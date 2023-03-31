America’s eroded justice system took an even darker turn Thursday with the announcement Donald Trump faces unspecified criminal charges.
This has never happened to a US president, no matter what transgressions were committed in office. There have been many.
But Trump isn’t being accused of something he did while in office.
Democrats, RINOs, (Republican in Name Only), the deep state, and globalists are salivating at the prospect of Trump being fingerprinted and humiliated if his ‘criminal’ mug is distributed.
If that travesty happens, count on Trump to outsmart them, mock them, and make it work to his advantage.
And count on righteous indignation to compel more Americans to faithfully stand behind him.
In fact, he's bolder than ever.
How the haters must fervently hope the estimated 100 million MAGA supporters will explode in riotous rage over him facing bogus charges. This would justify a crackdown on what they label domestic terrorists and white supremacists — even though the numbers of black, Hispanic, and Asian supporters grow.
These anti-Trumpers who are in it for themselves — not Americans — thrive on the power division and violence affords them.
At a recent rally in Waco TX, Trump told tens of thousands what they already know. They are up against “sinister forces trying to kill America” and caught in the “most important battle of our lives.”
“For seven years, you and I have been engaged in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the people who hate it and want to absolutely destroy it.”
“If those opposing us succeed, our once beautiful USA will be a failed country that no one will even recognize. A lawless, open borders, crime ridden, filthy communist nightmare.”
“They know that we will defeat them. But they're not coming after me. They're coming after you. And I'm just standing in their way.”
As much as his opponents utterly despise him, they fear him more. As his popularity skyrockets in the polls as President Joe Biden’s tanks, the urgency to crush Trump escalates.
But they got him this time!
And what a carnival show it is.
It seems his fate would be decided largely based on the testimony of porn actress Stormy Daniels and his disgraced, former disbarred lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen who lied under oath to congress.
The George Soros family-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a tool for the left who lets hard-core criminals loose to terrorize New Yorkers, must be proud of himself as visions of advancing his career dance in his head.
Bragg, who only has state authority, ventured into federal jurisdiction. But when it comes to getting Trump, rules, laws, and precedence don’t apply.
But only Trump’s integrity is under attack.
A Manhattan grand jury in a state that is 80% Democrat voted to indict Trump on multiple sealed charges yet to be announced.
Leaks indicate Trump is accused of falsifying records in hush money to Daniels to bury a tryst — that he denies occurred — with her before he was president.
If that’s so, Bragg has twisted the law to turn a misdemeanor into a campaign finance violation felony.
New York lawyer Robert Costello, who once represented Cohen, told the grand jury he was “unreliable” and “on the revenge tour” against Trump. Costello provided 321 emails showing Cohen’s accounts of the $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2018 contradicted his recent testimony. Costello claims Cohen acted on his own.
Maybe Trump did hook up with Daniels. If he did, committing adultery on the beautiful Melania is his shame to bear.
Maybe he didn’t.
Americans didn’t elect a pastor in 2016. They elected a flawed, fearless man with a passionate love for America and the American people.
Early on in his presidency, Trump met with mostly black influential Evangelicals at Trump Towers to deal with accusations he's a racist.
Trump walked in holding an open Bible pressed against his chest that his mother gave him in 1956.
“Normally I bring this for show and tell, today I’m wearing it for protection.”
He disrupted the global agenda during his four years as president and halted the woke and cultural tyranny of the left.
He stopped critical race theory training in government departments and challenged racist white privilege doctrine — repeatedly declaring all men are created equal.
He supported religious freedom, parental rights, Israel, and protected girls in sports and bathrooms from biological males claiming to be female.
Trump is pro-life and pro-police.
He’s everything Biden’s administration isn’t.
No wars were launched by the US when Trump was in power.
Biden has the world on the edge of nuclear war.
Trump strengthened the US on global markets.
Biden policies just succeeded in driving Brazil to cut a deal with China to dump the US dollar when paying for trade goods. If this trend continues, and the yuan becomes the international currency, it will devastate the US.
Trump vowed to evict renegades in the FBI, CIA, and justice department who flout the law and the Constitution.
He has vowed to hold corrupt politicians to account.
He has vowed to oust woke military leaders like the disgraceful Gen. Mark Millie, who supported the Afghanistan pullout that cost 13 American lives, and demoralized serving members.
Trump vowed to put an end to the drugs, criminal cartels, and abuse of unaccompanied minors crossing the Mexican border into the US.
This indictment of Trump comes when Republican Congressional committees shed light on insidious things. They're asking uncomfortable questions, like why have 85,000-200,000 unaccompanied minors been allowed to disappear once in the US to work hard labour or possibly be trafficked in the sex trade.
It comes when the Biden crime family’s dealings with Ukraine and China that enriched them are exposed.
It comes when Democrats know more and more Americans are fed up with increased taxes, crippling inflation, and efforts to disarm them.
And the lies.
But what else is on the horizon? The Democrats are masters of creating diversions when something is about to explode.
Why did former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who got stinking rich in office, just clean out her equities portfolio — taking a huge hit?
In 2019, Trump was impeached on flimsy allegations he tried to force Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to give up dirt on Biden in exchange for military assistance.
In 2021 he was impeached for “inciting” supporters he told to go and “peacefully” protest at the US Capital during the certification of the 2020 election results.
In 2024, if these ridiculous charges haven’t been tossed out and Trump is convicted by a Democrat jury of his ‘peers,’ as 47th president of the United States he can pardon himself. And proceed with cleaning up the corruption that has stalked him and the American people.
He will be back.
(1) comment
My concern is that he'll be treated as a 'flight risk', held in MCC New York, without bail.
The Dhimmicrats are then just dumb enough to have PDJT 'suicided', a là Jeffrey Epstein! If they were THAT stupid, it would be 'game on' for CW2!
God help us!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.