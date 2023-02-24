Altenpflege
Andreas Bohnenstengel, Fotograf Wiki Commons

Ineffective. Seniors suffering due to plans and systems that went “awry.”

That’s Auditor General Doug Wylie’s description of the result of many Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services (AHS) actions in response to COVID-19 in continuing care facilities.

Lt. Col. David Redman

Lt. Col. Dave Redman (ret'd)

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It is absolutely impossible to be more incompetent and malevolent than the Trudeau infected WEF Liberano mafia was when it came to the covid fraud and “vaccine” (lol) response

It showed to anyone with the observational power of an ameba just how corrupted, stupid and evil they are

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.