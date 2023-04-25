Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed he didn’t force anyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Did he really say that?
He did.
Defining disinformation, exhibit A. pic.twitter.com/xcKrvZypQN— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 25, 2023
There he sat in a video released Monday, legs delicately crossed, offering a twisted take on his role in the crippling vaccine mandates.
Why, he’s the real hero of the pandemic. A saviour just doing his job to protect lives and preserve democracy — or so he said with a smug, superior, lecturing tone.
“While not forcing anyone to get vaccinated I chose to make sure all the incentives and all the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated,” said Trudeau.
“And that's exactly what they did.”
Have you ever seen anyone spin deception with such cool, calculated ease?
It leaves a sick feeling in the pit of one’s stomach to think someone who resorts to spewing insulting, disrespectful bunk holds such power over Canadians. No remorse. No accountability. No grasp of lives harmed or destroyed by iron-fisted orders he causally dismissed as “incentives.” No compassion.
And so oblivious — or perhaps indifferent — to the fact he's widely regarded with well-earned heaps of distrust and contempt.
Canadians are accustomed to Trudeau dodging questions, or spewing half-truths and non-answers.
He outdid himself this time. Was he mocking us? Did he forget we were there? Is he delusional?
Right now US politicians are demanding President Joe Biden take a mental competency test. Why isn’t anyone in Canada crying out for Trudeau to undergo similar tests to see if he’s separated from reality.
Or does he simply think he’s so much smarter than all of us, that he can trick us into believing his spin?
A thread of truth is always embedded in the most successful deceptions.
Technically, Trudeau’s right. He didn’t send out armed squads to round people up to be held down and forced to take the jab against their will.
He might as well have. His coercion methods — sorry “incentives” — were equally forceful.
What he calls “incentives” is the stuff third-world dictators inflict with abandon.
No jab? No work. No travel. No school. No church. No visiting family. No basic rights. No freedoms. No financial or emotional recovering for too many Canadians from Trudeau’s “incentives.”
He crushed Canadians who disagreed with him. And he’s proud of it.
“We got vaccinated to a higher level than just about any other of our peer countries,” bragged Trudeau.
Forced “incentives” will do that.
Trudeau’s video kicks off with him saying scientists, medical experts, and researchers understood vaccination “was going to be the way through this” pandemic.
No, he didn’t mention the scientists, medical experts, and researchers who were punished for raising concerns about the experimental vaccines that have too many lingering harmful effects on too many.
They’re free to speak out now. And that’s making a lot of people who bullied the masses who opposed their dictates during COVID-19 nervous.
During the video Trudeau flippantly noted the comments section on the livestream was glutted with angry remarks. Funny thing about people who’ve been unjustly battered and bullied and hurt — they get angry.
But Trudeau assured he isn’t backing down and offered what some have interpreted as a sinister warning.
“And we have to figure out how to continue to protect those people, because my job as prime minister is to keep people alive and keep people safe and keep democracy going whether or not they choose to believe that’s what I’m doing or not,” he said.
Trudeau's already proven his idea of “democracy” allows for armed police to trample peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters, bank accounts to be frozen, church goers to be fined and thrown in jail, and an Emergencies (War Measures) Act to be enforced on flimsy grounds.
He didn’t force anyone? In 2021, Trudeau said the federal government’s 300,000 employees had one month to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tom Marazzo called Trudeau “a truly delusional, narcissistic, vile leader of Canada we constantly have to listen to.”
Trudeau announced in 2021 the Canadian government’s 300,000 employees — and all contractors accessing government buildings — had one month to be vaccinated.
Trudeau called unvaccinated Canadians racist and misogynistic extremists.
“It’s a very small group of people, but that doesn’t shy away from the fact that they take up some space,” he said.
Such contempt for Canadians he now says he is responsible for keeping alive and safe.
But why now? Why did Trudeau feel compelled to raise the issue now?
Is he merely massaging that massive, misguided ego, calling attention to the power he wields?
Is he planning something?
Or, as the truth about COVID-19 lies seep out, as inquiries are struck worldwide and powerful people fear they will be held accountable for bad decisions, does Trudeau feel a need to distance himself, absolve himself of the role he played in forcing these “incentives” on Canadians?
Something’s up.
I was angered but not surprised when I heard news of these words from that pompous windbag who calls himself our PM. Dr. Robert Malone foretold this months ago when he predicted that all these craven and feckless public figures would begin to publicly revise and reframe their roles during the pandemic moral panic of the last three years. Even The Embodiement of Science, Fauci himself, has denied any culpability in the destructive policies the world has endured. And as far as the specious claim that Canada fared better than other countries, well guess which country had the lowest rates of excess mortality in the OECD during the entirety of the pandemic? It was the much maligned Sweden.
