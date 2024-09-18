Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Trudeau stubbornly says his work isn’t done, byelections say it is

Thing is, the work he wants to do is not always the work he campaigned on
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin TrudeauScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
LaSalle-Émard-Verdun
Second Liberal byelection loss
Winnipeg went with the NDP
Prime Minister says Canadians need to be more 'engaged'

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news