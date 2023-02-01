Mifegymiso didn’t only kill a 19-year-old Canadian woman’s preborn child. The mother also died last July 22 from septic shock — a known lethal reaction to the chemical abortion.
The teen’s recently revealed death triggered yet another demand for a ban on Mifegymiso, a two-drug regime that includes the drug Mifepristone, known as RU-486, also called “a deadly human pesticide.”
Calls over the years in Canada and the US for a ban on chemical abortion drugs have gone unheeded.
“This girl did not deserve to die,” said Jeff Gunnarson, president of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).
CLC launched a national petition Tuesday calling on Health Canada to ban Mifegymiso. In less than 24 hours 1,300 signatures were collected.
“She had her whole life ahead of her… Her untimely death is a tragedy that deeply affects everyone involved, including her family, friends, and community,” said Gunnarson.
“We cannot remain silent in the face of the tragic death of this young woman and her child. We cannot stand idly by as more women and their preborn children are destroyed by the abortion pill.”
“We call on Health Canada to act now to protect maternal and infant health and prevent further tragedies,” he said.
Septic shock was listed by the hospital as the 19-year-old’s cause of death, as reported on the Government of Canada’s pharmaceutical drug adverse reaction database. It specifically refers to the Mifegymiso kit.
Health Canada’s website includes “serious warning and precautions” from product literature on the chemical abortion including prolonged, heavy bleeding that can require blood transfusions, bacterial infection, and “rare cases” of fatal septic shock. “Clostridium sordellii infection was observed in some women without abdominal pain or fever, that progressed rapidly to multi-organ failure and death,” it states.
Warnings of the risks didn’t help this teen who wasn’t the first to die. A 26-year-old Canadian woman died in 2001 from septic shock during a clinical trial of the abortion drug.
More recently, in January, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), updated the number of known deaths to 28 from Mifepristone (brand name Mifeprex).
Taken orally, Mifepristone blocks progesterone to kill the growing embryo. After 24-48 hours a second drug in the Mifegymiso kit called Misoprostol is ingested to initiate uterine contractions to expel the dead baby.
Live Action, a US non-profit anti-abortion organization, recently reported according to the FDA, the abortion pill has killed 5.6 million babies since being approved in 2000.
As of June 2022, in the US there were 4,203 reported adverse reactions including 1,048 hospitalizations, 604 cases of blood loss requiring transfusions, and other serious complications. However, since 2016 the FDA only mandates abortion pill manufacturers to report deaths.
In 2013 pro-abortion feminists Renate Klein, Janice G. Raymond, and Lynette Dumble wrote chemical abortion “constitutes medical violence against women in their book RU-486: Misconceptions, Myths and Morals.
In 2020, a coalition of several organizations appealed with no success to the FDA, to remove the abortion pill.
Meanwhile in Canada, 45 adverse reactions to chemical abortions have been reported. The number of Canadian women who opted for chemical abortions is unknown.
“We’ve only been using this since 2017. The US has been using it for far longer, and on a larger population,” said CLC Communications Director Pete Baklinski.
But there are other death reports linked to chemical abortions dating back years around the world.
Baklinski pointed to high-profile cases including a 23-year-old pro-abortion advocate in Argentina who died in 2021; a woman in Turin who went into cardiac arrest and couldn’t be saved after being administered the second drug; and a 16-year-old old in Sweden found dead in the shower from severe blood loss during her chemical abortion.
After the death of the 26-year-old Canadian woman in the 2001 clinical abortion trial, the expansion of the drug was halted.
Then the abortion pill was approved by Health Canada in 2015 despite the known risk of death from septic shock.
In 2013 CLC unsuccessfully petitioned former minister of Health Rona Ambrose to have the “dangerous” abortion pill blocked.
“RU-486 is a human pesticide which kills the preborn child and harms women,” said CLC in a 2105 press release. “We have fought against this drug coming into Canada since 1999 in order to safeguard the health of women and save unborn children from early deaths.”
And now again the CLC petitions, this time appealing to Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
“We, the undersigned, express our deep concern regarding the recent death of a 19-year-old Canadian woman from the chemical abortion drug Mifegymiso,” it reads.
“This tragic incident of her death, along with the death of her preborn child, highlights the dangers associated with the use of this drug, and we believe it is time for Health Canada to take action to protect the health and well-being of Canadian women and their preborn children.”
“It (Myfegysomo) was approved by Health Canada in 2015 for its ‘safety, efficacy and quality,’ even though Health Canada knew of its risk of causing death from septic shock, exactly what happened to this 19-year-old girl.”
“Given the lethal effects associated with Mifegymiso, we believe it's imperative Health Canada take action to ban this drug in Canada. Banning Mifegymiso would send a strong message Health Canada is committed to protecting the health and well-being of Canadian women, and we believe this is a step that must be taken.”
She was 19. She trusted the kit. She’s dead. What more evidence does Health Canada need to convince it Mifegymiso poses too great a risk to women?
Warnings on websites and packages aren’t good enough.
