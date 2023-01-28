Today marks the 35th anniversary of what the late abortionist Dr. Henry Morgentaler hailed as “the greatest day” of his life.
On January 28, 1988, the Supreme Court of Canada delivered a landmark decision striking down Canada’s abortion law. It championed a woman’s right to choose, but eliminated legal protection for babies in the womb, putting Canada in the same league as China and North Korea.
Since then, abortions have averaged 100,000 a year, which means an estimated 3.4 million abortions have been performed in Canada.
Hundreds of babies have been born alive after botched abortions — a sobering reality confirmed by Statistics Canada.
“So, we have that situation happening in our country, which most people would call infanticide, but which is perfectly legal because there's absolutely no laws protecting babies, including the ones that are born alive in a failed abortion,” said Pete Baklinski, director of communications with Campaign Life Coalition.
Can this be true?
Yes. In 2012, Statistics Canada confirmed to Run With Life blogger Patricia Maloney that from 2000-09, 491 babies died after they were born alive during abortions.
The authoritative Canadian Institute for Health Information confirmed that 766 late-term live-birth abortions occurred from 2013-2018. That didn’t include data from Quebec.
These are the most recent statistics available.
Of course, secrecy has shrouded how these born-alive aborted babies are ‘cared’ for, or if they are simply left to die. And as appalling and barbaric as failure to provide care is, it wouldn’t be illegal.
“I think that most people in Canada don’t know what the legal status of abortion actually is.”
“People think that there must be some kind of restrictions in place, that there must be some kind of laws governing how abortion happens, there must be some kind of legal framework in which it takes place. That’s just simply not the case.”
“Most Canadians are completely ignorant that abortion is available throughout all nine months of pregnancy for any reason, or no reason at all.”
“There are numerous cases of women having late-term abortions in our country. Women are having abortions at 35 weeks way past what most people would consider the age of viability, which is as early as 20 weeks.”
Although pro-choice advocates deny it, abortion morphed into birth control on demand.
But that’s not what the Supreme Court intended when it threw out the 1969 law that decriminalized abortion. That law was brought in by former prime minister Pierre Trudeau.
Even so, until 1988 there were safeguards — abortions had to be approved by therapeutic abortion committees and performed in approved hospitals.
Morgentaler, who boasted about performing 5,000 abortions, was charged with operating illegal abortion mills. He challenged that and won.
However, the Supreme Court didn’t declare a constitutional right to abortion. It deemed Parliament should come up with a new abortion law to balance a women’s rights and protect the unborn.
For whatever reason — be it a pro-abortion stance, or a cowardly fear of losing the female vote — a succession of prime ministers who muzzled their pro-life MPs didn’t oblige the Supreme Court.
Brian Mulroney was Conservative prime minister in 1988. Although in power until 1993, he did nothing. Neither did those who followed him — Liberal or Conservative — Kim Campbell, Jean Chretien, Paul Martin, or Stephen Harper.
And now we have Justin Trudeau — cheerleader of both ever-expanding euthanasia laws and abortion rights enthusiast.
Although they’ve been slamming into brick political walls for decades, those fighting for legal protection of the unborn don’t give up.
On Thursday, Campaign Life Coalition held a rally in Ottawa in front of the Supreme Court building.
President Jeff Gunnarson later delivered a letter to Trudeau demanding he “take up the Supreme Court’s 1988 invitation that Parliament pass a law protecting humans in the womb.”
“The Supreme Court justices did not want the Canada we live in today when it comes to abortion. In fact, the court was unanimous in finding that the state has an interest in protecting the lives of humans in the womb,” wrote Gunnarson.
Nonetheless, that decision left Canada with “no law protecting preborn human life.”
“Because of this decision, abortion suddenly became available throughout all nine months of pregnancy… The decision essentially declared open killing season on preborn children.”
“Pause for a moment to consider over three million precious children — boys and girls — have been eliminated by abortion since this decision,” wrote Gunnarson.
“The destruction of every one of these children is a tragic loss for their families, their communities, and for the whole country. Each one was beautifully and wonderfully made by God. Each came into existence to love and needing to be loved. Each had unique talents and gifts to share with others. Each had the power to dream, to create, to change the world. As a full member of the human family, each had an inalienable dignity and each was endowed with human rights, including the right to life,” he wrote. But their lives were “cut short” by “abortion violence.”
“Prime Minister, I call upon you and upon Parliament to follow the invitation of the Supreme Court and pass legislation protecting children in the womb. Such legislation must reflect what science and medical advancements reveal to us about life in the womb, namely, that it's a fully human life. Such legislation, if it is to truly remedy the current wrongs suffered by pre-born humans, must restore their legal protection from the first moment of their existence,” he added.
But the Liberal government is rabidly pro-choice, so it is unlikely it would be anything but indifferent to such pleas.
“Mr. Trudeau is the most pro-abortion prime minister that our country has ever had, far surpassing his father,” said Baklinski.
“The money that he’s poured into funding pro-abortion groups, funding their work, funding abortion overseas in developing countries, it’s just outrageous.”
Action Canada, only one Canadian abortion activist organization, received $12 million in Trudeau grants from 2020-22. Who knows what funding awaits this year?
The Liberal government has placed heavy emphasis on increasing access to abortion services.
Trudeau said Canada must push back against anti-abortion efforts both at home and abroad.
Starting this year, Canada will contribute $1.4 billion a year through to 2030 internationally, half of which will be directed to “sexual and reproductive” needs.
That’s on top of millions previously funnelled abroad to support an ideological agenda.
Morgentaler was awarded the Order of Canada in 2008 “for his commitment to increased health-care options for women, his determined efforts to influence Canadian public policy and his leadership in humanist and civil liberties organizations.”
To some, he’s a real hero.
But 35 years later, others view his victory as a curse on this nation.
It led to 3.4 million aborted babies. What an accomplishment.
