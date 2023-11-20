SLOBODIAN: The insanity of a world in which a transitioning boy, 10, allegedly ‘worries’ about being unable to give birth

Even when surrounded by so-called ‘caring’ adults, some children are alone and helpless in this increasingly depraved world.No one speaks up for them, no one jumps in to protect them, no one has the courage to stop abuse at the hands of their ‘protectors,’ despite the sheer madness of the harm inflicted on them. In fact, these days abusers are applauded and hailed as heroes while others who see the abuse simply look the other way.The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba (CHFM) recently celebrated a 10-year-old being sterilized after ‘opting’ to have a gender transition. The CHFM applauded this boy on a “gender-affirming path to make her feel more authentically herself.”The CHFM’s promotion on Twitter ("X") reeked with contrived propaganda that is clearly beyond credible. The CHFM identified this boy — whose given name was discarded by his parents as a “deadname” — as Mary. It said Mary “dreams of a world where her body reflects her identity, eagerly anticipating the day her doctors allow her to take hormones that will aid her transition.”Or is it really the monsters using this vulnerable child as a gender experiment who dream of that day?According to CHFM this boy has concerns about the life ahead as a transgender female.The child “worries, a little, about never having a baby — but says her plans to be a famous actress won’t allow time to be a mom anyway.”Fake! In what sane world would a 10-year-old boy think, without being prompted, to worry about not giving birth to a baby?This child is being used in what starts with changing names and pronouns as “socially transitioning,” then can ultimately lead to body mutilation — castration and bottom surgery, and in the case of girls, mastectomies also.This child is incapable of deciding that he wanted to be a girl, not a boy. In my view, the ‘caring’ adults decided for him, then justified that by alleging it was his personal choice.That includes his parents who are “thankful” for the invaluable support and the “crucial” role CHFM pediatricians and its Gender Diversity and Affirming Action for Youth (GDAAY) program play. They apparently saw the “signs” when the boy was age five. By seven, the boy “began to articulate feelings of longing to be a ‘real girl,’” wrote the CHFM.When did the parents start decorating the boy’s room — the CHFM described as his “sanctuary” — with pink walls and fairies? Before or after he made his decision?If these parents are gung-ho on gender transitioning, let them start the process that leads to being pumped with proven harmful cross sex hormones and mutilating surgeries — on their own adult bodies.Adults have the right to make that decision. Adults don’t have the right to make that decision for a child who hasn’t hit puberty.There’s a lot of attention — particularly in Alberta and Saskatchewan — on protecting parental rights when it comes to opposing the secretive psychological, mind-altering garbage taught by radicals in classrooms about socially transitioning.There’s not enough attention being paid to parents who abuse — with support of government and medical ‘professionals’ — their children to satisfy twisted ideology that gets them applause from transgender radicals.Some parents aren’t equipped to be the loving, nurturing, protectors they should be. They are perfect candidates for gender-altering pushers to enlist to forsake the well-being of their own children. Where’s Manitoba’s Child and Family Services? It's their job to protect children from all forms of abuse.Where’s the College of Physicians and Surgeons?They pounced in July 2022 to censure Winnipeg Dr. Wilhelmus Grobler after he prescribed the antiparasitic medication ivermectin to a patient who complained of complications from the COVID-19 vaccine.Grobler was ordered to pay $6,165 to cover costs of the ‘investigation.’Physicians across Canada were fined, cancelled and had licenses revoked for violating public health official’s codes of ethics because they tried to treat patients suffering serious symptoms.Ivermectin is a proven safe drug.Hormone therapy and puberty blocker drugs aren’t.Are gender physicians ever investigated for prescribing hormone therapy drugs that cause side effects including bleeding, depression, mood swings, blood clots, strokes, endometrial cancer, headaches and rashes?Or puberty blockers that cause weight gain, headaches, mood swings, infertility and affect bone growth and density?Nope.The CHFM’s promotion on Twitter ("X") referred to a study by Dr. Jenn Bhatla, a pediatric resident at HSC Children’s Hospital, who “committed herself to understanding the experiences of transitioning youth in Manitoba during her resident research project.”Bhatla wrote about the “perceived lack of support” for youth looking to “transition,” “structural transphobia,” and the “negative psychological impacts, especially for children” if they are “misgendered and addressed by their “deadname.”‘Professionals’ concluding a child is misgendered, doesn’t make it so.Bhatla suggested “changes in dressing, hairstyles and the use of special garments such as binders to alleviate the discomfort of being in the wrong body.” She promoted speech therapy and a change in name and pronouns as social transitioning tools for children awaiting cross sex hormones and surgeries.Bhatla goes on with this and that. If the CHFM thought she strengthened the argument — she didn’t. Nothing in her research paper justifies celebrating a 10-year-old being sterilized.Parental consent doesn’t legitimize it. Before any obliging parents are taken seriously, they undergo intense, independent psychological scrutiny.Boasting about the GDAAY program — that “provided services” for more than 450 Manitoba transgender youth patients since 2010 — doesn’t make it right.Guiding youth in Manitoba experiencing stress over being in the wrong body caused from a mismatch between gender identity and sex assigned at birth are the foundational goals of the GDAAY, the CHFM posted.Oh, that’s not dripping with ideology that defies the facts. Boys are born boys. And girls are born girls.Youth confused about gender should have all the help they can get. Are they being helped or indoctrinated, or helped by being steered in one direction after being indoctrinated?Are these ‘professionals’ really to be trusted with helping a 10-year-old pave his gender path?Why the blind acceptance that a child’s equipped to make serious medical decisions?“I just wanted my name to be female and I still want my body parts to be female,” said the child.No one knows if he’ll feel that way two years from now. His next priority will be wanting a popsicle. Why the rush?The insanity of this caught the attention of outspoken Hollywood icon James Woods.“How much do you ghouls make exploiting this child?” Woods posted on Twitter ("X").Taxpayers fund a lot of this depravity. Programs and salaries must be justified. That can’t be done without patients.Right now, this is about one 10-year-old boy at the mercy of adults that want him to be a girl.Someone must dig deep, find a moral compass — or a legal stand — to protect this child from ‘ghouls.’