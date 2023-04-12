Credit cards
Canadians are groaning under the weight of debt and high interest rates attached to it.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants them to pile on more, dig themselves in deeper, be more beholden to debtors empowering them to be the head not the tail in their lives.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(5) comments

Footloose
Footloose

I'm not sure where Trudeaus garnered the assumption he is a trust fund infant, but last I heard he has a $650,000 mortgage on his home. That after receiving >$3 million in speaking tour fees before he was elected to parliament. He obviously squandered all but a downpayment on his house. Just what you would expect from a well documented economic illiterate.

Paul S
Paul S

Are you going to take the advice of a drama teacher.... The man who said the budget will balance itself! Trudeau.... What a moron!

Left Coast
Left Coast

The "Trust Funder" comes full circle . . . 39% of Canooks were dumb enough to think that Nice Hair & Sunny Ways could run a country. He told them "The Budget would Balance Itself" and they "Believed". Now he is telling them to go out and "Spend" Money they haven't yet earned . . . just like our Justin . . . Canada's most inept, incompetent & detached Crime Minister in History!

The World is laughing . . .

Vince_403
Vince_403

Justin Trudeau has the Financial IQ of a doorknob

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

This surprises me 0, and is in keeping with what I would expect him to say. And of course his supporters are equally savy with financial matters. Good day for the CC companies.

