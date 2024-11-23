SLOBODIAN: Trudeau dances as Montreal burns

Canada doesn’t deserve or need a 52-year-old proud Swiftie playing leader. It needs a prime minister who gives enough of a damn to do his job — and that’s clearly not Justin Trudeau.His priorities are outrageous. His juvenile behaviour is ridiculous and offensively unpalatable. This blight on Canada must be forced to vacate his office now!It’s no stretch to believe Trudeau probably worried more about what he was going to wear to the Taylor Swift concert he danced at in Toronto Friday, than Montreal being on fire.At least he didn’t wear blackface this time.Montreal was ravaged by pro-terrorist criminal mobs during a 300-member NATO summit. Cars were set ablaze, windows smashed. Police used pepper spray, tear gas and batons to disperse rioters throwing smoke bombs and metal barriers. Some police were injured during hours of hate-fuelled chaos and destruction.Trudeau danced.. Canadian hero and humanitarian Dave Lavery is languishing in a brutal Taliban prison in Afghanistan for bravely saving people the incompetent, morally bankrupt Trudeau Liberal government betrayed and abandoned.Trudeau danced.Pat King awaits a possible 10-year sentence after being convicted on five counts Friday for participating in Freedom Convoy 2022 backed by cheering Canadians coast to coast. The peaceful trucker convoy protested Trudeau’s unbridled assault on rights and freedoms that many haven’t recovered from.Trudeau danced.People in Canada, Australia and the US likely overdosed and died on fentanyl produced by 350 organized criminal groups CSIS identified here. They export the deadly drug and have flourished under the nose of the Liberal government.Trudeau danced.Struggling Canadians are weighed down by debt because of inflation, Trudeau’s crippling carbon tax, bad decisions, and reckless spending that favours friends and dubious contracts. Many must strictly budget for necessities like food, never mind a Swift ticket.But Trudeau embarrassed himself dancing along with the young Swifties in the crowd like he didn’t have a care in the world.Was Trudeau entertained by what many say looks like Swift dancing witches coven ceremonies during her Willow song with those onstage with her wearing sinister capes and hoods? Were there the usual dazzling horns, snake covered costumes, and lots of fire?Those were prime Swift Eras Tour seats at Rogers Centre purchased for Trudeau, his daughter and possibly other family members, his security, and who knows who else may have been in the concert entourage with him.Cheap seats with a limited view cost $2,000. The most expensive seats on the floor with a clear view of the stage went for more than $22,500 apiece. This is shameful gouging of Swift cult fans.Were Canadians gouged? Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre must pounce on this and demand receipts to prove taxpayers didn’t foot the bill for Trudeau to listen to a 33-year-old sing about boyfriend troubles.While Montreal burned..On social media those who didn’t express outrage and disgust defended Trudeau’s night out with his daughter. Save it. Trudeau’s daughter recently accompanied him to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.Why do they refuse to see the big picture, the role a leader is obliged to fulfill?When this failure as a prime minister isn’t mocking select Canadians that he openly disdains, he makes appallingly bad decisions that are destroying the country. Or does nothing at all.Montreal was hit hard by two large crowds of protesters merging from different directions.But Montreal isn’t the only city in Canada these thugs have disrupted since Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 Israelis last October 7.They chanted the usual “free Palestine” and “Israel is terrorist” and “Canada supports it” nonsense.An effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was lit on fire.Trudeau doesn’t support Israel. In fact, he just betrayed this much-needed ally bigtime when he backed the corrupt International Criminal Courts (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former defence minister, and the Hamas military chief. The ICC accused them of committing crimes against humanity.Trudeau shockingly said he’d abide by the ICC ruling and would arrest the Israeli prime minister if he came to Canada. What about the Hamas chief?What are the chances his imbecilic endorsement of the ICC ruling and not-so-subtle attack on Netanyahu emboldened the terrorist-loving thugs to target Montreal and threaten delegates from many countries?While Trudeau danced.Can we expect more from them? Count on it.But back to this Swiftie’s priorities and his nauseating, mortifying chatter to her on X.Canada’s prime minister actually posted on Thursday: “We’re ready for you, @taylorswift13. Good choice wrapping the Eras Tour in Canada. Has this always been your endgame?#TorontoVancouver.”On July 6, 2023, he utterly demeaned himself and faced a huge backlash after pleading on X with Swift to come to Canada as a wrap to her global tour.“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” @JustinTrudeau.What leader of a country in his right mind does that? Or allows some staffer to do it in his name?Yes, big concerts bring in big money for businesses. But is it really the prime minister’s role to get involved in trying to lure a pop star to Canada?And has this aging Swiftie taken the time to reach out to the Taliban to tell them Canada “would love” to have its hero Lavery back?Nah. Count on Lavery ranking with Montreal on Trudeau’s messed up priority list.“Instead of rocking out at a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto, the Prime Minister of our country should be in front of a camera, on all our national TV networks, calling a national emergency & bringing in our military,” wrote Toronto Today AM640’s Greg Brady on X.“Liberal MPs — the vast majority of you need to wake up tomorrow & demand he step down …Stop the cowardly letters & whispering & say it — he must go. TOMORROW.”Absolutely! Force him out because he’s too selfish and narcissistic to go himself, and will blithely, stubbornly carry on until the next election maybe waiting for the next big concert.With Trudeau, it’s never been about what Canadians want or need. He has forged ahead pushing his own radical green, woke agenda sputtering words he doesn’t understand — like democracy and sunny ways.And we’ve endured while he’s been propped up by the Liberal/NDP party.They now have to convince their constituents across Canada, who legitimately fear they’ll be the next Montreal, that Trudeau deserves their support. They can’t.On Friday Trudeau may have danced himself into finally getting the boot he deserves because he proved he’s a far better groupie than a functioning PM.