Jason Nixon

Jason Nixon MLA

 Screen grab By Dave Naylor

Well, it looks like many UCP constituents of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre were forced to take one for the team to preserve party unity... And to protect Premier Danielle Smith from a remnant of elitist Kenneyites — longing for the good old days and the previous regime’s practice of doling out backroom favours, that didn’t always serve the best interests of Albertans.

A self-serving few keep nipping at Smith’s heels while she’s leading a major battle to stop the NDP from winning the May 29 provincial election.

Free Canada
Free Canada

OK , Jason was a right hand man of JK. But lets be clear, JK was not exactly hated. His leadership challenge received close to 52% in His favor. So Smith was smart to NOT disrespect 52% of the UCP members by dumping a big name MLA, just because he supported JK. Smith put almost all of her leadership challengers in Cabinet. That was smart for unity. And give me some examples of some bad things Nixon has done, besides supporting JK.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

I dont live there and have no insider knowledge of the dynamics, but perhaps Hoven should just run as an Independent at this point......

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

ROFL! The old PC party and their cesspool of supporters is alive and well in the UCP. Smith letting herself be bullied is no surprise though. Exactly what I expected from her.

