SLOBODIAN: Vance shines in a real debate, Walz does well enough

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, 60, always rushes on stage at campaign events excitedly flailing his arms and high-fiving like he just got picked to “Come on down,” on The Price is Right.So on the positive side, the two-term governor managed to remain remarkably composed standing at the podium for 90-minutes during Tuesday’s US vice-presidential debate with Republican nominee JD Vance.Apart from filibustering to avoid answering questions, lying repeatedly about former president Donald Trump’s record, having to confess telling a big whopper in front of tens of millions of viewers, wrestling with nerves, and trying to defend the undefendable disastrous record of presidential candidate cackling Kamala Harris, Walz did OK.When Vance spoke, he busily scribbled notes with a dramatic air of importance. But he never seemed to read them.First-term Ohio Senator Vance, 40, came across as strong yet empathetic to hardship, and humble in his desire to serve Americans. In his memoirs Hillbilly Elegy, later made into a film, the former Marine reveals a childhood plagued by poverty, abuse, and addiction....He also came across as likeable, to the chagrin of Dems who portray him as a hard-hearted villain.Vance surely won over some of the female vote, after the thrashing he’s taken for his 2021 “childless cat ladies” comment when he said Harris and Democrats “want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”Vance repeatedly fiercely supported pro-family values explaining the Republican platform in detail. A welcome message to like-minded Republican, Democrat, and independent parents, so weary of being under attack by the woke militant Rambo fems he was talking about who care more about pronouns that kids.Vance was overwhelmingly declared the winner of the debate — even by Democrat commentators like former US congressman Harold Ford Jr.The night’s losers? Those two steely-eyed, smug CBS News moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. There was more inflated ‘Don’t you know who I think I am’ ego wafting through the air than journalistic integrity.Fox News commentator Brit Hume called them “obnoxious.” He’s never one to shy away from criticizing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.O’Donnell and Brennan have a history of anti-Trump bias. Their talons were sharpened and their bias toward Vance manifested multiple times.Despite a promise by CBS that the moderators would refrain from intercepting the debate with fact checks, Vance was fact checked three times, Walz none.The debate turned to 20,000 Haitians that have overrun Springfield, Ohio that had a population of 58,000, causing a tremendous strain on resources and safety.Vance and the moderators clashed when Vance said his comments were misrepresented. Brennan had interjected to say many Haitians hold legal status, specifically temporary protected status. When Vance protested being fact-checked they tried to silence him and move on. When he wouldn’t back down, the mics were cut. Women can be so witchy!When Walz was asked whether he supports abortion up to the minute of birth, the moderators let him dodge the question. Women can be so understanding.Vance criticized the immigration policies of border-czar Harris who has let millions of illegals cross the southern border — now estimated at 25 million in total — while Americans heave under the financial weight. As well, tens of thousands of illegals with murder and rape convictions roam freely in the US.Walz dodged commenting on that distress the Democrats have caused Americans by invoking scripture.“I don't talk about my faith a lot, but Matthew 25:40 talks about, ‘To the least amongst us, you do unto me,’” he said in defence of the illegal invasion.This from the two-term, rabidly pro-abortion governor who must have forgotten the sixth Commandment — Thou shalt not kill. Evidently, when running for vice president, one comes to Jesus on a case-by-case basis.Wildly ridiculed Tampon Tim who legislated child trans sanctuary legislation and mandated tampons in school washrooms of boys in grades 4-12 must have skipped over Genesis 1:7 to get the Matthew. It reads: So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.Walz was recently outed for claims that he visited China “about 30 times.” His campaign recently corrected to say it was “likely closer to 15 times.”He was challenged on his claim that he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. He filibustered then finally said he “misspoke” and can be a “knucklehead.”In these troubled times at home and on the world stage, Americans might want to think twice about promoting a knucklehead to the second highest position in the US government. The same guy who lied about that, his military record, being a football coach and so much more.No fact checks from the gals there.Walz repeatedly lied about Trump’s foreign policy record. Vance would have none of it.During Trump’s term as the 45th there were no wars. Now the world’s on fire. Vance hammered on the fact that Tuesday’s strike by Iran on Israel that has the world braced for all-out Middle East war, is a consequence of Biden/Harris administration weakness.“Donald Trump actually delivered stability in the world, and he did it by establishing effective deterrence. People were afraid of stepping out of line.”Meanwhile, Walz mentioned his Minnesota, rather than America as a whole, so many times it seemed like he forgot what race he’s running in.The debate covered abortion, the Middle East conflict, the economy, inflation, cost of living, housing, immigration, climate change, etc.Both candidates were cordial with one another, and both promoted their running mates.By the time the November 5 election rolls around, most viewers will have forgotten most of what was said.They’ll have forgotten Walz trying his darndest to portray himself and a gee golly guy who deeply cares about the needs of working families.But they’ll remember two things.The shrill painted ladies.And Vance’s final statement that deflated all the policies Harris promised to put in place her first day in the Oval Office.He reminded that she’s been vice president for three and a half years.“Day one was 1,400 days ago and her policies have made these problems worse,” he said.Voters know that. Everything’s a mess. Trump didn’t leave it that way.He warned that under Harris, no one would be able to achieve the American dream.“We need change. We need a new direction. We need a president who has already done this once before and did it well. Please vote for Donald Trump.”Oh, and Walz in desperation did mention that celebs like Taylor Swift endorsed Harris. Nobody cares. Maybe he went home after the debate, knowing he got thumped, and cranked up Shake It Off.