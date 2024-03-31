SLOBODIAN: Trudeau's Easter message won't undue damage from Good Friday snub

Whoever or whatever Justin Trudeau, the private Canadian citizen, does or doesn’t choose to worship is his business.As with every Canadian that freedom, albeit under growing threat in this country, should be respected.If he thinks Good Friday is just another ordinary day, it’s his right.That doesn’t apply to Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada.He deliberately ignored Good Friday, the Christian holy day to remember the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for all mankind when He suffered an agonizing crucifixion on that wooden cross 2,000 years ago.This will shock a narcissist — Christians answer to an eternal Higher Power and don’t need the approval of a mere politician whose time in office ends. Mercifully.But the almost 20 million Canadian Christians deserve — and should command — the respect of their prime minister who has repeatedly shown hostile disdain for their religious beliefs and right to worship and pray.Trudeau was petty. But he who makes sport of attacking imaginary white privilege and pandering to minorities, made a strategically stupid move as the federal election inches closer.With his silence, he mocked Christians who are black, white, Asian, indigenous, Arab, Jew, from every ethnic group, with every skin shade. They’re from all socio-economic backgrounds, all voting ages, male and female.Whether it was the result of a fiery backlash heard from across Canada, or the guy who said it was “understandable” that Christian churches were torched had an epiphany, Trudeau managed to acknowledge Easter Sunday is a holy day.“Commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter is a celebration of rebirth and beginning anew. The resurrection of Christ provides hope for our past, present, and future,” his office said in a statement Sunday.“As the holiest day in the Christian calendar, Easter invites us to reflect on the values Christ lived by and died for, and to reaffirm these values in our lives — from loving our neighbours to taking care of those most vulnerable.”“On this holy day, we also reflect on the contributions Canadians of Christian faith of all backgrounds make to our country.”Beautiful, powerful words. But they are just words. Trudeau’s actions repeatedly have shattered trust so badly, this won’t repair the damage.Meanwhile, imbeciles over at Veterans Affairs did some pathetically feeble damage control.“Whether you’re enjoying a special celebration with loved ones or serving far away from home, we wish all Veterans and their families a Happy Easter. All Canadians thank you for your bravery and sacrifice,” the department tweeted on “X” Sunday.What happened to the March holiday season?On Good Friday, Veterans Affairs mocked Canada’s dead, retired, and serving military personnel and RCMP by flippantly telling everyone to have a “happy March holiday season” in a tweet on “X”.This is the DEI gang. No, not the diversity, equity, and inclusion they champion. DEI as bubbleheads who ‘didn’t earn it.’ That being the privilege of representing soldiers and police who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting this country with pride and honour.And let’s not forget how Trudeau’s Department of Defence issued a directive to military chaplains last year telling them to be respectful of spiritual diversity and employ “gender-based analysis” at public military functions.Fortunately, an outcry forced them to back down prohibiting chaplains to pray or display religious symbols like crosses and stars of David.Only Trudeau and the gang know how much spiteful — although pathetically sad — satisfaction they derived from ignoring Good Friday. That’s their spiritual problem to wrestle with.It was no oversight.This government never fails to tweet supportive greetings on other holy days — Sikh, Muslim, Arab, Hindu, etc.Recently, the Liberals said they were so darn respectful of Diwali, the five-day Hindu festival of lights, they had to propose changes to the Canada Elections Act. That included pushing the fixed election date ahead a week to October 27, 2025, from October 20 so as not to interfere with Diwali.But this move ensures a lifetime pension for rookie MPs who lose their seats because it allows them to meet the required six years in the House of Commons to be eligible.Hindus would be naïve to believe the Liberals view them as that special. In fact, they should be grievously insulted to have their religion used as an excuse for a ruse.And considering this government’s track record, Christians would be naive to believe it won’t disrespect and target them again.