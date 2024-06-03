SLOBODIAN:  Trump’s 'convicted felon' verdict backfiring bigtime on Biden

Donald Trump haters are salivating with glee over the former president’s convicted felon status. This time for sure he’s down, done, disgraced — headed to jail instead of back into the White House.One rejoicing CNN commentator called it “majestic.” Democrat politicians will never weary of chanting “convicted felon” with a malicious glint in their eyes. “These people are sick, they’re deranged,” Trump told Fox News Saturday of those who relentlessly target him.“The enemy from within (the US) is doing damage to this country… they do things that are so destructive.”.Celebration of the political demise of the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential candidate in the November election is delusional. Trump has a patriotic fire in him nothing can extinguish.“I know how great this country can be,” said the MAGA king Saturday.That was not a defeated man standing outside the Manhattan courthouse Thursday after a jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.The verdict was based on testimonies from bitter, serial perjurer/ex-con Michael Cohen and porn actress/hooker Stormy Daniels. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 election for an affair Trump said never happened 10 years earlier. Judge Juan Merchan wouldn’t let Trump’s lawyers call in key witnesses.“This is long from over,” a steely-eyed Trump told reporters about the “rigged” trial to hurt an innocent political opponent. He vowed to “fight to the end.” Was his calm demeanor a sign of a shattered spirit? No. That was a lion, sans the roar, preparing to righteously pounce on enemies who abused him, their power, and Americans.Those who know Trump well say the hasher the attack, the more energized he gets. When political enemies come snarling at him, he drives them nuts by golfing and holding super-energized rallies attended by tens of thousands. Expect those numbers to soar.Americans more than ever realize how vulnerable they are under the current government that flaunts the justice system. Trump repeatedly said: “In the end, they're not coming after me. They're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way.”This time Trump’s political enemies poked the bear too hard — the patriotic American spirit that cherishes freedom and justice. The bear, even the part of the bear that doesn’t like Trump, furiously bit back because he stands for them.Within 10 hours $39 million in donations poured into the Trump campaign. In 24 hours, it reached $53 million and stands at $70 million. Those are small donations like $21, 30% from Americans who never supported Trump before, Democrats and Independents. That doesn’t include $200 million in large donations.The biggest search on Google wasn’t ‘What ice cream shop will Biden be visiting?’ It was ‘how to donate to Trump.’The plan backfired on the haters. Even more than when Trump was indicted on racketeering charges last August and the mug shot sure to disgrace him was taken at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail. Within hours his campaign released merchandize — bumper stickers, coffee mugs, koozies, and shirts — with the NEVER SURRENDER! tagline and the 2024 Make America Great Again logo. Sales swiftly reached $7 million.A UFC crowd of 18,000 went wild and gave Trump a standing ovation Saturday night. Trump raised his fist and saluted when it thundered “f*** Joe Biden.”Rage erupted on social media when Biden flashed a smug grin and hobbled off after a reporter asked him to respond to Trump claiming to be a “political prisoner.”Trump fearlessly said he wants to burn down the corruption in Washington. Some find his unfiltered honesty when tackling issues — an invasion of illegals, human trafficking, abortion, attacks on Christian values, sexualization of children, the Swamp, destruction of the middle class — too abrasive. Whatever.His love of country can’t be faulted. He masterfully re-energizes patriotism in American hearts. That leads to unity and hope.If only Canada had one courageous politician who didn’t skirt controversial topics and championed our dangerously-waning national pride and unity, like that.The convicted felon tag isn’t dissuading voters from supporting Trump. But tears of joy must be rolling down Biden’s face and dripping into his tapioca.Now he can duck the June 7 presidential debate using the excuse he’s above debating a convicted felon. A pumped-up Biden, who can’t read a teleprompter, finish a sentence, wanders on stage and talks to dead people, mysteriously managed to yell his way through the State of the Union. Trump wanted him drug tested before the debate.Is Trump, facing a 137-year sentence, going to jail? Possibly.Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn told Fox News Merchan will try to “take him out of the presidential race” by tossing him in jail during July 11 sentencing. That’s four days before the Republican National Convention kicks off.Unless the Supreme Court agrees to an emergency review to peek at what went on in Marchan’s courtroom, it’ll take too long to meander through the appellant court chain. There’s wide agreement this won’t hold up on appeal due to state and federal constitutional violations. The Supreme Court would have to rule against the Manhattan trial.Trump said he’s “OK with it” if he must serve time or is placed under house arrest. He added: “I’m not sure the public would stand for it. I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”Will Trump be in the Oval Office after the November 5th presidential election?Wager heavily on yes.That’s despite efforts to crush this current frontrunner — leading in battle ground states and among blacks, Hispanics, suburban women, and youth voters the Democrats betrayed — that won’t stop.“There’s no bottom for the Democrats,” said Lara Trump, daughter-in-law and Republican National Committee co-chair.They do fight dirty. Think about how the FBI was authorized to use “deadly force” when Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched for classified documents in August 2022. They were told to conceal law enforcement equipment and arrive armed with ammo and handcuffs. Attorney General Merrick Garland boasted he approved the search warrant.Trump still faces a Georgia election interference case, a federal election case in which he’s accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election result, and the classified documents case.Two impeachments didn’t stop him.Five years of hounding him for his tax returns turned up nothing.The hoax claiming he has nefarious links to Russia backfired. The Federal Election Commission fined Hillary Clinton and her 2016 election presidential campaign for not disclosing a $1 million she paid for the debunked ‘opposition research’ Steele Dossier the allegations were based on.Trump repeatedly said he’ll “expose every last crime committed by Crooked Joe Biden.” He was criticized for not going after Clinton.Perhaps he’s had a change of heart. Trump repeatedly declined to answer on Fox News when asked if he’d use his Justice Department to go after law-breaking political opponents.“I'm not sure I can answer the question.”That must have triggered bone-chilling fear in misbehaving hearts.Democrat talking heads, media and politicians have long declared a vindictive Trump will lock up political opponents. Paranoid guilt? Concern over who’ll reside in that $14-million expanded military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Trump approved after signing an executive order in 2018 to keep it open? Former president Barak Obama ordered it closed. Maybe it’s just the left’s tradition of accusing people of what it’s guilty of doing.Media star Megyn Kelly suggested the next bombshell trails could be against Biden, Obama and Hillary Clinton. Why stop there? What about former president George W. Bush and former vice-president Dick Cheney?Julian Assange dug up dirt on them. The punished WikiLeaks founder, appealing an extradition order to the US to face 17 espionage charges, isn’t the only one who knows dark secrets.Filthy images were found on the laptop of Hunter Biden whose gun trial kicks off today. Those aren’t the only images requiring investigation. Others, involving high-profile politicians and celebrities have long been floating around.Trump went after human traffickers with a vengeance. Where did 85,000 children who crossed the border since Biden opened it disappear?What happened to billions of dollars sent to fund the Ukraine war that didn’t fund the war effort?Any secrets about Haiti? Iraq? Libya? Iran? China? Or 46 biolabs in Ukraine?For the first time, a former US president was convicted of a crime. A precedent has been set. Former presidents can be impeached, forced to reveal tax and business records, have their homes raided, pay enormous legal bills, and misdemeanors can be twisted into felonies.Last yearTrump released the “This is the Final Battle” campaign ad. The battle just heated up.