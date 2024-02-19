SLOBODIAN: Trump, truckers and gold sneakers

Truckers for Trump are spitting, cussing, fed up mad about the $355-million civil fraud ruling in a New York court against the former president.Trump is appealing. In the meantime, he sure isn’t in this fight — that many see as pure election interference — alone.Truckers will be hitting the pedal to the metal in protest — just not to New York.A growing national movement of truckers plans to boycott New York and drive their shipments elsewhere.Poor New Yorkers. But genius.A trucker with the handle Chicago1Ray rallied Truckers for Trump on X after the over-the-top verdict was announced Friday.“I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f**k around and find out,” he said. He said more profanity-laced stuff. But the basic message was that the “Marxist leftists” had better “leave Trump alone.”Social media was on fire backing him up. According to Chicago Ray, truckers quickly alerted their bosses that they wouldn’t be delivering to New York.Trump took to social media to praise the truckers.“Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of freedom!” he posted on Truth Social.Any interruption of deliveries could have a devastating impact on Democrat Mayor Eric Adams — former sanctuary city cheerleader — increasingly facing furious New Yorkers whose services and safety are severely impacted by the influx of more than 200,000 illegals in the past 18 months. This could be the final straw.The effect of a large boycott could erase the ear-to-ear grin Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James’ wore when the verdict was delivered bringing her one step closer to her twisted dream of ruining Trump and his family business.Under her watch New York descended into a filthy crime abyss while she chased her campaign promise to get Trump. With all her strange facial gyrations and clenched-jawed anger, it’s hard to disagree with Trump’s assessment of her as a “lunatic.”James accused Trump, his family and the Trump Organization of fraud and inflating assets.The verdict that defied law and common sense was handed down by the dishevelled cartoon-like character New York Judge Arthur Engoron. The Democrat came under fire for creepy, tasteless selfies of his shirtless self, taken in a gym bathroom titled “bonus torso photo” that he posted in October 2020 in an alumni newsletter he oversees.But there he was on the bench — grinning foolishly, posing for the cameras, and presiding over a case that could gravely impact America’s future.With interest, the penalty could reach $450 million. Trump was banned from operating his business in New York for three years. Even though, it was proven that his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump were not involved in what was before the court, they were each fined $4 million.That’s not justice. It’s pure political revenge.Engoron ruled Trump was liable for falsely inflating the value of some of his properties including Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, that secured lower interest rates and better insurance policies. It didn’t matter that there were no complaints from anyone Trump conducted business with, no victims, and big banks happy with the hundreds of millions in profits they made.Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is, so far, unscathed as evidence mounts that the ‘Biden crime family’ profited immensely from shady deals with adversaries, including China, and set up numerous shell companies. Former business partners, email threads, photos an FBI agent, and documents back that up.“Our court system is a mess,” said Trump. “What’s happening in our country, they have to straighten it out. All you see is bitterness, revenge, and hatred. Judge Engoron just fined me $355 million for doing everything right,” claimed Trump.Trump faces four criminal indictments, totaling 91 felony counts, in four cities.Democrats are hoping court appearances will keep Trump off the campaign trail leading up to a November election. The party officially maintains that the cognitively- challenged Biden will run, but members increasingly admit — out loud now — that he’s a liability. Anything could happen there.The Democrats fervently hope Trump will get fed up with being badgered, paying huge legal costs, withdraw and retreat to Mar-a-Lago.Nah. He’s going strong with packed rallies.Saturday, Trump crashed Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con — billed as the Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth — and unveiled his gold Never Surrender High Top Sneaker.He got some boos along with USA chants from supporters.The $399 limited-edition sneakers sold out within minutes of going on sale. They are going for $3,000 to $5,000 on eBay.The gold sneakers with an American flag detail on the back come in a box that says, “Trump Friends and Family” and are wrapped in shiny gold paper.They’re advertised as “bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump.”“The Never Surrender sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace-up and step out ready to conquer,” reads the description.Biden memes swiftly hit social media — including gold wrapped Biden diapers in a box and oversized, colorful clown shoes.Meanwhile, Chicago Ray posted again.“God Bless America. God bless Trump and God bless every Truck driver in this country.”“I’m just one of the many millions of truckers who believe in God and love this Country.”“Truckers for Trump ain't just a slogan it's real.”It’s real because many know that the onslaught of legal attacks on Trump are also attacks against, as one supporter said, “the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves.”Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, posted on Facebook: "It was truckers who helped draw the world’s attention to the draconian COVID-19 mandates in Canada and bring them to an end — who knows, maybe God will use truckers to bring some common sense to New York! Last week’s ruling against former President Donald J. Trump is unbelievable — and 100% politically motivated."