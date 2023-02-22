Canadian Leopard tank

A Leopard tank on Parliament Hill in 2014, as part of Canada's post-Afghanistan 'Day of Honour.' Four units similar to this one have been allocated to Ukraine.

 Nigel Hannaford

The Liberal government “misallocated reprofiled, lapsed, underspent” funds budgeted for the Canadian Armed Forces by $2 billion annually for seven years, says former army commander and retired Lt.-Gen. Andrew Leslie.

“We have underfunded our armed forces to the tune of $15 billion as compared to what was promised since 2015,” said Leslie, who after his army service also spent time in Ottawa as a Liberal MP.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

G K
G K

Be it “deliberate or incompetence”

I'm going with the latter...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.