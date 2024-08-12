SLOBODIAN: Turn off the money taps to these anti-hate, hate-mongers

Enough with the charlatan Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) leeching off $640,000 in taxpayer dollars — a hefty portion of that paid by the white men and Christians it vengefully targets.Enough of cowardly politicians — from all federal parties — without the backbone to shut down these federally-subsidized radical activists that published a blacklist dripping with hate and promoting unrest under the pretenCe of identifying so-called “haters” without offering evidence to back the claims.Most haters in Canada are white, stated the CAHN booklet 40 Ways To Fight The Far-Right: Tactics for Community Activists in Canada that was published August 7, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.“White boys and men make up the majority of people involved in hate-promoting movements,” said CAHN.Take a hike you nest of venomous racists! That’s a benevolently polite way of saying stuff your ugly, blatant activist discrimination where the sun doesn’t shine. And give Canadians their ill-spent money back.CAHN also called the Catholic pro-life Campaign Life Coalition a “hate movement” and lumped its affiliated LifeSiteNews in with “far-right” skinheads and neo-Nazis on the blacklist.This viperous nest of activists received $440,000 in federal subsidies from Minister Pascale St-Onge’s heritage department last December, and another $200,000 from Dominic LeBlanc’s public safety department in April, presumably for “research.” When the federal election rolls around, remember these two clowns who funded discrimination against whites and Christians .CAHN has received hundreds of thousands more than that since its inception in 2018.“The purpose of this grant is to provide funding to research and establish a framework for the Canadian Anti-Hate Network so it may carry out studies on the far-right landscape in Canada that conform with human subject research ethics,” read a public safety department statement.“We define ‘hate-promoting’ to refer to ideologies, groups, movements and individuals which target members of protected groups,” said the CAHN booklet. It included a “non-exhaustive list of the kinds of far-right and hate movements we have seen in Canada in the last few years.”The elusive CAHN executive director (try to find a bio on her) Elizabeth Simons deceptively argued that the blacklist doesn’t contain the word Catholics. She alleged the booklet wasn’t directly funded by taxpayers. And there was “no discussion” about it with any branch of government. This begs two questions. Why is there no government oversight? And what are taxpayers funding to the tune of $640,000?The booklet forced on Canadians is simply republished musings of Spencer Sunshine, a sociologist and rabid US anti-right activist who freelances for extreme left publications including Politico and Daily Beast and begs followers for donations because he’s “super broke.”Well, Canadians under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s regime are “super broke” too — yet saddled with coughing up $640,000 for a network that seems to despise many of them.CAHN states on its website that its “proud” goal is to “defeat the far-right through a broad, strong, and autonomous movement.”“We at CAHN will help the movement by supporting and convening anybody who shares our values and purpose, and by providing intelligence on the far-right.”Providing intelligence?“The guide contains information about a wide range of tactics you can take to fight the far-right, as well as a brief overview of the current landscape of the far-right in Canada, and a list of resources to learn more.”This unbridled activism goes a lot farther than “research.”“We use our research and experience to support communities, schools, unions, families, affinity groups, and more in confronting and preventing far-right hate and fascism wherever it appears.”“That’s where this guide comes in. We believe that counter- protesting the far-right is just and necessary to prevent them from intimidating and harming marginalized people and growing their movements.”It states far-right and hate-promoting movements are “characterized by racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, misogyny, anti-2SLGBTQ+ views, and pro-colonialist/ anti-Indigenous bigotry.”As well, the haters include: “Christian nationalist groups which believe that Canada was founded on authoritarian, conservative Christianity, and should be governed accordingly today. Examples: Campaign Life Coalition, Liberty Coalition Canada, Action4Canada.”The CAHN booklet bears an uncanny resemblance to Antifa tactics and ideology.It instructs on how to deplatform groups it doesn’t like by pressuring social media platforms to remove their accounts or pressuring, for example, music festivals to “cut” performers.It promotes “infiltrating far-right groups by creating a false persona in order to gain access to less-public online spaces.”Doxing? By all means.“When antifascists dox somebody, the goal is social accountability — to make their hateful activities known and to make it such that their employers, family, and friends may have conversations with them about their behaviour, or set boundaries, up to and including firing the person or ending friendships. The goal is to create a social cost for hate and curtail their toxic behaviour.”It calls for the removal of flyers and stickers to be replaced with you own.• #10 Expose fascists at work & home. “Notify their neighbours with flyers and door-to-door campaigns. Ask local businesses to refuse to serve them.”• #13 Drive wedges between individuals & groups. “When you see the far-right trying to work with mainstream conservative groups, reach out to the latter with your concerns. If you offer them concrete evidence, they may cut ties with those on the far-right who express clearly bigoted views or engage in violence. And if they don’t, use social media and the press to draw attention to their collaboration.”Other guidelines offered by the CAHN?Take up space in the community “to disrupt” gatherings; form emergency response teams that include people with skills in medic training and self-defence; document ‘far-right rallies’ but “do your best to avoid recording or photographing those opposing” them; and establish a safe house to stay in an emergency.This is radical stuff that CAHN endorses despite having been taken to task numerous times.Who are other so-called haters CAHN has targeted?Ezra Levant to whom it was forced to apologize, for making false allegations.In 2021 CAHN’s Simon alleged a gathering outside Edmonton’s GraceLife Church attracted far-right and right-wing conspiracy-minded individuals for sure.”CAHN also tackled Freedom Convoy participants and Canadians who opposed COVID-19 mandates.In December 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a defamation lawsuit against journalists Jonathan and Barbara Kay. CAHN board member Richard Warman sued them for tweets linking CAHN, as did American journalists, to the radical US Antifa movement.The court ruled that “CAHN did in fact assist Antifa and that the movement has been violent.” It added it wasn’t a “good look” for the organization to support the violent movement.But the government saw fit to shovel another $680,000 CAHN’s way. And CAHN saw fit to just come out with a booklet saturated with not just activism, but freedom-crushing radical activism hinting at violence.CAHN is but one anti-Conservative radical organization the Liberal government has shovelled millions of taxpayer dollars into on the pretense of fighting anti-racism.The Liberal’s committed $110 million to Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028.The professed Liberal goal to “build a better, fairer and more inclusive country” that presumably and conveniently excludes white males and Christians.Last November, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre outlined a blueprint to deal with hate crimes without affecting free speech.Here’s a good start. Defund organizations like CAHN who create vindictive blacklists and target skin colours and religious beliefs they (supported by the Liberals) simply don’t like.Watch the ‘racism’ crisis in Canada greatly dissipate once these organizations are shut down and the race-baiting, divisive Liberals get the boot.