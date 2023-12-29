SLOBODIAN: The idiot and the tampon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his "geniuses" within government must be bursting with pride after getting away with forcing Canada to meet the imaginary delicate needs of menstruating men.Those champions of woke ‘compassion” mandated menstrual hygiene products — tampons and sanitary pads — be stocked in men’s federal washrooms. A shocked world — including the US, UK, Africa, and Europe — ridiculed the bona fide nutjobs in Trudeau’s government. Canadian citizens they pity have been shamed again. The superior Liberals don’t care. They sniff at criticism and press on with radical social experiments few Canadians want. The Liberals have no time for backward unwoke ignorance. Only intolerant Neanderthals are unappreciative of them tackling the “stigma” apparently attached to a normal bodily function, while addressing fabricated menstruating men’s needs. Liberal logic deemed placing dispensers or nicely arranged baskets of sanitary pads and tampons in men’s washrooms — including military bases — takes care of the needs of guys familiar with going through their monthly cycles. Apparently, lots of them are out there somewhere, enough to justify spending buckets of your tax dollars.All “toilet rooms, regardless of their marked genders” must have the goods. Government rules in Employment and Social Development Canada’s guide to these changes to the Canadian Labour Code that took effect Dec. 15, dictate that “instructions for the safe use of menstrual products are available for employees.”Presumably, the government is following its guidelines to provide instructions on each precious little package.How considerate of male first timers. Envision the immense gratitude of the 30-year-old soldier who must politely excuse himself in the middle of a training exercise because — surprise! — he got his period for the first time.Perhaps the soldier’s initial reaction would be relief to know he isn’t pregnant with a child he’d have to breast feed.Imagine that soldier in crisis, trying to be brave in that bathroom, staring in distressed confusion at that basket — if there were no instructions.It’s such a personal thing. He’d might be too shy to march back into the field to ask advice from his male commander, who would presumably have first-hand knowledge on how to anatomically use Trudeau’s tampons.A proud soldier wouldn’t want to risk looking stupid, unlike woke Liberals who don’t concern themselves with such trivial matters.Are Canadian Armed Forces brass hoping this will convince males to join the military severely depleted of manpower in all branches? People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said, in response to the hygiene products mandate, that Trudeau's gender “obsessed” government is waging a systematic attack on masculinity?Bernier said, “their goal is to turn as many men as possible into non-binary, trans, gender-fluid, weak, effeminate sissies.”That brings us to the Parliament of Canada where baskets and dispensers are also in men’s bathrooms.However, those teeny-tiny instructions might pose a problem for the old guys — MPs and senators — who get their periods for the first time and in a rush to find a tampon forget to bring their spectacles to the toilet with them.They’d be really, very cranky from those awful menstrual cramps. Yet they’d be forced to ask someone how to use the products. But who? Menstruating male interns? Male colleagues? Female colleagues? Demeaning! Where’s the “dignity” this plan was peddled on? Trudeau’s inclusive priority is for all “menstruating employees.” Got that? Not women. Employees.Trudeau, the self-proclaimed greatest he-feminist ever, stripped women of claim to a bodily function the sane would argue is strictly a woman thing. But the sane haven’t been running Canada since 2015.Meanwhile, these free products are available to men from all over the world in all Canadian airport bathrooms. That must make woke hearts swell with Canadian pride. What visitors to Canada think is another matter. But chalk up another Liberal win for equity and diversity!Inclusion? Sadly, no. In fact, the Liberal’s stunning non-inclusive cruelty is shameful. Did the biologically challenged Liberals think through the needs of menstruating male foreigners? No!The disrespect for race, ethnicity, and language barriers is frankly, embarrassing.Why? Instructions on the products in airport men’s bathrooms are printed in two languages. English and French. Nope. No First Nations languages. Hmmm… discriminatory, no? There’s a simple solution. Lift the dumbed-down Government of Canada instructions from its website — because dumbed down is the best these people whose salaries we pay have to offer — and plaster them on walls in men’s bathrooms beside the dispensers and baskets. Print them in both official languages and all First Nations languages. To respect all ethnicities of visitors to Canada, print them in multiple languages — Mandarin, Farsi, Arabic, Korean, Afrikaans, Chichewa, German, Greek, all the Slavic languages, and so on. Don’t risk offending anyone by leaving anyone out.Make sure Trudeau’s signature is stamped on there somewhere so he can get the credit.Then decorate the baskets, dispensers, and instructions with brightly coloured flowers and bows to soften the “stigma often associated with menstruation” that worries the Liberals so.Whoever’s responsible for the information on the Government of Canada website assumed Canadians outside the capital are all hillbillies only accustomed to using outhouses. Nuggets of info include graphics of “menstrual products” with tips on how to use them — and where. It says:• Toilet compartment (stall) means a single compartment within a toilet room that contains more than one toilet, where each toilet is enclosed in a separate compartment (stall) and is fitted with a door and an inside locking device.• Toilet room means a room containing a toilet or urinal. A toilet room can be the entire room if only one toilet is present, or a larger room containing multiple compartments (stalls).The site explains what the products are made of. “Menstrual pads — usually they are made from rayon, cotton and plastics.”Whaaaat!!! Plastics? Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is “strongly considering” appealing the federal court’s November ruling that his attempt to list single-use plastic items as toxic was “unreasonable and unconstitutional.”Guilbeault has a problem with straws, stir sticks, etc. made by the energy companies he detests.Did anyone hear Mr. Climate Crisis roar about men’s bathrooms Canada-wide being unnecessarily stocked with sanitary pads that contain the dreaded plastic? The only stigma Canadians should be concerned about is our pathetic image on the world stage, thanks to Trudeau.Ever get the feeling this government offered Canada up as a lab rat to see how far controlling social experiments can go?