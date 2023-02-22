The Liberal government “misallocated reprofiled, lapsed, underspent” funds budgeted for the Canadian Armed Forces by $2 billion annually for seven years, says former army commander and retired Lt.-Gen. Andrew Leslie.
“We have underfunded our armed forces to the tune of $15 billion as compared to what was promised since 2015,” said Leslie, who after his army service also spent time in Ottawa as a Liberal MP.
The result? The CAF’s hurting. And Canada’s ill-equipped to assist in the Ukraine-Russian conflict, which has a potential to explode globally. The CAF’s down 10,000 personnel, equipment needing repair is sidelined and there are no signed contracts for advanced weapons systems, said Leslie who served 35 years.
“Our readiness and the state of our equipment are as bad as I have ever seen because the government hasn’t been paying attention to the Department of National Defence, and how they can ensure the armed forces are better able to serve and protect our country, our friends, and allies.”
Be it “deliberate or incompetence” the neglect long felt at home now impacts Canada’s ability to respond to the year-old Russia-Ukraine war presenting a more “dangerous” — now nuclear — threat than the brutal 20-year Afghanistan conflict.
“With Russia rampaging across portions of Europe, the ripple effect from the Russia-Ukraine war is far greater than the consequences and the ripple effect which went on in the Afghanistan war,” Leslie told Mihai Giboi in the Conference of Defence Associations Institute’s Expert Series podcast.
Leslie commanded the Kabul Multi-National Brigade and was deputy commander of the NATO-led International Security Force in Afghanistan. Canadian troops served there 2001-14.
In a blustering announcement Tuesday — while US President Joe Biden visited Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the US/Russia New START nuclear disarmament treaty, that has been in place since 2011. For the first time since 1994’s original START treaty, there are no treaty limits on the buildup of nuclear arsenals.
Meanwhile, a troubling Russia/China alliance strengthens. After meeting Monday with Chinese officials, the Kremlin’s Dmitry Peskov said their relationship is “multidimensional and allied in nature.” Chilling.
All this as Ukrainian soldiers “fighting for their lives” need armoured capability.
Of particular concern to Leslie is G7-member Canada’s pledge to send a “paltry” four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine fighting Russia’s invasion — an action that additionally helps block Putin’s aggression from expanding elsewhere.
Canada offered the fewest tanks of contributing nations. It should send a squadron of 18-20 tanks, said Leslie.
“We're only sending four tanks because we don’t have enough vehicles that have the spare parts and are properly functioning. The incremental cuts resulting from not spending the money promised since 2015 is a direct precursor to this decision.”
Defence Minister Anita Anand was asked why Canada is sending so few tanks when she made the announcement in January.
“We need to make sure our army has the right number of tanks to train and to meet our NATO commitments,” said Anand.
Her NATO rationale baffles. “When Anand says we had to keep some for NATO contributions — this is a NATO contribution. We're sending them at the request of NATO, or in cooperation with NATO, as are many other nations,” said Leslie.
“Tanks are a vital component of the combined arms team, and the most combat-experienced army in the world right now, Ukraine, desperately needs some.”
Canada has a fleet of 112 Leopard 2 tanks — 82 for combat, 30 for engineering purposes.
But Canada isn’t alone in neglecting its defence capability. Western forces have lulled themselves into complacency, planning no more fighting with only pro-peacekeeping policies. Putin used that to his advantage.
“Ukraine is essentially fighting NATO’s fight, however, I’m not suggesting that NATO intervene, because that would potentially trigger a nuclear response from Putin.”
“When Putin decided to invade Ukraine last February, he believed NATO could not deter or stop him.”
“The tens of thousands of dead, hundreds of billions of dollars wasted, enormous environmental impact, millions of refugees on the move, respect for the rule of law diminishing, and like-minded thugs eyeing the possibility of invading their neighbours is thanks to those who wish to appease the monsters: the political classes in most western democracies.”
