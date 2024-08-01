SLOBODIAN: The Trudeau Liberal culture of corruption

Did MP Vance Badawey graduate, along with most of his Liberal colleagues, from the Pinocchio School of Politics? Or did he just get too comfortable dwelling in a privileged, pretend place called La La Land where denial and deflection are acceptable? Does Badawey even realize that fed up Canadians who blindly trusted the integrity of the Liberal party, voters who also once resided in La La Land, refuse to live there anymore? Weary, worried Canadians are just plain tired of slumming it.Badawey (Niagara Centre, Ont.) was downright incensed about the black clouds of scandal hovering over the Liberals. But it’s not the Liberals' fault! Badawey indignantly deflected blame during yet another hearing Thursday into yet another scandal, this time involving inside dealing.Disturbing facts were clearly laid out before the Commons industry committee hearing, but nothing to see here folks, move along. No scandal. It’s just the Conservatives and media trying to “manipulate public opinion.”He seems to have said that the public is too stupid to figure out what’s been going on. The increasingly unpopular Liberals who have shattered any trust they had, should be so lucky.This was just another example of a Liberal ladling out nonsensical slop when someone’s hand has been caught in the cookie jar, but it hit a nerve. Canadians can only tolerate being fed so much of that slop from people in charge of governing our country and our lives while doing immeasurable harm to both. And taking accountability for nothing.At issue is a $217,661 conflict of interest grant in the Ethics Commissioner’s Verschuren Report. Liberal Party donor Annette Verschuren was cited for breach of the Conflict of Interest Act when as chair of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC,) she voted to give a federal grant to her own company, Toronto green technology firm NRStor, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Badawey knows, like everyone else, that a June 4 Auditor General’s report identified 186 conflicts of interest involving directors of the SDTC that was disbanded within hours of the audit’s release. If there had been nothing nefarious, it wouldn’t have been disbanded.In the great scheme of Liberal scandals, this $217,661 grant is a pittance. But that’s taxpayer money. The infuriating frustration lies in the fact that they won’t even say something so blatantly foul should be investigated.Badawey did what Liberals excel at — curled into a victim fetal position and sidestepped the issue at hand.“I will say this, and I will be blunt about it. Especially for the past year we have been going through this diatribe of attempts by Conservatives to time after time create scandal in an attempt to create a narrative that the government isn’t acting in the best interests of Canadians,” Badawey huffed and puffed before the committee.“Quite frankly I am getting tired of it because it is just, once again, a narrative they continually try to gain and of course utilize the media to get out there and try to manipulate public opinion.”Oh, the media is stupid too?Here's the kicker — he accused the Conservatives of “simply playing politics” while the Liberals are gallantly “here to get a job done.”This nonsense was easy pickings for the Conservatives who realize that as representatives of the people who elected them, politics is their job.“He says it’s political games, it’s politics,” said no-nonsense Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton). “I’ll tell you what it is, it’s Liberal corruption, and he should be embarrassed to be part of a government that over the past nine years has resulted in a culture of corruption that starts at the top, starts with the prime minister, that has made its way through all aspects of this government.”Committee members voted to summon Verschuren and the Ethics Commissioner for questioning. That flooring into those hearing rooms must be wearing thin.“Every time there is an investigation now with the Ethics Commissioner, we uncover a deeper and deeper and deeper level of conflict of interest, self-dealing and frankly feathering their own beds,” said Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS.)The Liberals have proven to be big spenders. In June, Chrystia Freeland’s Department of Finance announced plans to amend the Borrowing Authority Act to increase the debt ceiling from $1.83 trillion to $2.13 trillion. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation Debt Clock calculates that each Canadian currently bears $31,197 of that debt. The media and the Conservatives can’t be blamed for that.Has your quality of life improved under this Liberal regime? Where has all the money gone?It’s not for us to know. And the Liberals are covering their tracks here, there and everywhere.Federal documents detailing $24.5 billion in payments to COVID-19 contractors were deleted July 9 from Government of Canada publicly accessible web pages.Oh, they just served a “temporary purpose,” said Department of Public Works spokesman Jeremy Link.Why is COVID-19 spending accountability so special? Spending listed on government websites dates years back. They don’t get scrubbed.Are the Liberals afraid that the public will actually figure out how many beds were “feathered” under the pretence of dealing with a pandemic?Of course they are. And it will be exposed, along with everything else, including why Verschuren got away with feathering her bed and who allowed it.But when the stuff hits the fan — and it will — they’ll assume the victim fetal position and somehow find a way to spin it into being all the Conservatives fault.The Liberals have run Canada into the ground, transforming this nation into something almost unrecognizable. It’ll take nothing short of a miracle to find our way back.And they have the nerve to waste time and resources playing their silly little games in serious hearings. They mock us.