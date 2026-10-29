SLOBODIAN: The true cost of Canada's DEI obsession

Certain Canadians aren’t only forced to sit at the back of the employment bus.They’re prohibited from even getting on the bus — yet are expected to pay fares for those with inferior qualifications and foreigners afforded handouts and preferential hiring consideration denied to Canadians.This is sanctioned by federal and provincial governments through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs targeting Caucasians (particularly heterosexual males), those with conservative political beliefs, and openly detested Christians.In some federal departments, 100% of job postings are based on DEI criteria coddling minorities and the LGBTQ alphabet soup because job skills somehow improve based on whom one is intimate with.The Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy think tank warned DEI erodes merit-based hiring "with potentially serious consequences for the country."The UCP government tabled a bill Tuesday to get rid of mandatory DEI training and hiring programs across Alberta’s public sector. The UCP finally found courage to take a step toward ensuring equal treatment for all. Even if this goes somewhere, how many DEI hires who shafted more qualified workers will keep their jobs? Then there’s the temporary foreign worker fiasco.A United Nations busybody waddled into Canada recently for 12 days, then wrote a report criticizing our immigration policy. UN Special Rapporteur on Racism Ashwini K.P. had the gall to tell Canadians that migrant workers and all temporary foreign workers deserve a “clear pathway to permanent residency from the time of their arrival in the country.”Migrant groups cite this intruder’s musings when demanding no immigration cuts. They demand permanent status for undocumented migrants, regardless of immigration status, as well as access to healthcare and all public services funded through the Canadian taxpayer ATM.Also, expired work permits of international students shouldn’t matter because they “came here to study, work, and build a life.”“People do not stop needing health care, housing or support because their permits expire,” said Debbie Douglas, with the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants..Oh, and immigration policies should be reviewed for racism. Of course, the imaginary racist victim card is drawn while denying that foreigners affect housing and jobs for Canadians also trying to “build a life.”Temporary foreign workers prioritized over Canadians looking for jobs include international students who break the law. Among the employers investigated, one-in-ten who hired TFWs violated federal rules.Meanwhile, qualified whites are coldly denied jobs. That’s not considered discrimination, based on warped logic that Caucasians cannot experience discrimination. This repugnant bigotry has been upheld by tribunals and perpetuated through job announcements in governmental agencies, academic institutions, and youth summer job programs. The Public Prosecution Service determined that a hiring policy giving other applicants priority over white heterosexual males did not breach anti-discrimination requirements in federal contracts, per Blacklock’s Reporter.Bigots smugly claim it’s justified to eradicate the scourge of white privilege afflicting this nation. No argument here that white ‘privilege’ is entrenched in Canada. Let’s look at some ‘privileges’ white Canadians are saddled with.According to the most recent Statistics Canada census in 2021, 69.8% of the population was white. It’s no stretch to conclude the majority of taxpayers are ‘privileged’ Caucasians. They have had the ‘privilege’ of paying into the $1.6 billion Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program; the ‘privilege’ of supporting the International Mobility Program (IMP) that also subsidizes hiring costs of newcomers; the ‘privilege’ of contributing $1 billion-plus for DEI programs freezing them out; and the ‘privilege’ of paying millions in bloated salaries and extravagant expense accounts of so-called anti-hate racists who hurl vitriolic accusations against them.Canadians have the ‘privilege’ of spending their money in fast-food outlets on double-double coffee and doughnuts, root beer and hamburgers, and Big Macs. Their money is welcome. Their job applications are not so much. We’re told there aren’t enough Canadians to hire. How seriously do places like the Ontario Tim Hortons, where 83% of staff are foreign workers, consider applications from Canadians? TFW preferences infiltrate trucking, retail, the trades, and other sectors..Ottawa loses millions administering permits for foreign workers.How’s this working out for Canadians, white or otherwise?In 2026, seniors had the ‘privilege’ of receiving a 2% Canada Pension Plan increase. This month, Old Age Security saw a 1.4% hike. Inflation theoretically stood at 3.1%. Basic food prices have soared. According to Statistics Canada, the price of whole chicken has increased by 43.8%; coffee costs 36.4% more, etc.Yet pensions are taxed so the ATM can spit out obscene amounts of money for handouts to TFWs and illegal immigrants, otherwise known as failed asylum claimants. There’s a food bank crisis. Seniors are one of the fastest-growing groups seeking food aid. One-in-ten clients is a senior.Many seniors on fixed incomes need jobs. In 2025, almost half of the 15.2% of seniors in the workforce needed the income, with many trying to survive below the poverty line. Meanwhile, according to the Fraser Institute, Canada’s youth unemployment is in crisis. A senior official with the Bank of Canada said surging immigration levels are contributing to this crisis.In August, youth unemployment was 12.9%, representing nearly half a million youth. Many need jobs to help fund their education.Yet last month, Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai told the United Nations in New York that Canada pledged $360 million to the UN Global Fund for Education. How thoughtful.And how thoughtful of the federal government to hire hundreds of foreign students while jobless Canadian youths twist in the wind.Foreign students can work on and off campus while Canadian students desperately search for work.Last year, the Carney government announced it would reduce reliance on the TFW program. Between January and August of this year, 39% more permits were issued than in the same period in 2025.Foreigners may continue working after their permits expire if they have applied for a renewal. Their family members — spouses, children, and grandchildren — are eligible to apply for open work permits.Even failed asylum claimants — the few not depending totally on handouts covering housing, healthcare, children’s education, glasses, dental care, and whatever they need — are eligible for open work permits thanks to a policy introduced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada last March..Statistics Canada said that, as of July 1, non-permanent residents represented 6.7% of Canada’s population.Last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney told the New York Times that Canada will resume a “controlled increase” in immigration levels. “That will happen,” Carney said. “It’s the nature of Canada.”Actually, the “nature” of Canada under the Liberals has been one that tramples on Canadians.Conservative MP Jamil Jivani and other Conservative MPs struck a task force to address discriminatory hiring practices by the federal government based on skin colour and ancestry.Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is a warrior fighting for Canadians when it comes to immigration levels, holding Liberals accountable, and abolishing the TFW program.Canadians are welcoming and generous. Canadians are hurting and hungry. Canadians are being shut out and discriminated against. Yet some hoity-toity UN rep with the word racism in her title parachuted in to lecture us about giving more. Better idea. Butt out. Take UN meddling and get off our bus.Canadians first!