SLOBODIAN: The NDP... all gender wars, all the time

And you thought the Alberta Legislature was a place for MLAs to talk about issues affecting Albertans struggling to put food on the table and pay gas bills.Brooks Arcand-Paul, Edmonton West-Henday MLA, figures the legislature is where he should talk about RuPaul, the celebrity American drag queen. That’s what Arcand-Paul said in an awkward February 7 post on “X” with Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janice Irwin. They cheekily chat about hookups on dating apps Grindr and Instagram.We’re supposed to take these MLAs seriously. They profess to support trans and minority rights. They promised that when campaigning to get elected. Is putting out a cringeworthy video where they skip about the best they have to offer?Meanwhile, Edmonton MP Griesbach Blake Desjarlais is plastering posters throughout his riding suggesting that “Nazis” attack trans rights. It's as if he’s comparing Premier Danielle Smith to a Nazi because of her proposals to protect minors from mutilating transgender surgeries and puberty blockers.The Al Rashid Mosque in Griesbach doesn’t agree with their MP and issued a press release Thursday.“The Al Rashid Mosque endorses Premier Danielle Smith’s recent proposed policy updates regarding parental rights in our province.”Increasingly, the NDP shows it’s out of touch with Albertans and Canadians. In Alberta, it seems to be a one issue party — (sexual minority community) and transgender rights. It doesn’t do a good job at that. Take the childish, taunting video.“We’re queer politicians in Alberta. Of course, we don’t read any of the comments on social media,” said Arcand-Paul.“Yeah, but like, like Brooks, I kinda do read the comments,” said Irwin.“Yeah, but Janice, you shouldn't be reading them. They're horrible. They’re so mean. They talk about our looks, they talk about so many bad things,” he said dramatically.“We’re queer politicians in Alberta. Of course, our mental health isn't great, and our therapy bills are high,” said Irwin.“Oh my gosh, Janice, is that so dark. We’re literally on a mental health walk right now.”(One needs a mental health walk after watching this embarrassing performance.)“We’re career politicians in AlbertaOf course, we're going to make Rupaul drag race references in the legislature,” he taunted.“How else would we tell the UCP to sashay away?” Irwin said, flipping her head.He snaps his fingers and does a wee dance.“We’re career politicians in Alberta, of course, we're not on the dating apps. But who needs them when you've got Instagram DMs?” she said.“Oh my gosh Janice, at least you're not on Grindr, but I thought we were not going to talk about our dating lives today,” he said.Seriously, no one cares about your dating lives!“Of course, we’re always going to stand up and fight always for queer and trans youth,” she said, not offering a clue as to how.“And of course, we recognize that trans and gender diverse and tastawinyiniwak, two spirit rights are human rights always,” he said.The “career politicians” profess their love, then make hand heart signs.Irwin has a large — including youth and minors — following.Grindr is a social networking online dating app targeted towards gay, bisexual and transgender people. Open the link and two near-naked men are caressing another near-naked man.If a straight “career politician” posted anything like that —he/she would be promptly forced to resign.Meanwhile, Meta Platforms Inc. the parent company of Instagram and Facebook came under fierce fire at a January 31 congressional hearing on child safety.After being ordered to do so by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Meta’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg stood up to face parents and apologized to families whose children died of causes related to social media.The families, part of Parents for Safe Online Spaces, held up photos of these children.“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” said Zuckerberg. “No one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered, and this is why we invested so much and are going to continue doing industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things that your families had to suffer.”Five tech executives were called to address safety issues for teens on social media including cyberbullying, grooming, drugs and the prevalence of child sexual abuse material.Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn blasted Zuckerberg for drawing more young users to Instagram that aspired to be the Internet’s “premier sex trafficking site” without being able to ensure their safety. Blackburn charged that Meta was interfering with the committee’s attempt to pass regulations to impose controls.Bringing this up isn’t to suggest the NDP MLAs meant anything sinister. But promoting dating on Instagram was in bad taste in very bad timing. “Career politicians” should have an idea of a major issue in the forefront regarding child safety.Not clever. Irresponsible.Meanwhile, MP Desjarlais posts are misleading and offensive.“If we do not have democracy for everyone, we do not have democracy for anyone,” they state.“Social inclusion and minority rights are core to our ability to live in a free and democratic society.”Linking Smith’s proposed policies designed to protect all children including sexual minorities to Nazis is sleazy, dishonest theatre.“Thousands of Canadians died fighting the Nazis for these very principles. The majority cannot be allowed to dictate or violate the rights of the minority,” it reads.“Without these important principles we fall to majoritarianism, tyranny and fascism.”Desjarlais is out of touch with a large segment in his riding.“We firmly believe in the importance of parents playing a central and meaningful role in shaping the lives and futures of their children in accordance with our deeply held religious beliefs. Premier Smith proposed policy updates regarding parental rights resonate deeply with our community,” said the Al Rashid statement.“We recognize that these updates will afford parents the necessary guardianship and authority to continue nurturing their children in accordance with their values and beliefs.”“Therefore, on behalf of the Al Rashid Mosque and our extended community, we support the Premier’s parental rights legislation. We wholeheartedly appreciate our government's commitment to respecting the rights and values of families and people of faith in our province, including Muslims.”Where are the serious debates by “career politicians” on the issues? They seldom specify what the policy problems are, just attack.In a September 2022 election pitch, candidates Irwin, Rosman Valencia and Arcand-Paul promised a better “province for the (sexual minority community).”How does a childish video do that?Remember, it was Arcand-Paul who stood in the legislature to speak on an NDP motion to provide universal birth control, not for women, but for “folks with uteruses.”Desjarlais didn’t hesitate to wade into a provincial education and health issue to attack both Smith and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in a February 7 statement with NDP MP Randall Garrison.“One of the most important things that we can do to make sure across Canada live their best lives and grow up healthy is by making sure they’re safe and supported,” it reads.That’s what Smith’s proposals to forbid gender reassignment surgeries for those aged 17 and under; not allow hormone therapy or puberty blockers for those aged 15 and under; work to attract transgender health care specialists; and keep highly sexualized lessons out of the classroom giving parents the right to know what’s taught.Poilievre said no puberty blockers for those under the age of 18.Harmful! Unacceptable! Conservatives are “targeting an “at-risk group of children.” So, said Desjarlais and Garrison. Denying puberty blockers “a life-saving procedure” will jeopardize “lives and well-being.”Studies concluding puberty blockers have lasting, harmful side effects don’t fit the narrative. Dating apps and Nazi accusations do.