Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Time to fire Chief 2-Spirits White Powder (Randy)

Trudeau must fire all the Randy(s) from his cabinet
Chief 2 Spirits White Powder... Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault should step aside from his ministerial role, pending resolution of his disputed indigenous identity, says columnist Linda Slobodian
Chief 2 Spirits White Powder... Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault should step aside from his ministerial role, pending resolution of his disputed indigenous identity, says columnist Linda SlobodianAI/Canva generated illustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault
Global Health Imports Corporation
Stephen Anderson
Chief 2-Spirits White Powder
Trudeau supports Boissonault
'The other Randy'

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news