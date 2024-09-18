SLOBODIAN: Trudeau stubbornly says his work isn’t done, byelections say it is

After nine excruciating years of arrogant Liberal rule, rays of sunshine are finally peeking through the dark clouds that have been hovering over Canada.Prime Minister Trudeau, who sniffed at and scorned Canadians while forging ahead with his own detested secretive, destructive, twisted ideological agenda, got another byelection boot, in another supposedly safe Liberal riding.Voters in Montreal’s Lasalle-Émard-Verdun rejected the Liberals in the September 16 byelection and chose the Bloc Québécois. Alas, it wasn’t a safe riding, after all. And thus after a June defeat by the Conservatives in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding held by the Liberals since 1993, another deserved blow was administered.Their stunned shock was immensely gratifying to Canadians they’ve severely disrespected, ignored, and betrayed. This week, schadenfreude rules.The Liberals weren’t expected to win Monday’s byelection in Winnipeg’s Elmwood-Transcona when the NDP narrowly defeated the Conservatives. But the Liberal candidate eked out less than five percent of the vote, an embarrassingly bad result for a candidate running under the banner of the party in power.So, in three out of three, voters told the Liberals they wanted anybody but them. Adding to the delightful Liberal plight is the fact that they trail Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives by as much as 26 points in the polls.That translates into millions of Canadians who want to banish the Liberals from power.Now, if only every voter in Canada’s 338 federal ridings had the chance to tell the Liberals where to go in a general election.But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems determined to hang onto power by his fingernails until a federal election must be called in October 2025.Or, until Poilievre calls a no-confidence vote, expected next week, to force an early election and is backed by the NDP and Bloc, which seems grimly unlikely. Both parties, neither having a hope in hell of forming the next government, are in good positions now to milk what they can get out of Trudeau before his minority government gets the inevitable pink slip.Trudeau is adamant that he has no plans to call an early election to put us out of our misery. If Trudeau is embarrassed, humiliated, or humbled about his party’s current abysmal standing, he hides it well. Or, more likely, he suffers the delusion that Canadians still want what he thinks they want and will blindly hand him a fourth term.And really, why would he step aside when the Liberal losses and pathetic standing aren’t his fault? He defiantly said he’ll stay the course, change nothing, and try to educate stupid Canadians who just don’t understand how magnificent his vision is and what he still has to accomplish.“We need people to be more engaged. We need people to understand what’s at stake in this upcoming election. Obviously, it would have been nicer to be able to, to win and hold Verdun, but there is more work to do and we’re going to stay focused on doing it,” he said.Who is he trying to kid? Trudeau has shown vindictive disdain to Canadians who become ‘engaged’ after they ‘understand’ what’s at stake. Never forget what he did to the Freedom Convoy truckers he refused to meet with when they tried to engage and fight for our Charter rights. Fines, jail, belittling, false accusations, and enacting the Emergencies [War Measures] Act.The LaSalle-Émard-Verdun byelection was called because of the abrupt resignation of the riding MP and former attorney general David Lametti. He quit a couple of days after the Federal Court ruled that he broke the law invoking emergency powers against peaceful protesters.Meanwhile, people who wouldn’t take the jab were forced out of their jobs, ostracized, vilified, their lives and reputations destroyed.“I'm not going anywhere. I've got a fight to lead against people who want to hurt this country,” Trudeau told a Montreal radio station after Monday’s byelections.Of course, he referred to the Conservatives who will ‘hurt’ Canada by wrestling inflation, building the economy, providing affordable housing, and leaving taxpayers with enough money to buy gas and groceries — problems that ballooned under Trudeau and his cabal.This ‘concern’ coming from Trudeau is rich, considering that he has done more possibly irreparable harm to Canada than anyone in history, other than his papa Pierre.Maybe Trudeau does know he’s past his due date. That makes him more dangerous. He’ll double down on his agenda. He’s not finished moulding the country he seems to disdain into his distorted woke, socialist, globalist vision.He needs more time to award dubious contracts to friends and corporate contributors who write Liberal campaigns big checks.He needs more time to flood Canada with immigrants it can’t afford, and to usher in unvetted terrorists.He hasn’t finished demonizing Christians or Old Stock white Canadians, particularly men.He hasn’t weakened the military enough yet.Medical assistance in dying (MAiD) must be expanded to snuff out the lives of people suffering treatable mental illnesses.He needs to be on standby to obediently do the bidding of the World Health Organization (WHO) when it tries to shut Canada down again with the next alleged ‘pandemic.’He can’t possibly leave before he finishes the job his father started and crushes Alberta and its oil and gas industry.Surely, the pointless, crippling carbon tax could use another hike.There are hundreds of millions more dollars to funnel into green energy subsidies that are unaccounted for in Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault’s department that just got severely chastised by federal auditors for shoddy oversight bordering on “potential legal and reputational damage.”There are more children to sexualize in classrooms and indoctrinate and surgically mutilate under the woke transgender agenda the Liberals zealously push. There are more parental rights the state must step in to seize.There are more parades to proudly wave the Pride flag in while he stomps on everything the glorious Canadian flag represents.Who is going to provide cover for the MPs and others who have been influenced by the China he so admires that infiltrated Canada with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spies?Or send millions of dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that is funneled to support Hamas terrorists?Or send Ukraine millions that disappear into a black hole while conscripted male and female soldiers get slaughtered?He needs more time to further divide Canadians by fabricating racism, misogyny, white supremacy, and other imaginary faults.Freedom of speech must further be crushed via the online harms act.Independent media must be intimidated and put out of business.Maybe he’ll top up the CBC’s $1.5-billion annual budget and increase the $595 million in bribe subsidies to other media outlets so they can prop him up more and miraculously save his political hide.Who is going to drag Canada’s once respected reputation deeper into the mud? Or betray faithful allies like Israel while catering to nations that hate and want to destroy our way of life and crush our cherished values?Trudeau’s telling the truth when he solemnly declares he’s “got more work to do.”And why would he even think about stepping aside when most of his Liberal cheerleaders glowingly back him as they ponder and reflect on how they can work harder (start to work) to represent Canadians.But there’s already a crack in the armour of Liberal solidarity.Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès said some of her constituents are “adamant” that Trudeau should no longer lead the party. 