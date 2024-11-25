Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Time to go, Mr. Trudeau, please go now!

Trudeau disgracefully said he’d arrest Netanyahu if he came to Canada
It took Prime Minister Trudeau a day to utter a feeble condemnation of a Montreal riot, in which thugs burned cars and uttered vitriolic calls for violence against Israel
It took Prime Minister Trudeau a day to utter a feeble condemnation of a Montreal riot, in which thugs burned cars and uttered vitriolic calls for violence against IsraelCourtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Montreal riots
Trudeau at Taylor Swift concert
Montreal NATO conference threatened

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news