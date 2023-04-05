Tired, subdued, and a mere shadow of his former self. That’s it. He’s done, destroyed, humiliated. Critical swing voters will never elect him president in 2024.
That’s what many in “fake news” — as former president Donald Trump calls them — churned out after he spoke about his arrest upon his return to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Tuesday.
They must have missed that smouldering look on Trump’s face when he sat in a Manhattan courtroom after being fingerprinted and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges swirled around a hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump denied having extra-marital affairs.
That was no look of broken defeat on Trump’s face. It was an ominously determined look that should send all who bent and broke the law to ‘get him’ hiding for cover in their closets. After they call their lawyers.
Many RINOS (Republicans In Name Only,) Democrats and legal analysts were baffled by the charges. George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called them a legal Slurpee.”
“It's instantly satisfying, but it has no nutritional value — there is really nothing there,” he said.
In fact, they are all essentially the same charge — falsifying business records in the first degree — said 34 different ways.
Even if Trump was guilty, he couldn’t be charged because the statute of limitations on what are misdemeanors has expired. But George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a puffy weasel who got elected vowing to take Trump down in Democrat-dominated New York, skirted around that.
“Under New York state law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about. Thirty-four false statements made to cover up other crimes,” he said.
The problem is Bragg — who himself, or someone in his office, could face one to five years if convicted of a class E felony for leaking sealed information on the indictment to the media — coyly said he didn’t have to tell anybody what more serious laws Trump violated.
It remains a mystery.
At Mar-a-Lago, Trump — the first president in US history to be criminally charged — lamented for the America President Joe Biden has damaged.
“If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country's Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done,” said Trump.
“Our country is going to hell.”
Trump pointed to a crashing economy, out-of-control inflation, the greenback being edged out as the world standard, threatened energy supplies, and a weakened and woke military in perilous times.
“Russia has joined with China. Can you believe that? Saudi Arabia has joined with Iran. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea have formed together as a menacing and destructive coalition.”
“It would never have happened if I was your president. Nor would Russia attacking Ukraine have happened. All of those lives would be saved. All of those beautiful cities would be standing.”
He pointed to the “open threats by various countries” of the use of nuclear weapons.
“Something never mentioned or discussed by outside nations during the Trump administration in which it could very well lead under the Biden’s administration to an all-out nuclear World War III. It can happen. We're not very far away from it.”
“Incredibly, we are now a failing nation. We are a nation in decline. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can't let that happen.”
A chorus of voices decried the “political persecution” Trump faces and blatant interference in a presidential campaign as he dominates the Republican slate by a whopping margin.
“They can’t beat us at the ballot box, so they try to beat us through the law.”
Did the media, devoted to protecting the stumbling Biden who can’t read a teleprompter, report the concerns for the US that Trump pointed out? Barely.
Instead, they mockingly latched onto Trump’s thorough recap of the two impeachments and investigations he has endured and still faces. Prosecutors in Atlanta are pursuing a case, claiming he attempted to overturn the 2020 elections. There’s ongoing federal investigations into his role on the January 6 protest at the Capital and his handling of classified documents — which he had every right under law to possess.
Meanwhile, this week Biden’s former assistant told the House Oversight Committee when he left the vice presidency, he took boxes containing classified documents and stored them in three locations —including an office in Chinatown.
As vice-president, Biden wasn’t authorized to declassify and carry off documents.
When asked Tuesday about Trump’s indictment, Biden said nothing but offered a creepy grin. Then he grinned again.
But Bragg professed “Everyone stands equal before the law.”
Not Trump. Knowing millions worldwide would be tuned in to hear his reaction to his indictment, Trump recounted all the ways that the “lawless justice system” targeted him to “win elections.”
The Democrats spied on his campaign. The unconstitutional impeachments. An “onslaught” of federal investigations. The overkill when the “gun-toting” FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home and rifled through Melania’s closets and drawers.
And now he has been criminally charged.
“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”
How did the ever-hostile media react?
Headlines screamed Trump held a “pity party” and that he went from “hero to zero.”
Meanwhile at the same time Trump was being indicted, a Los Angeles court ordered Daniels to pay $122,000 of Trump’s legal fees in her failed defamation lawsuit against him.
Daniels alleged Trump had an affair with her and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement. Then she denied he had an affair with her. Then she attempted to sue him after he called her claim “a con job.”
Daniels has been ordered to pay $600,000 in Trump’s legal fees counting what she was previously ordered to pay.
If convicted, Trump could face a 136-year maximum jail sentence. It is an unlikely outcome.
Legal experts are calling for the flimsy charges to be tossed. In a just America, they never would have been laid.
Judge Juan Merchan who is presiding over this case is no Trump fan.
“I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign — and a lot of it,” said Trump.
“With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt, nevertheless, that we will make America great again.”
Doesn’t sound like someone who's tired and defeated, does it?
All they have against Trump are their favorite theme.... conspiracy theories and word salads! That's how desperate they are to GET Trump!
