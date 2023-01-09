Creepy drag show 2

Promo for the upcoming FREAKSHOW! in Victoria, B.C. It is billed by organisers as 'An Alternative Drag Show — All Ages (At Your Own Risk.) An alternative drag experience celebrating the creepy, the camp, and the cringe. All ages but not necessarily family friendly.'

Some Western Standard readers were upset about a photo accompanying my recent column about an upcoming all ages drag show — that will feature child performers — and a cash bar.

Understandable. The photo of a drag queen in an outlandish, skimpy costume wearing large fake bare boobs in a box is lewd, a grotesque insult to the female body, and a bad message sent to young girls and boys.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hopefully everyone involved in "family friendly drag shows" keeps taking their booster shots and we won't have to worry about it anymore.

fpenner
fpenner

I heard that there’s an all ages drag show next Sunday at the Rex Room in Calgary that starts at 10:30 in the morning and a protest is happening.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Their obvious agenda and next step in the narrative of the Trudeau infected MSM in Canada is to “normalize” pedophilia and “normalize” sexual abuse of children

Just as they are “normalizing” heart attacks in 10 year olds to further their for profit kill shot “vaccines”

We live in very evil times run by very sick evil people

