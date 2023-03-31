Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, AZ. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

America’s eroded justice system took an even darker turn Thursday with the announcement Donald Trump faces unspecified criminal charges.

This has never happened to a US president, no matter what transgressions were committed in office. There have been many. 

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(1) comment

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

My concern is that he'll be treated as a 'flight risk', held in MCC New York, without bail.

The Dhimmicrats are then just dumb enough to have PDJT 'suicided', a là Jeffrey Epstein! If they were THAT stupid, it would be 'game on' for CW2!

God help us!

Report Add Reply

