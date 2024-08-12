Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Turn off the money taps to these anti-hate, hate-mongers

Trudeau Liberals continue to fund groups that demonize white people, pro-life and pro-parent groups
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, Canada's first 'out' lesbian to become a federal minister. Her ministry issues grants to Liberal-approved organizations promoting progressive social change, including some that actively condemn pro-life and pro-parent groups.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, Canada's first 'out' lesbian to become a federal minister. Her ministry issues grants to Liberal-approved organizations promoting progressive social change, including some that actively condemn pro-life and pro-parent groups.Daniel Coulombe Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Liberal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge
40 Ways To Fight The Far-Right: Tactics for Community Activists in Canada
Spencer Sunshine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news