small fringe of people who are racist, misogynist and don't know when they're well off?'“We must be there to support and understand the fear and the pain that Jews are experiencing in Canada. Canadians are scared in our own streets right now.”“Support and understand the fear.” Check.“This is a time where we need to lead. We need to model here at home. Forget about leading on the world stage. Here at home, we need to model how we get through this.”“Leading on the world stage.” Delusional narcissism.“That’s the responsibility of every single Canadian, to see how we are recognizing each other’s pain and fear and move forward on it.”What about the personal responsibility of Trudeau who pummels Canadians with the lie that Islamophobia runs rampant?A time to “lead.” Someone should explain to the prime minister that’s his job. And that requires more than offering ineffective words while virtually doing nothing to stop the attack on Jews.What’s his plan to “move forward?”The Trudeau government failed abysmally to deal with the irrational antisemitic hysteria in Canada since Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists who unleashed savagery October 7.Raped. Dismembered. Beheaded. Burned alive. Executed with high-powered guns and grenades. More than 240, including children, kidnapped.Israel retaliated by declaring war on Hamas, vowing to annihilate the terrorist organization — now hiding like cowards among civilians it holds hostage along with captured Israelis and foreigners in the Gaza strip,The Israeli Defence Forces gave civilians ample warning to leave before it launched aerial bombing followed by a ground invasion. Hamas won’t let many Palestinian families leave.But anti-Jew mobs in Canada swell.Trudeau isn’t alone. Opposition MPs are no better. They wring their hands and deplore the attempted November 6 firebombing of Montréal’s Beth Tikvah Synagogue and alleged threats against the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto that resulted in three people arrested.They’re repulsed by the “Die Jew” graffiti, the “terrible time” Jews are having, boycotts of Jewish businesses, and fearful Jews removing religious symbols from their front doors to avoid potential attacks.What are you people doing to crack down on those responsible for inciting this hatred?The crushing mobs, largely comprised of university students fed lies by radical professors about the Israel/Hamas/Palestinian situation, are getting bolder with threats.Call for defunding student organizations and newspapers run by Canadian students that promote unrest and incite hatred. Let them fundraise to spew their venom. It’ll help work off a lot of that unchained anger.Stand up to the group of pro-Hamas students who issued an ultimatum — a list of demands — to the Toronto District School Board. They condemned the Canadian government’s complicity in the “land theft” of the Gaza strip. A lie. They demanded public schools teach about Israel’s colonization and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. More lies.These wayward punk radicals demand a “safe zone” while threatening a November 13 protest that will “shake the ground.”How about students who aren’t Canadian jumping into the fray? How many are here on the 1.4 million international student visas issued in 2023? This isn’t to suggest all, or even the majority, of international students have no respect for what’s decent and lawful in Canada.But only a fool would believe no international students join the mobs calling for death to Jews.Round them up and boot them out. Send the radical professors with them. While at it, round up the agitators here on visitor visas who have no respect for Canada that welcomed them.Too harsh for some palates?Well, McMaster University is reviewing a social media comment along those lines made by Eva Lonn, medical director of cardiac health and rehabilitation and professor of medicine in the university’s medical school.Lonn recently commented on LinkedIn on a New York Post article about a pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn, NY. She wrote “deport them all to where they came from.”Lonn apologized on Twitter (“X”).How about an apology from the Ontario teacher who elatedly read her class a “really nice” poem written by a student that said: “Israel should be banned.” It included the slogan “from the river to the sea” which is a genocidal call for the eradication of Israel. Who taught the kid that garbage?In 2022 alone, Canadian Heritage dished out wads of cash to eight projects under the Anti-Racism Action Program to fight Islamophobia.They include the Canadian Arab Institute, $184,000; Somali Canadian Association of Etobicoke, $75,000; Muslim Association of Canada, $349,210, and so on with hundreds of thousands more handed out.Have these organizations fighting racism spoken out against the attacks on Jews?How about the National Council of Canadian Muslims? Nope.Trudeau incessantly decries Islamophobia. But the hatred some of these ‘victims’ spew goes unchallenged.In a video, Sayyid Muhammad Rizvi, with Ontario’s Thornhill Jaffari Islamic Centre recently called on Muslims to target Jewish businesses. Everyone OK with that?Why don’t hand-wringing politicians stop funding organizations that promote terrorists and Jew hatred? They know who they are. Maybe they’re afraid it would cost them votes? Or maybe just afraid?A classic example is United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA), the Palestinian ‘relief” agency that’s tied to Hamas and has a history of promoting horrific antisemitic material. Canada committed $100 million over four years. UNRWA was told by numerous countries and the UN to clean up its act. Has it?How about media outlets?Antisemite and Holocaust denier Nazih Khatatba who joked about raping Israeli women the day after the Hamas slaughter is editor of Arabic-language newspaper Meshwar Media.Khatatba posted on Facebook that he celebrated the day Hamas attacked.Meshwar Media received at least $2,000 in COVID-19 payments. It’s unknown if Meshwar received media bailout money.But why single out Khatatba?Canadian media outlets, recipients of taxpayer dollars, are guilty of misreporting fiction as fact that portrays Israel badly. This fuelled antisemitism that now strikes fear in Jewish children.No one’s held accountable.But hey, the prime minister tells Canadians to understand the fear and pain they cause.