SLOBODIAN: The terrorists among us

At least 233 known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) trying to enter the US from Canada have been caught by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) so far in the 2024 fiscal year that ends September 30.US officials believe “many more likely undetected” managed to cross. Now, they are bracing for these already alarming numbers to climb. Last May, the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to issue visas to 5,000 Palestinian refugees from Gaza. How many have ties to Hamas — designated a terrorist group in Canada and the US? Of the 1,700 KSTs caught trying to illegally enter the US since 2021, the majority — 1,054 — were apprehended at the northern border, most at ports of entry, said CBP. (Those apprehended are in the national Terrorist Screening Dataset, a federal database with sensitive information on identified terrorists or on a watchlist.)Yet these threats with sinister ties moved freely, seemingly undetected — and with proper documentation — in Canada which affords them safe haven. Thus, the Homeland Security News Wire (HSNW) reported that 2024 continues a trend of KSTs caught at the northern border outpacing those at the southern border.“The greatest number of KSTs to ever be apprehended in US history was at the northern border in fiscal 2023 of 484. The next greatest number to be apprehended in US history was 313 at the northern border in fiscal 2022, according to CBP data.”By comparison, 249 KSTs were apprehended at the southwestern US border in 2023. According to The Centre Square, a conservative news website, terrorist watchlist apprehensions at the Canada/US border keep breaking records.There have been 6,100 apprehensions, for various reasons, from 76 different countries along the Canada-US border in the past 11 months, it reported in May. No doubt that number has since climbed.Former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan said on HSNW that illegal northern border entries are “minuscule” compared to the millions (an estimated 12.5 million to 18 million) that entered through the southwest US border, but “the threat is not.”The Trudeau government’s decision to issue 5,000 Palestinian visas triggered alarm bells among Republican senators who fear the threat to the safety of Americans will increase. It compelled six senators led by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to call on President Joe Biden’s administration to “heighten precautions” at the Canada/US border in a July 24 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.At issue in particular, is the Liberal government issuing a Refugee Travel Document that replaces passports and is accepted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services as sufficient documentation to enter the US.“With little to no reliable records or background checks of these individuals from the Palestinian Territories, these policies unlock opportunities for individuals with ties to terrorist groups to enter Canada, receive new forms of identification, and then try to enter the US along the porous north border,” wrote the Republican senators.“Irrespective of Canada’s immigration policies, the US should not waive common-sense terrorist screening and vetting for any individual entering the US through other countries.”Americans, although grappling with their own wide-open southern border under the Biden administration, can be forgiven for being suspicious of Canada’s lax vetting measures — as evidenced by granting citizenship to an ISIS terrorist recently caught in a terrorist plot to kill Canadians.Couple that with the fact that 29,248 foreign fugitives banned from Canada are reportedly at large — including those implicated in crimes such as assault, murder, drug trafficking and fraud — both Canadians and Americans have cause to be worried.Hamas terrorists, along with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, are generously funded by Iranian hardliners that claim the US is “the big satan” that must be crushed. Israel is the “little satan,” froth the mullahs with unbridled hatred.According to FBI Director Christopher Wray the threat of terrorist attacks reached “unprecedented levels” since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel during which 1,200 children, women and men were savagely massacred.Wray has long warned that attack could inspire militants “the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago.” He repeated his concerns about elevated threats from cybercrime and terrorist attacks in an exclusive interview Wednesday with ABC News.As well, prior to former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, US intelligence detected an Iranian plot against him through online chatter and human sources. Iran, identified as the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism, hasn’t been above hiring sympathizers or criminals to carry out their dirty deeds — including assassination attempts on political foes and attacks on innocents.Meanwhile, both Canada and the US continue to face disruptive pro-Palestinian protests calling for the annihilation of Jews.Who might Trudeau be rolling the red carpet out for? Well, more than 70% of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank in a poll released by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research last March said Hamas was correct to viciously slaughter, rape, dismember and burn Jews last October. That poll lined up with others that found similar conclusions. Can we trust the Liberals to vet haters? Demonstrably, we cannot.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s communications department and immigration shadow minister Tom Kmiec didn’t respond to the Western Standard’s requests for comment.Americans have Republican senators — Rubio, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Tom Cotton Mike Braun, and Josh Hawley — fighting for their safety, despite being stonewalled by Mayorkas who has refused to take any measures to stop the invasion of illegals — criminals, terrorists, rapists, murderers, human traffickers, and drug smugglers among them.“Canada recently increased the number of refugees they will allow to enter on temporary resident visas from Israel and the Palestinian Territories, including Gaza and the West Bank,” they wrote to Mayorkas.Here's the full text of the letter.“There is concern this may allow Gazans with potential terrorist ties to enter the US through Canada. Given the few reliable records or background checks available, Canada’s decision will turn the northern border into a much greater national security problem.”“The possibility of terrorists crossing the US-Canada border is deeply concerning given the deep penetration of Gazan society by Hamas. It would be irresponsible for the US to not take necessary heightened precautions when foreigners attempt to enter the United States,” they wrote. The Refugee Travel Documents the Trudeau government will generously hand out is recognized as valid in 146 countries, including the US, in place of a passport.“However, with little to no reliable records or background checks of these individuals from the Palestinian Territories, these policies unlock opportunities for individuals with ties to terrorist groups to enter Canada, receive new forms of identification, and then try to enter the US along the porous north border.”One would think the US senators know what their government will or will not accept as entry documentation. However, Immigration Minister Marc Miller took it upon himself to correct them in a statement in response to their letter, claiming the refugee travel documents being allowed to replace passports was “categorically false” and aren’t valid for transit to the US.The senators also mentioned a cold fact that seems to escape the Liberal government — “the deep penetration of Gazan society by Hamas.”They referred to the stream of terrorists and known criminals entering the US, including the most recent “233 suspected terrorists” encountered by CBP “at our northern border with many more likely going undetected.”“This is already higher than totals in previous years.” The senators requested that Mayorkas’s Homeland Security and the State Department coordinate to “ensure that the US is informed by the Government of Canada if particularly high-risk individuals are allowed to enter Canada from Gaza.”Really? They’re counting on a Liberal government to notify them of high-risk individuals entering Canada?This is the same Liberal government that granted Ahmed Eldidi, a man with seriously grim ISIS connections, Canadian citizenship.But for the commendable efforts of law enforcement who thwarted the terrorist attack he had planned with his son Mostafa, some innocent Canadians would be dead by now.It’s infuriating that the Canadian government not only puts Canadians at risk, but potentially endangers Americans, while it recklessly hands out visas to foreigners it cannot possibly properly vet like candy.