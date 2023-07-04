1923 Chinese Exclusion Act Protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is concerned about the national anthem.

No, not the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (CPLA) official national anthem played on Parliament Hill during an anti-discrimination rally. Not a peep from Trudeau about marching commies desecrating Parliament Hill by pledging allegiance to Mao Zedong’s flag.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

free the west
free the west

What would be a good West Canada anthem?. Just throwing it out there.

eldon628
eldon628

If that happens it will be the last time I sing it or stand for it.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Turdiot, Guillbeault, and Wilkinson, to namebut a few, are traitors and enemies of the people.

