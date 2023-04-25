Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed he didn’t force anyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Did he really say that?

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(22) comments

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I was angered but not surprised when I heard news of these words from that pompous windbag who calls himself our PM. Dr. Robert Malone foretold this months ago when he predicted that all these craven and feckless public figures would begin to publicly revise and reframe their roles during the pandemic moral panic of the last three years. Even The Embodiement of Science, Fauci himself, has denied any culpability in the destructive policies the world has endured. And as far as the specious claim that Canada fared better than other countries, well guess which country had the lowest rates of excess mortality in the OECD during the entirety of the pandemic? It was the much maligned Sweden.

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

One of the most upsetting things to me is how many people I know (mostly conservatives) who do truly believe that there was a choice. The brain washing and propaganda delivered by all levels of government was insidious and extremely effective.

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

A dangerous individual with a dangerous ideology.

Well done article!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s become obvious to even the most obtuse that Trudeau is a pathologically lying narcissistic psychopath and a psychotic

Someone more in line with Paul Bernardo than anything else

It’s stunning to believe this vile insane criminal scum is our PM

It discredits every institution in Canada

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Trudeau is a WAR CRIMINAL!

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Yes, Thinking Person.

Turdeau knows it's getting harder and harder to hide the truth: the scamdemic and poison vaxxx was planned many years in advance. The death bodies and maimed people are world wide.

Nuremburg 2.0 is needed for the:

- all billionaire satanist/pedophile/parasite/fascists that planned and executed the scamdemic and concocted the poison genetic vaxxx

- nearly every politician

- nearly every doctor

- most cops

- the scumbags at the WHO, WEF, UN, CIA, FBI (all these treasonous Ba$tards hang first)

- the rest hang next.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

It's not a vaccine - It's an unknown experimental genetically active dangerous poison that is maiming and killing MILLIONS or even BILLIONS.

This is why turdeau is a backpedaling little POS.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

I have long thought that Trudeau does not have a grip on reality. His brain capacity stopped somewhere around the age of 12 due to drugs supplied by Mommy.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This isn't some much as a comment on turdeau as on every 'leader' who followed and took part in implementing the script in the sordid plandemic. When the rubber hits the road on this, "I was just following orders" or "I didn't realize" will not cut it. What did you a$$holes do will be the bar at every level of criminality.

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

Why anybody would vote for this dictator is beyond me. I guess a lot of people like to be told what to do and how to live there lives. Just ask the cbc.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Lies and more lies. Spanky has a real problem with reality. When I realized the govt. was lying to me was the moment I realized that I knew what was going on.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The poison vaxxx is maiming and killing millions of people.

When the deaths keep climbing and can no longer be hidden, these criminals will be held accountable.

The vaxxxed are shedding their poison to those smart enough to resist the vaxxx extortion of the pedophile/politico/bankster/cult. This was the intent of Gates - Mr. Eugenics, taught by his twisted daddy, just like dusin's twisted pinko daddy.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

Box the socks...it goes away forever

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

"“We got vaccinated to a higher level than just about any other of our peer countries,” bragged Trudeau."

What he neglected to mention is Canada's higher death death rates than, say, Sweden, as a result of our gov't's policies.

Good article, thank you Linda.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

It is right out of 1984 and Animal Farm. Trudeau or his cult will be dictators for life?

He certainly doesn't fear the media, the RCMP, the ethics commissioner or the supreme court.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Another excellent article, Linda. Thank you for continuing to remind people of the devious tactics of this Trudeau government. We hope to see a day when Trudeau, Singh, and their cronies face their own Nuremberg trials for these Covid atrocities. Keep up the great reporting.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Wow, Linda, this is an extremely powerful Column, it is, in my opinion one of the best written columns I have ever read, and says exactly how I feel. Every time I see or hear from this creep Trudeau, my blood boils, he lies so fluently, is as delusional as any dictator in history, and is as revengeful as them as well. I am absolutely sure, if he could have gotten away with it, had all dissenters rounded up, and either sent to gulags or simply shot, this is how much I despise this man, and how much I trust him.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I found this the most disturbing comment he made: “And we have to figure out how to continue to protect those people, because my job as prime minister is to keep people alive and keep people safe and keep democracy going whether or not they choose to believe that’s what I’m doing or not,”

This is just a very strange thing to say about a population. We dont need him for anything really, certainly not to 'keep us safe' Not in the sense that he must ensure our health and health based activities. It sounds like a parent talking about children, and that is never a relationship adults should have between themselves.

Time he moves on and lets an adult do the job.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

Beyond comprehension how someone can lie this enormously! Has he absolutely no conscience? Well, I guess we know.

Report Add Reply
Chris49
Chris49

As of tomorrow comments close for discussion on changing safety protocols of medications. They will no longer need rigorous pre market testing, rather they will be allowed to conduct their testing AFTER rollout, onthe population. They are changing the common childhood vax to mRNA ones. You know that children won’t be allowed to go to school or travel…you know where this is going with an experimental genetic altering poison.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Jesus said, in John 8:44, "When he (satan) lies, he speaks his native language.”

Justin Castreau is not satan but he certainly isn't a Believer, by any means! Castreau's native language is lies! May he meet his father soon!

Report Add Reply
Craig R
Craig R

Should be a national holiday when that day comes. Hopefully very soon.

Report Add Reply

