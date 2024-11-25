SLOBODIAN: Time to go, Mr. Trudeau, please go now!

Canada’s top dancing queen didn’t surface until noon Saturday to comment on the raging pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-NATO riot that set Montreal ablaze Friday. But then, unlike ABBA’s Dancing Queen, he isn’t 17 anymore.Maybe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to sleep late after dancing and rocking hard at the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto Friday night. The 52-year-old professed Swiftie wouldn’t have the stamina of the teen girl Swifties he exchanged friendship bracelets with. What fun!But terrified Montreal citizens and the 300 NATO conference delegates in the city who were told to leave through back exits at Montreal's Palais des congrès convention centre, didn’t have fun.Neither did police, some injured, who for hours battled rioters with Divest for Palestine and the Convergence of Anti-Capitalist Struggles. (Don’t anyone dare call them mere protesters!)By now you know rioters set cars on fire, smashed windows, hurled smoke bombs and metal barriers, and screeched hate-saturated threats against Jews.Trudeau didn’t even bother to take a quick break at the concert to make a statement about the crisis in his hometown. Many media cameras and mics were right there. Too busy dancing.But at high noon the next day our groupie ‘leader’ managed to step up to issue a feeble statement telling Canadians what they already know, offering absolutely no direction, or hope in his leadership abilities.“What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling. Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them,” he wrote.Trudeau didn’t mention the rioters were pro-Palestinian, pro-terrorist, anti-capitalism troublemakers who get off on causing fear and destruction, likely pocketing a few bucks paid to them. Did Trudeau just forget that critical detail?“The RCMP are in communication with local police. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable.”What consequences? Held accountable how? Montreal clearly showed Canada is now a tinder box because of his Liberal government’s insane stand that has never held pro-terrorists creating chaos accountable.Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre’s lengthy response was scathing.“You act surprised. We are reaping what you sowed,” wrote Poilievre in a post on X.Lame duck Trudeau’s blustering about consequences is as empty as his words have proven to be in 13 months that thugs have been virtually free to disrupt Canada and terrorize Jews, while devouring police budgets and resources.The madness here began October 8, 2023, the day after Hamas savages massacred 1,200 Israelis, injured thousands more, and took 251 hostages many of whom are now dead.Pro-terrorist supporters flooded Canada’s streets to celebrate Hamas’ gang-rape, mutilation, burning alive, and execution of Israeli children and adults.“I strongly condemn the demonstrations that have taken place and are taking place across Canada in support of Hamas’ attacks on Israel,” Trudeau posted on October 9, 2023. “The glorification of violence is never acceptable in Canada.”But it has been out-of-control acceptable in Canada as hate protests grew. Nobody cared about what Trudeau said. His words carry no weight.Last April 22 at an Ottawa anti-Israel protest, pro-terrorist supporters called for more death and chanted “October 7 proves we’re almost free” and “Long live October 7.”“There is a difference between peaceful protest and hateful intimidation,” Trudeau lamely posted on X.“It is unconscionable to glorify the antisemitic violence and murder perpetrated by Hamas on October 7. This rhetoric has no place in Canada. None.”Tell Montreal that.Trudeau betrayed his hometown, just like he betrayed Israel, Canadian Jews, and all Canadians.At the October 17, 2023, Antisemitism: Fact It, Fight It conference in Ottawa Trudeau vowed to remain a “friend” to Israel because of the “scary” rise in antisemitism in Canada. Scary? Halloween costumes are scary. This is potentially life and death criminal activity.Some friendships just don’t last. Trudeau recently twisted a knife into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s back by endorsing the corrupt International Criminal Courts (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former defence minister, and the Hamas military chief. The ICC put Israel, fighting for its survival, on the same level as murderous terrorists. Trudeau disgracefully said he’d arrest Netanyahu if he came to Canada.No wonder rioters felt comfortable lighting an effigy of Netanyahu on fire.Our next prime minister Poilievre continued his blistering analysis of the harm Trudeau has done to Canada..POILIEVRE: Trudeau to blame for Montreal riots after nine years of his disastrous leadership.“This is what happens when a Prime Minister spends nine years pushing toxic woke identity politics, dividing and subdividing people by race, gender, vaccine status, religion, region, age, wealth, etc.”He rightfully noted that “on top of driving people apart, you systematically break what used to bring us together.”“You erased our veterans and military, the Famous Five and even Terry Fox from our passport to replace them with meaningless squirrels, snowflakes and a drawing of yourself swimming as a boy.”“You opened the borders to terrorists and lawbreakers and called anyone who questioned it racist.”“You send out your MPs to say one thing in a mosque and the opposite in a synagogue, one thing in a mandir and the opposite in a gurdwara.”“You have made Canada a playground for foreign interference. You allowed Iran’s IRGC terrorists to legally operate here for four years after they murdered 55 of our citizens in a major unprovoked attack.”“You passed laws that release rampant offenders from prison within hours of their 80th arrest.”“And what is the result? Assassinations on Canadian soil, firebombings of synagogues, extremist violence against mandirs and gurdwaras, over 100 churches burned or vandalized (with barely any condemnation from you), all for a total 251% more hate crime.”“And, while you were dancing, Montreal was burning.”You know what’s almost as ‘scary’ as the safety and lives Trudeau’s ideology puts at risk? His delusional rationale for not heeding increasing demands — including from his caucus — to step down.In a November 2 chat with Village Media Trudeau was baffled as to what had pushed people who waved F**k Trudeau flags to a place of such anger. He blamed media and social media for elevating the “really aggressive negative views that he figured might be personal."“The problem is right now that there is a silent majority that is a little bit silent … And you got a lot of good, thoughtful people saying, you know, 'I don't have anything personal against the leader, but everyone seems to hate him because I see all these flags and therefore, you know, he must be on his way out or he must be unpopular.’ ”Yes, he’s unpopular. And yes, he’s on his way out.The majority is so fed up and disgusted, it isn’t silent anymore and is drowning out the wails and hate chants and sirens — and his useless, disingenuous words.Like Poilievre said, Canadians will rise up and not send him back for a fourth term.“We won’t let you divide us anymore. Call an election now. We will fire you and reclaim our citizenship, our values, our lives, our freedom and, most of all, our country.”As soon as possible isn’t soon enough.