SLOBODIAN: Trudeau deserved the Netanyahu slapdown

A prime minister, who on multi fronts is doing an abysmal job of running our country, had the gall to lecture another prime minister fighting an intense battle for his nation’s very survival.Yes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently made an unconscionable remark that earned a swift, deserved rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Even wars have rules,” said Trudeau, opining on Israel’s actions in the war centred in the Gaza strip."Even wars have rules...." Ignorant? Willfully misleading? Who knows. It was an irresponsible comment with damaging ramifications.If pressed — reporters on hand failed to do that — Trudeau would have been unable to produce evidence of one established rule of war Israel broke since it declared war on Hamas terrorists after they massacred 1,400 Israelis on October 7.Trudeau’s repulsively misleading comment can be easily interpreted to suggest Israel is committing war crimes on Palestinians.The innocents in Gaza are in fact, paying the price for the savage actions of their governing Hamas terrorists hiding among them, stealing humanitarian aid and fuel and holding them hostage by not allowing them to move to safe zones.To not punish these butchers would have been an epic moral and lawful failure on Israel’s part. While Israeli victims were still being put into body bags, Hamas vowed to slaughter again.In Canada, talk such as Trudeau’s feeds antisemitic hatred of the uninformed mobs disrupting our peace while screaming ‘death to Jews.’Trudeau has fumbled on international relations from India to Israel and many places in between.Maybe he should tend to his own backyard before he snoops over an ally’s fence pontificating on how to deal with terrorists who laughed as they videoed their slaughter that didn’t spare babies.Maybe Trudeau should focus on improving measures to protect and unite the Canadians he systematically divides. Right now, all Canadians face potentially serious threats that must be addressed. There are terrorists roaming freely among us. Canada has ‘lost’ 29,248 foreign fugitives who shouldn’t be in the country. Canada Border Services Agency reports among those are 53 fugitives — those they know about — deemed “security threats.” Terrorists.The British government’s travel advisory page for Canada recently warned: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Canada.” The Canadian government downplayed that and defined the threat of a violent act of terrorism that “could occur” as medium. Anyone comforted by that?A Global News investigation revealed Canada is a haven for at least 700 “affiliates of the Islamic Republic of Iran who are allegedly threatening the lives of Iranian Canadians and other dissidents in this country.”How has Trudeau responded to calls to list Iran’s murderous paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization?He’ll monitor, permanently ban (how’s that worked out?) and hold the murderous regime to account. But listing the IRGC — that slaughters and brutally oppresses Iranians and wreaks havoc worldwide — as terrorists is too harsh a measure for Canada to take.Yet Trudeau didn’t hesitate to evoke the Emergencies (War Measures) Act to crush peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters.Iran funds terrorism carried out by Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and others determined first to destroy Israel, then the rest of the infidels.Is it any wonder Trudeau fared badly in an Abacus survey released Wednesday that found 84% of Canadians want a change in government.But Trudeau lectured Netanyahu who is fighting for all Israelis he sees as equal. Trudeau picks and chooses special interest groups to defend.Trudeau, whose biggest concern may be when he can book his next holiday to Tofino, urged Israel to use “maximum restraint” to protect Gaza civilians.Even some of Israel’s harshest critics acknowledge the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have taken extreme measures to protect civilians as it hunts Hamas terrorists who hold about 240 people, including children, hostage.“The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al-Shifa hospital,” said Trudeau when IDF ground troops surrounded the hospital.“I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules.”The IDF opened humanitarian corridors and assisted Palestinians fleeing to safe zones away from the battle and bombing. The IDF has delivered and assisted with the delivery of incubators, aid and fuel.Netanyahu responded on social media.“@Justin Trudeau It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust,” wrote Netanyahu.“While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way.”“It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime — targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.”The IDF penetrated tunnels under Gaza’s Rantissi Hospital for Children to find suicide vests, ammunition, explosives, RPGs, motorcycles used by terrorists to capture hostages, a chair with rope to tie people to it, a baby bottle and diapers, and a list of Hamas guards and their duties.An operational command centre, with weapons and Hamas uniforms, was found in tunnels under al-Shifa hospital.Until the IDF got into the tunnels to video proof, Hamas denied accusations it was committing a war crime by using hospitals as cover. Hamas lied.Yes, Mr. Trudeau wars have rules. Yes, you admonished Hamas for using civilians as human shields and told the terrorists to release the hostages.That’s overshadowed by your careless comments extreme radical pro-Palestinian throngs seize upon. Especially, when you tear at heartstrings talking about “killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza.Britain and Germany declared ‘no tolerance’ and are expelling Hamas sympathizers — revoking their visas and booting them out.Not Canada. We pay professor’s salaries, fund organizations that spew Jew hate and look the other way as foreign students here on visas march with the mobs.A good leader does everything possible to foster peace, not fuel anger or divide.Our weak leader felt the sting of the division he sown for years in Canada.About 250 angry pro-Palestinian protesters — demanding a ceasefire in Gaza — swarmed a Vancouver restaurant Trudeau was dining in on Tuesday.No one in Canada should be subjected to that.Trudeau was safely escorted out.About 100 police officers were deployed to control the crowd.Jews in Canada live in legitimate fear of being attacked where they go to school, work, worship and live.None of them will have 100 police officers rush to their rescue.