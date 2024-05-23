SLOBODIAN: Trudeau's weak response... does he think Netanyahu's a war criminal?

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government’s failure to resolutely reject the “assault” on Israel by a rogue International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor isn’t only a gross betrayal of a fellow democratic nation that suffered a genocidal terror attack.It's also a betrayal of Canada. It could lead to yet another nail in the coffin of our nation’s sovereignty during Trudeau’s reign — “usurping” the right and ability to fight to defend ourselves or face being wrongly accused of committing war crimes.Just like Israel.On Monday ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, a rabid antisemite, overstepped the court’s jurisdiction and applied for warrants of arrest for senior Hamas terrorist leaders behind the Oct. 7 massacre, and for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. He accused them of committing war crimes.Canada must reject the ICC’s assault on Israel, said Shimon Koffler Fogel, president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) in a statement.He called on the federal government “to vigorously repudiate and distance itself” from the ICC application to seek arrest warrants on charges of war crimes against Israeli leaders fighting a war of self-defense against Hamas terrorists hiding behind civilians in the Gaza strip."“The decision of the ICC prosecutor is morally outrageous, legally flawed, factually absurd, and dangerous to the cause of justice and peace in international affairs,” said Fogel.The ICC’s role is to help adjudicate matters for places without a judicial system. That doesn’t apply to Israel.This could set a dangerous precedent.“The court is effectively acting to usurp the ability of all Western democracies to fight wars of self-defence. This criminalization of legitimate and necessary warfare could in future, come to haunt countries like Canada, denying them the right to defend the world against barbarity and tyranny.”“The court’s action must be unmasked by Canada for what it is: a patently political act of violence against the leaders of a sister democracy valiantly fighting to survive a tidal wave of radical Islamist assault.”“Canada must make it clear that it views the attempt to indict and arrest Israeli leaders as both unwise and invalid, a move that Canada does not endorse and will not enforce.”However, instead of condemning this ridiculous travesty, the Liberal government adopted a weak 'wait and see' approach. Trudeau uttered defensive platitudes, calling it “troubling” and “not helpful” that there’s a “sense of equivalency between the democratically elected leaders of Israel and the bloodthirsty terrorists that lead up Hamas.” He vaguely preached how “important it is that everyone respect and abide by international law.”That’s a shade better than NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s reprehensible call for Canada to “show leadership” and blindly support the ICC’s decision — which he knows will be to go for Israel’s jugular.This is about more than antisemitism run wild since the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis and capture of 250 hostages by Hamas terrorists, and the cunning maneuver to target and vilify the victim through obscenely dishonest propaganda. It’s about what’s at risk with the Liberal government mildly scolding, then cozying up to, coddling, and sending millions of taxpayer dollars — while cutting off weapons supplies to Israel — to radicals who despise Israel and western democracies.Now it waffles while Israel is under attack again. “It is morally outrageous because, in seeking to indict both Israeli and Hamas leaders, the court is drawing an obscene moral equivalence between defender and attacker, between Israeli leaders who seek to repel a sworn enemy and leaders of Hamas who have pursued an explicit and unrepentant genocidal mission against the Jewish state,” said Fogel.He compared it to indicting both Churchill and Hitler for their roles and equating their responsibilities for civilian casualties in the Second World War."Canada rightly attaches importance to international institutions. It is therefore especially important for the Canadian government to recognize and respond to this dangerous development, which poses a grave threat to the cause of justice and peace in international affairs.”"The application is also legally absurd insofar as the court is seeking to crudely impose itself where it has no jurisdiction. Israel has one of the most rigorous systems of judicial review and self-investigation in the world — making the international court’s purview of Israel’s actions invalid under the court’s own rules.” The ICC’s accusations are blatantly false.“No country in the history of recorded warfare (and certainly a war forced upon a country by a genocidal attacker) has gone to greater lengths than Israel to protect the enemy population and provide water, food, and other provisions to that population, while simultaneously struggling to achieve its legitimate war goals.”Fogel didn’t deny that the “suffering is real” of Palestinians.“But in large part, responsibility rests with Hamas, which has purposefully embedded itself in and underneath civilian neighbourhoods, schools, religious centres, and medical facilities — a horrible reality that every unbiased observer around the world has acknowledged. In that context, the charges against Israel of deliberate “starvation” tactics against Palestinians in Gaza are not only objectionable and abhorrent but also fly in the face of reality.”What is reality? Israel allows aid through. Hamas has been notorious for stealing it from Palestinians.“The issue is becoming the delivery of that aid,” said CIJA spokesman Cory Hann.As of May 15 the Israeli Defence Forces, under the direction of the defence ministry, facilitated 531,160 tonnes of humanitarian aid on more than 27,000 trucks into Gaza. That includes 380,550 tonnes of food, 33,900 tonnes of water, 23,110 tonnes of medical supplies, 59,600 tonnes of shelter supplies and 23,110 tonnes of mixed supplies.According to the Wednesday update on supplies and care for injured in eight field hospitals, 298 aid trucks were inspected and rolled into Gaza via three routes. Two tankers of fuel entered.Try to name any other nation that has done that in wartime.“Beyond just the facilitating of aid to Gaza, Israel also supplied electricity and water when Gaza’s natural aquifer was depleted,” said Hann.“Additionally, Israel had granted permits to about 17,000 Gaza residents to enter and work in Israeli communities to relieve the dire humanitarian and economic situation brought on by Hamas control.”“According to the laws of war, countries are not required to supply their enemies with food, water, electricity, and gasoline, all of which support the enemy’s capacity to fight. Yet, even during heavy fighting, Israel continues to supply Gaza with electricity, water, food, and medicine despite having endured the most brutal massacre ever to occur on its soil.”Canada continues to send millions of dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRAW) — despite its history of corruption. And despite it being a nest for Hamas terrorists and sympathizers, many who took part in the massacre and harbored hostages.So, while Israel facilitates aid delivery to Palestinians, 100 to 132 hostages are still being held by Hamas and another 40 bodies of murdered hostages remain in the Gaza strip.Bodies of hostages were just found in a tunnel shaft under an UNRWA building built with European Union funding.The IDF announced Saturday it recovered the body of Ron Benjamin from the Gaza Strip — a day after it found remains of three others. They were Shani Louk, Amit Bouskila, and Itshak Gelernter. All three were taken hostage and killed while escaping the Nova music festival where 260 Israelis were slaughtered. Their bodies were taken into Gaza.Shocking video of Louk’s, 23, lifeless body thrown on the back of a Hamas truck was circulated on the heels of the attack.This follows newly released video of bloodied, terrified young female hostages captured by Hamas animals.Despite, the horror unleashed on Israelis — now fighting for survival, Canada just can’t manage to object to an insane attempt to label Netanyahu a war criminal, a move that could lead to our sovereignty forsaken.Again.The Government of Canada is preparing to sign the World Health Organization’s Convention on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response that hands complete authority and power to bureaucrats in Geneva, presumably only when another pandemic hits. Sure.Can the federal government’s potentially dangerous and sinister ramifications be chalked up to ignorant incompetence? Or do we ask who are these cabinet ministers and politicians — including Trudeau, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly and Singh — that have been affiliated with the World Economic Forum actually serving?