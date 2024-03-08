SLOBODIAN : The State of the President address...

Some hailed US President Joe Biden’s performance during the State of the Union address Thursday as “fiery” and full of “vigour and vision.” Others more honestly compared his delivery to an old man standing on his porch screaming at kids to get off his lawn.Florida Senator Marc Rubio called the address “nonsensical, bizarre, hallucinatory.”“This was an angry, polarizing and hate-filled Speech,” posted former president Donald Trump, set to face Biden in the November 5 election. READ MORE “That was possibly the darkest, most un-American speech ever given by an American president. In fact it wasn't a speech, it was a rant entirely lacking in decency or generosity to his fellow Americans,” Tucker Carlson posted on Twitter ("X").But the rabidly left leaning HuffPost headline declared: Joe Biden Unleashes Forceful Rebuke Of Trump, GOP In State Of The Union Address. Former Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose botched plastic surgery or maybe an overdose of Botox once raised her eyebrows almost to her hairline, said it was “spectacular…one of the finest State of the Union addresses I’ve ever seen.”Biden, who arrived 20 minutes late, came across as such an angry drama queen that FOX News commentator Sean Hannity called him “Jacked-up Joe.” Maybe someone told Biden that if he yelled, Americans would believe his mind that frequently goes blank, isn’t an issue and he has the stamina and right stuff to secure a second presidential term.Biden managed to get through the 107-minute address with only 37 slurs and stumbles. And a lot of blaming others for his failed policies and sidestepping and embellishing the truth.It’s no joke, Biden talked about potato chips (fretting that there aren’t enough in a bag anymore) and launched the address with a lecture on how American taxpayers must keep coughing up tens of billions to keep the slaughter in Ukraine going by feeding the military industrial complex that feeds political campaigns. It wasn’t until 40 minutes in that he mentioned the open and unprotected US border — a border that's open and unprotected because of his policies. The ongoing invasion of between 12 million and 15 million illegals, tens of thousands military-aged men from countries hostile to US interests disappearing into enclaves, is the top concern of voters.Tens of thousands of foreign women and children trafficked; migrants dying on the violent and treacherous journey; 100,000 Americans dead from fentanyl overdoses because Mexican cartels freely bring drugs manufactured with China’s supplies across the border; Americans raped, attacked and murdered by illegals — but how dare anyone dispute that Ukraine’s security is the priority?Biden mentioned the 22-year-old nursing student recently brutally murdered by an illegal after feisty Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green wearing a MAGA hat yelled: “Say her name.”Laken Riley has become the tragic national symbol of the open border crisis. But Biden — holding up a pin with her name on it — twice called her Lincoln. Her poor family.Poor Americans who place second to illegals, even hardcore criminals, who Biden essentially said deserve to be there because the US is “home to people from every place on earth.”“I will not demonize immigrants saying they ‘poison the blood of our country.’ I will not separate families,” said Biden promising to provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.That’s not what Americans want to hear, especially the black and Hispanic voters suffering most from the invasion into their neighborhoods.Biden even had the insensitive nerve to end with “God bless our troops.”This was after grieving Gold Star father Steve Nikoui was arrested and charged with crowding and obstructing Congress by the Capital police for yelling “Abby Gate” and “Second Battalion, First Marines” from the chamber balcony.Nikoui’s son Kareem, 20, was one of 13 US service members killed, and another 38 injured, by an ISIS-K suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan during the Biden administration’s reckless abrupt August 2021 withdrawal, leaving $85 billion in military equipment behind to Taliban terrorists.Biden went on about democracy, freedom, abortion, climate change, bad billionaires needing to pay more taxes, gun violence, the alleged faults of his “predecessor” Trump. He made promises, promises, promises and an abundance of easily disputable claims. Unemployment is at 50-year lows because he created an historic 15 million new jobs, wages are going up and inflation and crime are going down, and the state of the Union is strong and getting stronger.Vice-president Kamala Harris repeatedly leapt to her feet and clapped managing miraculously not to cackle. The big mystery is how GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, sitting behind Biden, managed to restrain himself and not shake his head in disbelief more than he did while President Pinocchio ranted.Biden took cheap shots at millions of MAGA supporters, painting them all as dangerous.“History is watching, just like history watched three years ago on January 6. Insurrectionists stormed this very Capital and placed a dagger in the throat of American democracy.”“We all saw with our own eyes these insurrectionists were not patriots.”There’s so much more to that story seeping out, but whatever.Before Thursday, Biden favourability polls sometimes dipping below the mid-30s were the lowest any incumbent US president ever faced. Don’t expect a surge. Voters got the message. Biden will not put their safety, housing, education and health care needs first.His address reinforced the observation of Alabama Senator Katie Britt, who delivered the GOP response.“Right now, our commander-in-chief is not in command,” said Britt.But right now, he’s calling the shots. Or he’s too weak and confused to stand up to whoever is, whoever wrote that address for him.It’s easy to joke about Ol’ Joe napping and eating tapioca and getting lost at the podium but these are dangerous times and the current US foreign policy has the world threatened by increasing conflict.Yes, Biden talked about the Israel/Hamas conflict. He said Iran must behave, neglecting to mention that his reversal of Trump’s sanctions against Iran enables it to handsomely fund global terror activities.Biden’s main push wasn’t really about what’s best for Americans. It was to get Congress to pass a Bipartisan National Security Bill to fund the war in Ukraine.See, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a menace, a monster “on the march invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond,” said Biden.“My message to President Putin is simple. We will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down.”For all his faults, Putin has a legitimate problem with NATO rattling its sabre on his doorstep. Unlike Biden, he defends his country.But instead of talking peace, Biden relentlessly pokes the Bear.He’s not only pathetic. He’s dangerous.Trump kept peace, promises peace.Biden’s “vigor and vision” consists of promises to restore Roe v. Wade “as the law of the land again” and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.Hopefully, American voters will do the world a favour November 5 in voting booths screaming at this menace to get off the White House lawn.