SLOBODIAN: Trudeau hardly embodies what these men fought for, does he?

Thirteen Canadian Second World War veterans returned to the beaches of Normandy Thursday, to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. The world owes these heroes, who survived the brutal war and the 77-day epic allied battle that stopped the diabolical Nazi machine, so much for their unfathomable bravery.These veterans, the eldest aged 104, fought for a once unified Canada where the freedom and democracy they cherish have been under attack since 2015, leaving the country demoralized and divided and a betrayer of allies.Those proud, loyal, great Canadians deserve endless respect.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was there too.What did these veterans who sacrificed so much and endured war’s horrors to liberate strangers think when they heard Trudeau spout off about democracy? Did they feel betrayed?“Democracy is still under threat today,” said Trudeau during a ceremony at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.“It is threatened by aggressors who want to redraw borders. It is threatened by demagoguery, misinformation, disinformation, foreign interference,” said the skilled demagogue.Utterly disgraceful that Trudeau used that solemn platform meant to honour veterans to hypocritically talk about foreign interference while his government protects treasonous MPs.Shameful how he took the opportunity to push his plot to attack democracy by controlling and crushing free speech. The “misinformation, disinformation” he spoke of really means any exposure and condemnation of the corruption in his government, objection to his values that he forces on Canadians, or criticism of his inept leadership and that of his Liberal cohorts.“There are no words to describe the immensity of the debt we owe you.”It might be easier to believe these weren’t hollow words if the Trudeau government didn’t deny veterans benefits they earned, if housing for immigrants he lets pour into Canada didn’t take precedence over homeless veterans, if he didn’t violate their charter rights and destroy careers with vaccine mandates, deny their right to worship, or treat the military he is systematically weakening so shabbily.Trudeau flanked French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Prince William. Despite Canada and France allegedly having a special soulmate bond, President Emmanuel Macron chose to join US President Joe Biden at Omaha Beach where the Americans landed on D-Day. Trudeau and Macron did meet later.Trudeau praised the veterans’ sacrifice.And by gosh, if anyone can identify with extreme sacrifice, the need to heroically march on doing one’s duty and keep fighting, it is unselfish him.“I could not be the man I am and abandon the fight at this point,” he said during a March 15 French podcast interview.“I think about quitting every day. It's a crazy job I'm doing, making the personal sacrifices.”“Of course, it's super tough. It's very challenging at times.”Got that? His sacrifice is for you!And he’s not going anywhere, despite the majority of Canadians (according to the polls) and even some of his close allies saying it is past time for him to pack up his ego and get lost.If only he’d listen. But no, Canada needs desperately him. To do what? What’s top of his agenda?Abortion rights in a country that has no restrictions on abortion, he said in a May 24 speech.Medical assistance in dying (MAiD) must be expanded to help more people kill themselves.That unabashed champion of death — a combination of ideology and a desperate attempt to win over voters for the 2025 federal election — had the nerve to stand before veterans whose mission was to save lives.Without Trudeau, Canada would still be a nation that prioritized fostering and hope.A nation that didn’t have insane policies like decriminalized hard drugs.A nation where the despair of homelessness didn’t skyrocket by nearly 400% despite annual spending of half a billion dollars to combat it.A nation where the needs of Canadians — homes, services and education programs come — come before illegals and immigrants.A nation where young people see the possibility of a bright future beyond living in their parents’ basements.A nation that didn’t funnel money to foreign entities — including UNRWA — that support declared terrorist groups and cry out for the death of Jews and Westerners.A nation that wasn’t plunged into debt — from which it might never recover — to fund woke projects, useless bloated bureaucracies, and make friends of the government rich through awarded contracts.A nation not subjected to a crippling insane carbon tax imposed by unhinged radcial environment/climate minister and Trudeau bestie Steven Guilbeault.Trudeau, who champions Marxist critical race theory, must save Canada from the detested white privileged. According to him, are the only perpetrators of racism. And it has reached a shocking point where whites need not apply for certain jobs.These ailments only touch the surface of the path of destruction Trudeau has carved. Yet there he stood preaching to white veterans who are responsible for the freedoms he enjoys.Those veterans fought with national pride in muddy, filthy rat-infested trenches, surrounded by the stench of death, friends dying beside them, traumatized by the deafening explosion of bombs and machine guns.Trudeau, who has lived an elite, charmed life, holidays grandly and dances in Pride parades.This stain on Canada knows nothing about sacrifice.He didn’t belong in Normandy, and he doesn’t belong in the prime minister’s chair.