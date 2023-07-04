Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is concerned about the national anthem.
No, not the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (CPLA) official national anthem played on Parliament Hill during an anti-discrimination rally. Not a peep from Trudeau about marching commies desecrating Parliament Hill by pledging allegiance to Mao Zedong’s flag.
Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue was once toppled and Queen Elizabeth ll’s statue defaced. But a ruthless and thankfully long-dead Chinese dictator was hailed on Parliament Hill!
Memo to Mao-loving commies: If the CPLA’s anthem moves you so much — go blast it at the Great Wall of China. Do your little clenched fist salutes there. We don’t need you here. You don’t deserve to be on Canadian soil that protects you and gives you boundless, equal opportunities — unlike all the rot communism stands for.
Our pioneers, military, and today’s hard-working proud Canadians including immigrants don’t want the freedom-crushing, soul-stealing communist trash you peddle while revering lyrics that call for extermination of opponents. “Fearless, unyielding, heroically fight until we exterminate all counter-revolutionaries…Comrades, march forth...,” so the CPLA’s anthem goes.
You’d think our prime minister would be frothing at the mouth, roaring with indignation about that drivel blared on Parliament Hill.
But no. He’s got other priorities. His big concern is Canada’s national anthem. He’s expressed “openness” to changing the lyrics of 'O Canada.'
Why?
He’s tossing crumbs to Canada’s Indigenous people by musing about the possibility of modifying the phrase “home and native land” to “home on native land.”
“I look forward to talking with indigenous Canadians about how they feel the anthem could or might change. I want to talk with a lot of Canadians,” Trudeau told the CBC.
Baloney. It's a done deal. It’s just a matter of time.
When’s the last time anyone saw Trudeau talking to “a lot” Canadians, much less listening to them?
His style is to lecture to Liberal-friendly crowds in safe spaces, where he won’t be asked uncomfortable questions.
Did anyone ask Canadians if they were OK with Canadian singer Jully Black changing the phrase to “home on native land” during her performance of O Canada at the 2023 NBA All-Star game? Of course not.
Trudeau’s pat on the head to Canada’s indigenous population is supported by the Assembly of First Nations who commended Black’s alteration of the lyrics.
Priorities, eh?
Maybe if a phrase in 'O Canada' is changed, no one will notice how badly the Liberals have neglected many First Nations people and how little many of the well-paid First Nations leaders have spoken up.
Did anyone ask the residents on 26 First Nations communities where 28 long-term drinking water advisories are in effect what their priorities are? A changed phrase to 'O Canada,' or safe drinking water?
The Trudeau government had eight years to fix that. Granted, 142 long-term drinking water advisories have been lifted (to sometimes be again implemented) since 2015. But that doesn’t help residents in these communities whose health is now at risk because of toxicity levels.
They are deprived clean water, a basic human right — in some cases for more than a decade. Water tests show the presence on disease-causing viruses, bacteria, and parasites in their homes “on native land.”
Children live on that land. Lots of money to send to globalists causes abroad — billions that disappear into Ukraine’s black hole, for example — but not enough money to fix that.
But the anthem is top of the Liberal agenda.
Canadians can be forgiven for being suspicious of Trudeau’s motives.
Is he really championing Canada’s indigenous rights? Or is this him taking another shot at old white stock — Anglophone and Francophone — Canadians who supposedly “colonized” the country he seems to hold in such contempt.
Is this another ploy to divide the Canada he calls a racist, misogynistic, hateful place where mass graves of indigenous children allegedly litter the landscape?
So many accusations. So little proof of what Canadians are told they should hang their heads in shame over. Show us the evidence. Show us their bodies.
Since Trudeau came into power, he’s systematically, arbitrarily altered a great nation — and not for the better.
Many changes have been based on falsehoods designed to shame and divide.
The anti-discrimination rally to observe the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act restricting Asian immigration was attended by BC Senator Yuen Pau Woo and Ontario Senator Victor Oh.
Doesn’t seem like either of the Liberal senators supported handsomely by Canadian taxpayers defended Canada or democracy by telling the commies to shut off the music and lift the Canadian flag or scram.
These are two men of Chinese descent serving in the mighty Senate. Such terrible, awful discrimination.
Trudeau has been hellbent on changing Canada into a ridiculous woke place that trashes its proud history, the military, Christian faith, parental rights, freedom of speech, supports widespread euthanasia and barbaric later-term abortion, and smiles as in the name of tolerance, children in our schools are robbed of their innocence.
Meanwhile, Canadians are struggling to hang on because of his economic policies and the inflation that has soared under his government.
Yet, Trudeau is focused on tinkering with the national anthem.
Leave the anthem alone. Leave the flag alone. Leave the core values that Canadians hold dear alone.
Canada does needs to be changed — unless it's back to what it was before Trudeau’s social engineering policies were forced upon our home and native land.
Honour Canada’s First Nations in meaningful ways. Start with ensuring they all have access to clean drinking water.
Freedom Convoy truckers fighting for rights and freedoms weren’t welcome on Parliament Hill, but commies get a pass.
God help Canada.
(3) comments
What would be a good West Canada anthem?. Just throwing it out there.
If that happens it will be the last time I sing it or stand for it.
Turdiot, Guillbeault, and Wilkinson, to namebut a few, are traitors and enemies of the people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.