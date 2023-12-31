SLOBODIAN: The year that unbroken Canadians started to fight back

Well, another tough year is almost over. It followed tough ‘pandemic’ years that followed years of unwanted failed policies and hardships heaped upon Canadians since the 2015 federal election.Canadians are so tired.Increasing numbers join the ranks of being weighed down with day-to-day survival worries while fearing what the future holds. Many have struggled to be merry and bright this Christmas. The divide widens between grifters getting richer on the backs of the struggling taxpayers supporting them. The ‘elite’ and useless special interest pushers get away with cashing in on the hard work of the unwashed they sniff at with contempt and try to push around.There’s an overwhelming sense that it’s all too grim, too late to fix. For many, hope is slip-sliding away.Understandable. We’ve been under assault on so many fronts.The war on common sense has been fierce. Boys can be girls and vice-versa, so it’s OK to mutilate children with horrific surgeries. Predators on children’s minds sexualize them in classrooms from kindergarten up, disdainfully shoving parents out of the way and threatening them with legal action.Injecting the poor, sick, depressed and elderly with Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) death-needles is justified as more compassionate than helping them live through their trials. But increasingly, assisted suicide — let's call it what it really is — is becoming government-sanctioned extermination of the weak and the vulnerable.There’s been a methodic stripping away of free speech, religious freedom, access to information and genuine equal treatment. Meanwhile, carefully crafted division tactics deviously pit Canadians against one another. It goes on.So yes, Canadians are tired.But Canadians are not broken.Or giving up in defeat. Or even defeated.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one who wants for wisdom and absolute power, was smart enough to be terrified of the bouncy castle truckers singing O Canada. Freedom Convoy 2022 was a gift from our brave truckers that keeps on giving. Their highly publicized middle finger to tyranny eating away at the heart and soul of Canada emboldened many.Others in smaller numbers, or gladiators standing alone, carry the torch. There’s increasing exposure and pushback against the oppressive, choking, lying, accusing, stupid, woke culture.We’ve been getting Christmas presents all year long because 2023 has, in fact, been a year of victories big and small, with victories in the works peeking around the corner.There are too many to mention, but here are a few.Countless Canadians fight woke bullies at school board meetings, in council chambers and at political meetings without getting recognition. But these unsung heroes often get results.The Canadian Armed Forces tried to ban God and prayer at public military ceremonies, including Remembrance Day. Chaplains, a rebuke from Roman Catholic Bishop Scott McCaig, protest from the Royal Canadian Legion and a public outcry forced the CAF brass (hand-fed orders from Trudeau) to back down.St. Albert lawyer Catherine Christensen is leading the charge in a torte lawsuit to get justice for hundreds of bullied and silenced military members. Some were sadistically treated when they refused the COVID jab, many suffer vaccine injuries and others were pushed out, careers callously destroyed.If they win, Canada wins. Grab the popcorn. It’s going to be a riveting showdown.Emergency response expert and retired Lt. Col. David Redman never stopped warning that the “incoherent” chaotic response to COVID-19 was dangerously flawed. No one listened until the Public Health Emergencies Governance Review Panel, headed by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning validated Redman’s suggested pandemic responses. If implemented, the recommendations will spare Canadians grief if/when another emergency manifests.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stands like a rock as the Trudeau government fires missiles at Alberta. Then she fires two back.Trudeau’s popularity that tanked a long time ago on the global front, finally tanked in Canada so badly even the generous voter-bribes, sorry help, he’ll dish out pre-election might not save his political hide, sorry career.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, the guy with sound solutions, offers hope with such passion it might convince voters to believe he’s a career politician who will do what he promised he’ll do after elected.Universities have been exposed for the indoctrinating cesspools they are, glutted with professors teaching hate and misinformation and militant Rambo-fems teaching daughters to despise their fathers. Breaking up the family is the Marxist way.Despite Xiao Tudou’s (Little Potato Trudeau) mission to control news — just like Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping — independent media that refuses to be bought by him is still here. Impacted, yes. But not silenced. Why? Because of determined will and the support of Canadians.More experts are exposing climate change hysteria as a cash cow, sovereignty threatening farce. The world won’t ignite into a great fire ball in 2024. Light is being shed on evil that targets the helpless. The explosion of awareness thanks to the film Sound of Freedom shone a spotlight on the global $150 to $200 billion human trafficking — sex, labour and organ harvesting — industry. The Alberta government committed $22 million over the three years to implement recommendations made by the Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force (AHTFF) in 2020. AHTFF was chaired by country music star Paul Brandt, president and founder of #NotInMyCity who with his wife, Liz, refuse to stop combatting human trafficking.One by one, the cockroach-traffickers will be exposed.Sometimes, the people who most disrespect life, expose themselves.Last January Dr. Ellen Wiebe, a Vancouver abortionist for 40 years and MAiD zealot bragged about being the hand of 400 ‘suicides,’ even breaking the rules in the “most rewarding work” she has ever done. She cheerfully told a ‘funny’ story at a MAiD seminar about a woman who booked her death then changed her mind. “And she actually died on the day she had booked her death,” cackled Wiebe, who is the face of all that is MAiD.The Trudeau government plans to expand MAiD to include the mentally ill next March.But warriors and organizations keep fighting expanded extermination criteria.That’s what we all have to do with the insanity interfering with our lives.People stood up to the nasty, intolerant hate spewed by the Canadian Human Rights Commission that tried to crush Christmas and attacked heterosexual white men. It got skewered when exposed.Jon Mulder, the suspended president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association (CASA), didn’t cower to the destructive diversity, inclusion and equity (DIE) agenda being pushed on soccer players as young as three years old. He objected to “Marxist politics” infiltrating sports and discussing “sex and sexuality with other people’s children.”Yes, he was suspended, banned from soccer and faced a hearing. And he won his case. Moreover, there’s another victory —a legion of fed-up people rally beside him.Again, but a few examples of Canadians who won’t be broken.But the people who have had a free hand to torment them can. How can we tell?Because they’re being challenged, they’re getting bolder, nastier, more militant and desperate to cling to whatever nonsense they cling to. But their venom is just spittle dripping down their chins.When they come at you, laugh at them.It won’t be easy but press on to make sure the darkness never overcomes the light.That’s the Canadian way.I hope you had a peaceful Christmas.And a new year to make you glad.