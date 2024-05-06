Opinion

SLOBODIAN: The hellish journey of transition — a personal story

Amy Rey, as a child. Later in life, she transitioned to a man and is now transitioning back again. She tells Linda Slobodian of the duplicitous persuasion that led her to undertake transition in the first place and the horrifying effects of the surgery she received.
Amy Rey, as a child. Later in life, she transitioned to a man and is now transitioning back again. She tells Linda Slobodian of the duplicitous persuasion that led her to undertake transition in the first place and the horrifying effects of the surgery she received.Amy Rey
Loading content, please wait...
sex changes for children
Tavistock clinic
documentary film 'Leaving Amy'
detransitioning
Amy (Matt) Rey

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news