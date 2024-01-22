SLOBODIAN: The racist attack at Green Gables

The anti-white warriors have found a new target. It is a red-haired girl. An orphan child. A fictional book character. Suddenly, the ridiculous racist pack is triggered by a character who's been in bestselling stories since 1908.Really, it was only a matter of time. The haters are running out of whiteys to put in their places.Now it’s a toss-up to decide whether these intolerant fools going after an orphan in Anne of Green Gables novels are to be laughed at or pitied.This relentless quest to plot and scheme to cancel or minimize all that is historically white, must be as exhausting as physically toppling heavy statues — 20 at last count — of politicians and royals.Either way, the ultimate aim is to vengefully, angrily and willfully erase all positive roles whites, real or fictional, played in Canada’s history.The repetitive message is unrelenting — whites are bad, privileged and deserve to be punished. The attempt to deliver this message is often sneaky, disguised as noble and caring.Now, under the façade of fighting for inclusion and equality, the allegedly hard-done-by racist minority ‘protection’ mob is targeting Anne of Green Gables.What offends them so? Orphan Anne Shirley has four strikes against her. She’s English-speaking, raised by Presbyterian adoptive parents and is a beloved Canadian symbol. But worst of all, she’s white.If she wasn’t white, there’d be no issue at all.She isn’t real. But what is real is the increasing, bubbling hatred embraced by some for white Canadians.This is heavily promoted and handsomely funded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government that preaches white supremacy is a clear and ever-present danger that must be crushed.Yes indeed, Canada is a brewing cauldron of racism, or so Trudeau never tires of declaring.Odd that the only culprits Trudeau ever identifies and points his bony finger at are white Canadians.Someone could no longer stand the fact that a wholesome little whitey is grabbing all the attention — about 210,000 visitors a year, many of them foreigners — at Green Gables Heritage Place, operating in Prince Edward Island since 1936.It's there because that’s where the white family of the author of Anne of Green Gables settled in 1831.But it is no longer acceptable in 2024, the year that marks the 150th anniversary of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s birth.It’s simply too white now!“The commemoration of Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery will be reworked with new narratives from indigenous, black and French perspectives," Parks Canada recently announced.Parks Canada has its questionable pet agendas. These would be the same geniuses behind the all-female Women-in-Fire Training Exchange (WTREX) firefighter team. They forgot to check basics — like whether batteries worked — and let a prescribed burn rage out of control near Banff in May 2023.“Parks Canada is committed to engaging with indigenous and marginalized communities to tell their stories,” said the Parks Canada management plan for the heritage site at Cavendish, PEI.“Partnerships will establish linkages between the site and new communities yielding new visitor experiences that share more inclusive histories and seek to advance reconciliation.”These wonderful stories should be told — without poaching off the success of Anne of Green Gables.There’s never a shortage of Liberal government money poured into diversity, equity and inclusion projects. Wads of cash are readily available to many leeches making a living from inciting, dividing and crying about being victims of white persecution. This is a disservice to true victims of racism — of all skin colours, at the hands of aggressors of all skin colours and religious backgrounds.This isn’t about that. It’s about overshadowing a popular story about a white girl and sending it to the back of the bus.“The number of opportunities at the site to engage visitors in learning about and connecting to Mi’kmaq perspectives, history and culture will increase,” said Parks Canada. Parks Canada proposed collaborations “with organizations that represent cultures not currently presented at the site — e.g., Acadians, black, indigenous and people of colour — are strengthened and new narratives, perspectives and voices are shared with visitors.”Ever see anything positive to do with anglophone ‘white’ culture shared on Acadian, black, indigenous or any minority sites?Certainly not. Celebrating anything white would be grossly encroaching on revered ‘minority’ territory.It would conflict with the narrative that Canada is overrun by white supremacists.What is now accepted practice is alarming and dangerous.These sorry racists — that’s exactly what they are — have an issue with a fictional white girl. Does that reflect what they think about the worth of Canada’s real, living breathing innocent white children?For many, it does. Sick!