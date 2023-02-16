Lacombe main street

Main Street Lacombe, showing its 'Flatiron Building,' right. The UCP riding association in the constituency of Ponoka-Lacombe faces a lively three-way nomination meeting as incumbent MLA Ron Orr has decided not to seek re-election.

Lacombe-Ponoka UCP members will decide Friday who will represent the constituency in the May provincial election. And that will bring the number of selected UCP candidates to 58 in 87 Alberta ridings.

It’s a three-way nomination contest in Lacombe-Ponoka, but only two hopefuls have been aggressively campaigning.

rianc
rianc

If the one candidate Dusty Myrshall was born in New Brunswick, then I wouldn't want him to be my MLA. Since he is not originally from Alberta, you have to wonder how much he actually understands Albertans. A former town councillor may talk like a conservative but is probably closer to being a red tory rather than a true blue conservative.

