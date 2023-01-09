Some Western Standard readers were upset about a photo accompanying my recent column about an upcoming all ages drag show — that will feature child performers — and a cash bar.
Understandable. The photo of a drag queen in an outlandish, skimpy costume wearing large fake bare boobs in a box is lewd, a grotesque insult to the female body, and a bad message sent to young girls and boys.
“No one should have to look at this. Clean it up Western Standard,” wrote one reader.
No argument that it’s an offensive photo. But no apologies either. Here’s why. The purpose of the photo was to show what children are exposed to at drag shows. It isn’t all innocent fun, as drag show enthusiasts profess. Some of it is creepy, highly sexualized, vulgar trash.
Hear me on this: Children don’t belong at drag shows — not to watch, and definitely not to perform on stage. Particularly when booze is part of the ‘entertainment’ program at an event to be held in — of all places — a church. (In this case, in Edmonton.)
That was a photo of a male dressed up as a woman in Texas performing at an all-ages show. That photo was tame compared to his and other videoed performances on that stage, while children watched. Similar themes are featured in other all-ages drag shows.
Readers claimed Facebook blocked them from sharing the column because the photo violated nudity content standards.
The absurd irony. It’s too sensitive for adults to see on social media but OK in live ‘entertainment’ at a drag show for children.
The planned January 21 event — Dragging Youth Presents called New Beginning — is a fundraiser for Dylan’s Hope Foundation to be held at the Unitarian Church of Edmonton. It’s promoted on the church website as an event for “all ages and all levels of experience.”
“We have been having these monthly all-ages drag shows for years and hope to continue to support our youth’s better future for years to come,” it says.
How does dressing up children to perform in drag shows bring them to a better future?
How do men putting on big wigs, a pound of makeup, revealing costumes, and gyrating while making fun of female body parts lead to that better future?
Hosting an all ages drag show in a church building doesn’t make it right.
Fundraising for a worthy cause doesn’t make it right.
Obtaining a liquor licence from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission — which presumably the Unitarian Church has done to run a cash bar — doesn’t make it right.
Peddling the event as a good-deed fundraiser and an expression of artistic talent doesn’t make it right.
Neither does crying danger, intolerance and persecution if anyone raises concerns, or dares ask questions about children being involved is a ruse to sidestep the controversial issue. Spare the drama. Stop cocooning yourselves in professed victimhood, to gain untouchable status and escape being held accountable.
If this was an adult-only event, then lip-sync away to Adele or Celine, simulate sex acts on stage, wear outlandish costumes and drink the bar dry until you keel off your stilettos. Your choice.
Nobody cared until children got pulled into the drag show craze that has infiltrated churches, schools and libraries. That crossed a line.
But some don’t see it that way — so they attack.
Former Edmonton-Griesbach Conservative MP Kerry Diotte’s character was pummelled after he posted a survey simply asking for opinions on drag shows. He didn’t state his own opinion. He never has on this issue.
“I write to you as a stepmother, grandmother and a member of the church that will be hosting the January 21st Dragging Youth Event,” reads one email from someone who declared no interest in grooming children, a concern about all-age drag shows. “While I don’t want to downplay the concerns of well-intentioned people who have launched peaceful opposition to family-friendly drag, we must acknowledge that this issue is largely a manufactured controversy coming out of the States … and that Diotte’s disingenuous tweet was another call to arms.”
Saying questions are a call to arms is a leap in logic.
The Western Standard reached out to the Unitarian Church for details on the age limit of performers lined up but hasn’t heard back. However, grandma confirmed that youth will be “expressing” themselves. “I will be attending this event to support the youth who have every right to express themselves and the parents who have every right to decide for themselves how to bring up their children. But due to the moral hysteria crafted in the US and imported to Canada, I fully expect conflict and violence at an event that would ordinarily go off without a hitch.”
The writer claimed threats have been “coming into my church steadily for months” and opposition has reached “bizarre extremes” but ignored a request for examples of threats and proof that Diotte ever opposed drag shows.
Wonder how grandma feels about a drag show planned the same day, not in the US, but in Victoria BC?
The promo reads: 'FREAKSHOW! An Alternative Drag Show — All Ages (At Your Own Risk). An alternative drag experience celebrating the creepy, the camp, and the cringe. All ages but not necessarily family friendly.'
Many people can’t understand why mothers allow their children to watch or participate in drag shows. Well some moms, bowing at the altar of woke, are willing to sacrifice their children’s innocence. Some call that child abuse. Maybe some mothers into drag shows must choose between spending money on babysitters or at the cash bar.
One US mother who walked out of a drag show with her 12-year-old daughter reasoned the child would be exposed to this anyway on social media. The idea that it’s her job to protect her daughter’s innocence and not feed the confusion about sexuality escaped her. Kids sneaking peeks on social media is a lot different than moms dragging them to shows. Some high-profile drag performers have spoken out about all ages drag shows, claiming they harm not only children, but the LGBTQ2S+ community that sets age boundaries. Drag show organizers don’t.
Family Guy’s Law Reform is planning a Rally for Healthy Boundaries at the church event. Why?
“Canadians have kept healthy boundaries when it comes to adult themes. Children performing in drag shows at this location make it clear boundaries have been broken harming children and the reputation of the LGBTQ2S+ community,” it said in a Facebook post.
It told protesters to use “tasteful signage, assemble on sidewalk, and stay peaceful.”
Hateful? Or fighting to protect the innocence of children?
If this church won’t do that, then somebody should.
Hopefully everyone involved in "family friendly drag shows" keeps taking their booster shots and we won't have to worry about it anymore.
I heard that there’s an all ages drag show next Sunday at the Rex Room in Calgary that starts at 10:30 in the morning and a protest is happening.
Their obvious agenda and next step in the narrative of the Trudeau infected MSM in Canada is to “normalize” pedophilia and “normalize” sexual abuse of children
Just as they are “normalizing” heart attacks in 10 year olds to further their for profit kill shot “vaccines”
We live in very evil times run by very sick evil people