“Well, how's that theory working out? What did Ukraine think about that sort of logic, which is the appeasement faction of those who contributed to this disaster we're seeing unfold in the international stage?”
Russia must be stopped.
“We have to be there in case the worst happens. Plan for the worst case, hope for the best.”
Good planning would deliver more tanks to the Canadian-led NATO brigade in Latvia, bordering Russia and Belarus.
“There should be a full battalion of Canadian tanks there and they should be there as soon as possible. Why? To provide a viable deterrent to whatever happens next.”
Tanks, followed by F-16s, are the top request from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky who receives billions of dollars in aid and military equipment from western nations.
“The United States and like-minded allies are willing to go as far as they can, without triggering a slightly vague line Putin has drawn in the mud — the F-16s and tanks were initially declared as part of that red line — vis-à-vis him threatening the use of nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons in Ukraine.”
“Now, it was made publicly clear that should Putin use weapons of mass destruction, he can expect retaliation. NATO was set up as a nuclear alliance, and its initial posture was that if Russia were to invade Europe, the West would use nuclear weapons as a first strike.”
“It was only later, as conventional forces grew on both sides that the conventional option which, even though it is tragic and horrendous, is preferable to someone throwing nukes around.”
Zelensky actually appealed for 300 tanks. They bring firepower, mobility, protection, and shock action to the battlefield, said Leslie.
They also save lives. Ukrainian soldiers are dying at a “horrific” rate.
“The Russians are losing soldiers at seven, eight or nine times that number. But Putin and his generals don't care how many of their soldiers die attacking Ukraine. If they cared, they wouldn't send them.”
“They're sending poorly armed, barely trained elderly men who served their time 15 to 30 years ago and they're dying in large numbers. But as they die, they’re taking the occasional Ukrainian with them.”
“So, Ukraine is being bled of its incredibly experienced leaders, combat leaders. A couple hundred of its armoured vehicles are already destroyed. Thus, its forces need replacements and new technology, ergo, Zelensky’s requests for tanks.”
“The Leopard 2 has 20 more tons of armor on it than a T-72 tank, which is the mainstay of the Russian main tank fleet.”
F-16 fighter aircraft aren’t being sent into one of the world’s “most heavily defended air combat zones.”
“The survival rate of aircraft in that theatre of operations, regardless of what side you are on, is very low. The real striking power is currently being done by long-range artillery, HiMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) triple-seven guns and similar weapons systems.”
Trudeau pledged Ukraine a $460-million medium-range missile defence system.
For 15 years the CAF has in vain asked for a ground-based air defence system costing between $1-$2 billion.
“Right now, the Canadian Army is to my knowledge, the only army in the world without an air defence capability. Staggering. When I say only army in the world, I'm not just talking about NATO, I'm talking about my knowledge of the rest of the armies in the world. We have no air defence capability.”
“I'm not criticizing him for doing that, but why didn’t he buy it for his own armed forces at the same time? It's not like they’ve gotten out of practice spending lots of money. And there is room in the budget.”
“We need to talk about investing in defence capabilities, including surveillance so we know what is going on in the north, which will help stop possible incursions by Russia which could start drilling in our pristine waters.”
“None of that has happened yet, and it’s time that Canada stepped up to the plate.”
Military preparedness could be rapidly improved. But that requires a willing cabinet, a public service that will get done what the government orders and a supportive public, said Leslie.
The Afghanistan war proved it can be done.
The procurement system was “outstanding” despite the CAF being in a low state of readiness. Everything from C-17 aircraft to Leopard 2 tanks to helmets were provided in record time.
“A Conservative government and a Liberal government in equal measure stepped up to the plate.”
And now with leadership that doesn’t take defence seriously?
“I don't see much hope or a glimmer of light to the current status quo. If after seven years you continue to under spend by $2-3 billion per year, that is either deliberate or incompetence.”
