Opinion

SLOBODIAN: The emptiness of words

On this, the 85th anniversary of the notorious Kristallnacht (Nov 9-10, 1938,) writer Linda Slobodian examines the weak governmental response to vicious antisemitism in Canada.
On this, the 85th anniversary of the notorious Kristallnacht (Nov 9-10, 1938,) writer Linda Slobodian examines the weak governmental response to vicious antisemitism in Canada.Wiki Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Trudeau
Kristallnacht

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news