One of the most upsetting things to me is how many people I know (mostly conservatives) who do truly believe that there was a choice. The brain washing and propaganda delivered by all levels of government was insidious and extremely effective.
A dangerous individual with a dangerous ideology.
Well done article!
It’s become obvious to even the most obtuse that Trudeau is a pathologically lying narcissistic psychopath and a psychotic
Someone more in line with Paul Bernardo than anything else
It’s stunning to believe this vile insane criminal scum is our PM
It discredits every institution in Canada
Trudeau is a WAR CRIMINAL!
Yes, Thinking Person.
Turdeau knows it's getting harder and harder to hide the truth: the scamdemic and poison vaxxx was planned many years in advance. The death bodies and maimed people are world wide.
Nuremburg 2.0 is needed for the:
- all billionaire satanist/pedophile/parasite/fascists that planned and executed the scamdemic and concocted the poison genetic vaxxx
- nearly every politician
- nearly every doctor
- most cops
- the scumbags at the WHO, WEF, UN, CIA, FBI (all these treasonous Ba$tards hang first)
- the rest hang next.
It's not a vaccine - It's an unknown experimental genetically active dangerous poison that is maiming and killing MILLIONS or even BILLIONS.
This is why turdeau is a backpedaling little POS.
I have long thought that Trudeau does not have a grip on reality. His brain capacity stopped somewhere around the age of 12 due to drugs supplied by Mommy.
This isn't some much as a comment on turdeau as on every 'leader' who followed and took part in implementing the script in the sordid plandemic. When the rubber hits the road on this, "I was just following orders" or "I didn't realize" will not cut it. What did you a$$holes do will be the bar at every level of criminality.
Why anybody would vote for this dictator is beyond me. I guess a lot of people like to be told what to do and how to live there lives. Just ask the cbc.
Lies and more lies. Spanky has a real problem with reality. When I realized the govt. was lying to me was the moment I realized that I knew what was going on.
The poison vaxxx is maiming and killing millions of people.
When the deaths keep climbing and can no longer be hidden, these criminals will be held accountable.
The vaxxxed are shedding their poison to those smart enough to resist the vaxxx extortion of the pedophile/politico/bankster/cult. This was the intent of Gates - Mr. Eugenics, taught by his twisted daddy, just like dusin's twisted pinko daddy.
Box the socks...it goes away forever
"“We got vaccinated to a higher level than just about any other of our peer countries,” bragged Trudeau."
What he neglected to mention is Canada's higher death death rates than, say, Sweden, as a result of our gov't's policies.
Good article, thank you Linda.
It is right out of 1984 and Animal Farm. Trudeau or his cult will be dictators for life?
He certainly doesn't fear the media, the RCMP, the ethics commissioner or the supreme court.
Another excellent article, Linda. Thank you for continuing to remind people of the devious tactics of this Trudeau government. We hope to see a day when Trudeau, Singh, and their cronies face their own Nuremberg trials for these Covid atrocities. Keep up the great reporting.
Wow, Linda, this is an extremely powerful Column, it is, in my opinion one of the best written columns I have ever read, and says exactly how I feel. Every time I see or hear from this creep Trudeau, my blood boils, he lies so fluently, is as delusional as any dictator in history, and is as revengeful as them as well. I am absolutely sure, if he could have gotten away with it, had all dissenters rounded up, and either sent to gulags or simply shot, this is how much I despise this man, and how much I trust him.
I found this the most disturbing comment he made: “And we have to figure out how to continue to protect those people, because my job as prime minister is to keep people alive and keep people safe and keep democracy going whether or not they choose to believe that’s what I’m doing or not,”
This is just a very strange thing to say about a population. We dont need him for anything really, certainly not to 'keep us safe' Not in the sense that he must ensure our health and health based activities. It sounds like a parent talking about children, and that is never a relationship adults should have between themselves.
Time he moves on and lets an adult do the job.
Beyond comprehension how someone can lie this enormously! Has he absolutely no conscience? Well, I guess we know.
As of tomorrow comments close for discussion on changing safety protocols of medications. They will no longer need rigorous pre market testing, rather they will be allowed to conduct their testing AFTER rollout, onthe population. They are changing the common childhood vax to mRNA ones. You know that children won’t be allowed to go to school or travel…you know where this is going with an experimental genetic altering poison.
Jesus said, in John 8:44, "When he (satan) lies, he speaks his native language.”
Justin Castreau is not satan but he certainly isn't a Believer, by any means! Castreau's native language is lies! May he meet his father soon!
Should be a national holiday when that day comes. Hopefully very soon.
