SLOBODIAN: The laughable claim Canadians have 'access' to Trudeau

Former Liberal MP Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwal broke a sweat Wednesday trumpeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as an “authentic leader” of “ordinary, working-class Canadians” a.k.a. peoplekind.Trudeau stood there nodding, soaking in the no doubt personally pre-approved message of heaping praise, something he’s gotten so little of for so a long time.Trudeau, 52, whose fading pretty boy looks helped him get into power, chases a fourth term like he’s convinced he’s still involved in a steamy love affair with Canadians who just can’t quit him.However, polls show the Liberals would only win 25 seats if an election was called now. But that’s not a sure thing. The crowd of a few hundred at the Vancouver barbeque clapped at Dhaliwal’s outlandish portrayal of Trudeau. Not wildly, but they did clap.Shockingly, there are still duped Canadians who don’t want to chase Trudeau off with pitchforks because of the damage he has wilfully inflicted on Canada and quality of life.“Each and every one of you will agree that he is a man of ordinary, working-class Canadians, and everyone has access to him,” claimed Dhaliwal. Shameless and infuriating fabricated spin.Never mind this fairy-tale access to Trudeau who has lorded over Canada from a lofty distance since 2015, too many ordinary, working-class Canadians don’t have access to enough food.Nearly a tenth of Canadians said they were “hungry but didn’t eat” and worry about running out of food, or it did run out, according to Blacklock’s Reporter Friday.The Privy Council paid Leger Marketing $99,713 for a report entitled Public Health Monitor Surveying Of Canadians’ Public Health Attitudes And Behaviour to tell Canadians suffering hunger pains what they already know. The money would have been better spent going directly to food banks struggling to keep people fed because Trudeau’s inflation is eating into food budgets.And while Canadians face a housing crisis this man of the people allowed the $8.8-million purchase of a lavish Manhattan penthouse (with a $4,600 coffee maker) for New York Consul Tom Clark to live in while he conducted pointless business in a cushy $205,000-a-year job.Opposition MPs told Clark Friday to “keep your bags packed” because he’s getting fired after the next election, a message Trudeau should also heed. But Trudeau, the alleged man of the people, has vowed to double down on destructive policies if the Liberals win the next election.“I’m focused on making sure we’re delivering through that election the kinds of things that Canadians need,” he said recently.Yes, yes, he knows his government must respond to things “people are actually worried about.” He’s had nine years to do that but trust him to get on it next term.Dhaliwal’s personal access whopper was over the top considering that it has been impossible to pry simple answers to questions out of Trudeau and his cabal — never mind get an email or phone call answered.Never has a government been more manipulatively masterful of finding creative ways to tell Canadians that what it does is none of their business. The list is exhaustive, but these are few recent examples.• How much was disgraced Chief Human Rights Commissioner Birju Dattani, an activist who said Muslim terrorism was a “well-calculated strategy” paid to go away after a backlash erupted over his appointment?None of your business. The Privy Council isn’t at liberty to divulge personal information about what its mistake cost Canadian taxpayers.• Why was Liberal Party donor Annette Verschuren, who had an obvious conflict of interest, so swiftly chosen over 100 applicants to head a now-disbanded green slush fund — Sustainable Development Technology Canada? Was she punished in any way for breaching the Conflict Of Interest Act by voting to award six-figure grants to companies in which she held a direct interest?Was anyone held accountable for 186 known conflicts of interest by directors of the agency that paid $856 million in corporate subsidies over a six-year period?Sorry, that’s private information. • What was Parks Canada’s forest management policy prior to the June wildfire that ravaged one third of Jasper? Well, that’s a matter they’d rather not delve into now, instead opting to withhold details until May 2025. Just trust the slippery Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault who said it was “simply not true” that Parks Canada mismanaged fire preparedness.• How was 20-year-old Pakistani Muhammad Shahzeb Khan who arrested in Quebec over an alleged ISIS plot targeting US Jews able to get into Canada?Sorry, can’t say due to privacy laws and an investigation.• Who were the elected and government officials alleged to have been influenced by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and other foreign agents who used illegal methods to threaten Canadians?Again, none of your business. Move along now. Please don’t ask us again.• We still don’t have a clue about who got billions of the hundreds of billions of dollars — $240 billion just in the first eight months — spent during the COVID-19 ‘pandemic.’ Or why the Liberals spent $123,000 trying to hide information about Chinese spy scientists affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army working at Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory.It goes on and on and on despite Trudeau’s big and broken promise of transparency.No wonder a majority of voters outside Quebec don’t trust the federal government, according to in-house Privy Council research.Ekos Research Associations was paid $299,761 to conduct the Trust, Information And Digital Ecosystems Survey over a month-long period ending March 16.Some 51% of Canadians nation-wide said they distrust Ottawa, and another 33% said they strongly distrust the government viewed as secretive and incompetent.A mere eight percent expressed absolute faith in the government.When asked if the federal government “provides all relevant information to the public” 59% disagreed. And 57% didn't believe the government "listens to concerns by the public."These are the ordinary, working-class Canadians clowns like Dhaliwal would have us believe have direct access to Trudeau who runs quick like a bunny away from fed-up crowds.If anyone out there has ever had any luck actually chatting with this marvellously "authentic" woke, he-feminist, divisive leader, please let me know. Hollering at him as he scurries by doesn't count. 