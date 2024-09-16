SLOBODIAN: The hope that springs from a failed assassination attempt

Two men, one dead and the other in police custody, have a couple of things in common. Both men attempted to assassinate Donald Trump 64 days apart. And both men — two nobodies — Ryan Routh and Thomas Mathew Crooks had appeared in controversial ads.Social media is on fire with posts pointing out Routh was in a CIA-like propaganda commercial supporting Ukraine. And Crooks was in an ad for the mighty BlackRock global wealth investment management firm, said to control world governments. What an uncanny coincidence.Ryan Routh, in his mid-60s, is accused of aiming an AK-47 at the former president and Republican presidential candidate in the November 5 election from a sniper’s nest while Trump was golfing at his West Palm Beach, Florida course Sunday. Routh was captured after the failed assassination attempt and is behind bars at the Palm Beach Police Department (PBPD).How did this unhinged criminal who mingled with neo-Nazis in Ukraine and allegedly tried to recruit defected Taliban fighters, get 300-500 yards away from Trump on the sixth hole?This occurred as a report is expected to be released this week by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in in Butler, Pennsylvania.Crooks, 20, perched on a rooftop 130 yards away with a clear line of sight fired eight rounds, striking Trump in the right ear. One attendee was killed and two seriously injured. A Secret Service counter-sniper killed Crooks.Secret Service whistleblowers and congressional and committee hearings exposed horrific security lapses. Both Republican and Democrat senators said they are “appalled” by the failures of the Department of Homeland Security.“I think the American people will be shocked, astonished and appalled by what we will report to them about the failures of the Secret Service in this assassination attempt of a former president,” said Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, hardly a Trump fan, last Thursday. He chairs the panel’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.The Secret Service has been condemned for its lack of accountability.“Without accountability, this kind of failure and lapse will happen again because there needs to be that sense that someone is the point person,” said Blumenthal.On the heels of this dire warning, it happened again.“My father is running out of lives here. How many more rifles are going to come within assassination distance of my father?” Eric Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity Sunday.The former president had quickly sent out a message assuring his supporters that he was “safe and well.” He continued defiantly: “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER.”The reaction by some, who have contempt and hatred for Trump pulsating through their hardened veins, never fails to astonish.The lack of decency and compassion for the Trump family reared its demented head again Sunday, like it did when former first lady Melania Trump — who watched in horror on TV as her husband got shot — issued a recent video.“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible distressing experience. Now the silence around it is heavy. I can’t help but wonder why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech,” she said. “There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.’Former CNN anchor Don Lemon posted his own video mocking her, rolling his eyes, and holding his pathetic head in his hands. That’s extremely abnormal behaviour even for that disgraced weasel.This woman, who has never exhibited anything but grace and patriotism, doesn’t deserve that.But she has been the object of ridicule from the start, while media fawn over Harris and the ridiculous Gwen Walz, wife of Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem, a member of former president Barak Obama’s administration, indignantly suggested that the Trump team would use the second assassination attempt for political purposes to “impact voters” and that would be “exceptionally unfortunate.” Opponents know that Trump’s support skyrockets every time he's attacked. But the poorly calculated spin is getting thin.“Whatever your beliefs are, we do not deserve to have campaigns where violence is not being used as either a sword or a shield,” she said. Huh?Apparently, assassins trying to take shots at a political candidate — who calls out evil and is fighting for Americans — intending to kill him isn’t as serious as calling attention to them trying to kill him.Apparently, calls for political violence against him, including calls to “put a bullet in him” are acceptable. Even vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is guilty of that.Renewed outrage has been ignited over a video that has resurfaced. In 2018, she foolishly laughed and ‘joked’ about killing Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, and former attorney general Jeff Sessions during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.“Does one of us have to come out alive,” she said breaking out in that grating cackle.That kind of hostile trash talk has gone unchecked for years as politicians and talking heads make endangering Trump seem normal. It’s like it’s a game to them.But it’s Trump’s fault that assassins are trying to kill him!MSNBC host Alex Witt actually wondered Sunday if Trump’s campaign would urge his supporters to start “toning down the rhetoric” after the second threat on his life. This is inexplicably twisted.What a contrast to the message posted on X by Florida Sen. Tim Scott calling on Christians “left and right, red or blue, black and white, to come together, to pray for this nation, to pray for a political process without any violence. It is what America needs. We need believers on their knees, asking God for all candidates to be safe.”Yet Trump supporters are always depicted as “far-right” like it’s something ugly and dangerous, never as just concerned Americans who believe in sanctity of life and justice. And what was with Time’s front page four days ahead of the second assassination attempt showing Trump on a golf court sliding into a bunker with the simple headline “In Trouble.”Questions prevail over whether or not Routh acted alone. How did he know when Trump would be on the golf course? It wasn’t on a public schedule.“I would talk to everyone who knew his schedule that day,” former Green Beret and Florida congressman Glen Waltz told FOX Sunday.Pau Mauro, former NYPD inspector said we “have to assume there could be nefarious sources behind him.”Over and over experts have warned the threat level against Trump is high.But the resources of the Secret Service, with a $3.5 billion-budget are stretched thin and, well, Trump isn’t president so hasn’t been afforded proper protection.During news conference Sunday, Jeffrey Veltri from the FBI Miami Field Office said the bureau was leading investigations involving the FBI, the Secret Service, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.There is a shortage of resources to protect Trump, but a small army is available to investigate after a potentially deadly incident.The ultimate aim of Trump haters, aside from eliminating him, is to beat down the Americans who support and believe he offers a better future, into feeling like there’s no hope.The deeply respected, deeply connected Dan Scavino, former White House deputy chief of staff under Trump, who unfailingly has his pulse on what’s going on behind the scenes, posted an upbeat and intriguing message late Sunday.“We’ve got this!!!!! We've got this!!!!! GAME ON, IT'S TIME TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."Time will reveal what he means. But if Scavino can say they got this after a second assignation attempt on Trump's life, well, hope definitely floats. 